Burkina Faso 2024 Vote Still Expected Amid Coup – Junta Leader
Burkina Faso’s new junta leader said Monday that the West African nation will still aim to hold an election by 2024 or even earlier. The power grab by Capt. Ibrahim Traore is the latest setback for the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, which has tried to steer three of its 15 countries back toward democracy after a spate of coups in West Africa over the last two years.
How Female King Hatshepsut, Others Transformed Egyptian Agriculture By Sailing Dangerous Seas For Plant Exploration
Since early civilization, empires and nations have undertaken perilous journeys in search of new crop plants and animals. With the advent of agriculture, the cultivation of food and rearing of animals replaced the search for new plant species, according to ASHS journal. Documents and studies indicate that another venture that...
At 34, Burkina Faso’s New Junta Chief Is World’s Youngest Leader
Just a week ago, 34-year-old Ibrahim Traore was an unknown, even in his native Burkina Faso. But in the space of a weekend, he catapulted himself from army captain to the world’s youngest leader — an ascent that has stoked hopes but also fears for a poor and chronically troubled country.
Uganda’s Museveni Apologises To Kenya, Removes Son As ‘Commander’ After Kenya Invasion Iweets
Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni apologized on Wednesday for a social media tirade by his outspoken son that included a threat to invade Kenya and remarks about the country’s recent elections. The rant on Twitter earlier this week by Museveni’s 48-year-old son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, caused offence in Kenya,...
EU Allocates €200,000 To Combat Ebola Outbreak In Uganda
The European Union has mobilised 200,000 euros to help the Ugandan Red Cross in the face of a fresh Ebola outbreak which has already left more than 40 people dead in the country, the European Commission announced in a statement on Tuesday. The EU is responding to the urgent appeal...
Ethiopia’s President Inaugurates New Archaeological Exhibition
A new permanent exhibition of Ethiopia’s archaeological history was officially inaugurated at the National Museum in Addis Ababa, by President Sahle-Work Zewde on Friday. As one of the oldest countries in Africa, the country’s civilisation dates back thousands of years. People flocked to be the first to see some of the extraordinary artifacts on display, many of which have never been seen in public.
Ebola Places Uganda’s Health System Under Strain
The Red Cross in Uganda says the country’s health system is taking strain as the number of cases of Ebola rises. The Ministry of Health says at least nine people have died now from the virus, including a doctor, and there is a total of 43 confirmed cases since the outbreak was declared on 20 September.
