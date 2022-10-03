ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
howafrica.com

Burkina Faso 2024 Vote Still Expected Amid Coup – Junta Leader

Burkina Faso’s new junta leader said Monday that the West African nation will still aim to hold an election by 2024 or even earlier. The power grab by Capt. Ibrahim Traore is the latest setback for the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, which has tried to steer three of its 15 countries back toward democracy after a spate of coups in West Africa over the last two years.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief before the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in this small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country, where flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday’s grisly gun and knife attack were children, mostly preschoolers. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife worked at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan. She was due to give birth this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
howafrica.com

At 34, Burkina Faso’s New Junta Chief Is World’s Youngest Leader

Just a week ago, 34-year-old Ibrahim Traore was an unknown, even in his native Burkina Faso. But in the space of a weekend, he catapulted himself from army captain to the world’s youngest leader — an ascent that has stoked hopes but also fears for a poor and chronically troubled country.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkina Faso#Unicef#Missionary#Linus K12#2nd Military
howafrica.com

EU Allocates €200,000 To Combat Ebola Outbreak In Uganda

The European Union has mobilised 200,000 euros to help the Ugandan Red Cross in the face of a fresh Ebola outbreak which has already left more than 40 people dead in the country, the European Commission announced in a statement on Tuesday. The EU is responding to the urgent appeal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
howafrica.com

Ethiopia’s President Inaugurates New Archaeological Exhibition

A new permanent exhibition of Ethiopia’s archaeological history was officially inaugurated at the National Museum in Addis Ababa, by President Sahle-Work Zewde on Friday. As one of the oldest countries in Africa, the country’s civilisation dates back thousands of years. People flocked to be the first to see some of the extraordinary artifacts on display, many of which have never been seen in public.
ARTS
howafrica.com

Ebola Places Uganda’s Health System Under Strain

The Red Cross in Uganda says the country’s health system is taking strain as the number of cases of Ebola rises. The Ministry of Health says at least nine people have died now from the virus, including a doctor, and there is a total of 43 confirmed cases since the outbreak was declared on 20 September.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy