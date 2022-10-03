Read full article on original website
Related
howafrica.com
Ethiopia Agrees To Peace Talks With Tigrayan Rebels
The Ethiopian government announced on Wednesday that it had accepted an invitation from the African Union (AU) to hold peace talks with rebels in the northern region of Tigray, without specifying a date or location. “The African Union has sent an invitation for peace talks. The government of Ethiopia has...
howafrica.com
Putin Hiding In Bunker And Planning Launch Of Tactical Nuclear Strike, New Report Claims
Reports in Russia say President Vladimir Putin will soon make ‘key decisions about launching a tactical nuclear strike’ from a secret bunker where he is hiding. The Kremlin leader has reportedly warned his closest family – including his reported lover, Alina Kabaeva of the possibility of rapid evacuation to the mysterious location where the bunker is.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia targets Zaporizhzhia with explosive-packed drones and reportedly fires top military commander
Iranian-made ‘kamikaze drones’ target city in south-eastern Ukraine; commander of eastern military district sacked according to reports
howafrica.com
How Female King Hatshepsut, Others Transformed Egyptian Agriculture By Sailing Dangerous Seas For Plant Exploration
Since early civilization, empires and nations have undertaken perilous journeys in search of new crop plants and animals. With the advent of agriculture, the cultivation of food and rearing of animals replaced the search for new plant species, according to ASHS journal. Documents and studies indicate that another venture that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
howafrica.com
Liberia Seizes $100 Million Worth Of Cocaine
Liberian authorities on Monday said they had seized some $100 million worth of cocaine, with help from the United States’ international narcotics agency. Liberian Justice Minister Musa Dean told reporters the national Drug Enforcement Agency, with help from the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, had made the seizure Saturday in Topoe village, a western suburb of the capital Monrovia.
howafrica.com
Burkina Faso 2024 Vote Still Expected Amid Coup – Junta Leader
Burkina Faso’s new junta leader said Monday that the West African nation will still aim to hold an election by 2024 or even earlier. The power grab by Capt. Ibrahim Traore is the latest setback for the regional bloc known as ECOWAS, which has tried to steer three of its 15 countries back toward democracy after a spate of coups in West Africa over the last two years.
howafrica.com
German Tourist Killed By Gunmen In South Africa
A German tourist was killed Monday in South Africa by gunmen who intercepted his car near the large Kruger Park game reserve, police said, suspecting foul play, the police said in a statement on Monday, October 3. Four German tourists were driving to the Mdluli Safari lodge, a luxury lodge...
Germany wants climate losses issue on agenda at UN talks
BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants the question of loss and damage due to global warming to be discussed at this year’s United Nations climate talks, Germany’s foreign minister said Friday. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief before the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in this small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country, where flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday’s grisly gun and knife attack were children, mostly preschoolers. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife worked at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan. She was due to give birth this month.
What no one wants to talk about in the border crisis: unaccompanied children
Former president Bill Clinton said in a recent interview that “there is a limit to how many migrants any society can take without severe disruption.”. This is not a new concern for Clinton. In his 1995 State of the Union address as president, he said, “All Americans, not only in the States most heavily affected but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country.”
howafrica.com
Ugandan Opposition Figure, Bobi Wine, Objects To Oil Pipeline Project
A planned pipeline to export oil from Uganda is likely to entrench the long rule of President Yoweri Museveni, opposition figure Bobi Wine said Tuesday, opposing the increasingly controversial project. Wine, a singer and former lawmaker who ran for president in 2021 is the most prominent Ugandan to object to...
howafrica.com
Uganda’s Museveni Apologises To Kenya, Removes Son As ‘Commander’ After Kenya Invasion Iweets
Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni apologized on Wednesday for a social media tirade by his outspoken son that included a threat to invade Kenya and remarks about the country’s recent elections. The rant on Twitter earlier this week by Museveni’s 48-year-old son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, caused offence in Kenya,...
howafrica.com
UK Still Backs Rwanda Deportations Despite Legal Challenge
Britain’s immigration minister said Tuesday that people who arrive by unauthorized means should not be allowed to claim asylum in the U.K. and she vowed to press on with a contentious plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Home Secretary Suella Braverman acknowledged that a...
howafrica.com
EU Allocates €200,000 To Combat Ebola Outbreak In Uganda
The European Union has mobilised 200,000 euros to help the Ugandan Red Cross in the face of a fresh Ebola outbreak which has already left more than 40 people dead in the country, the European Commission announced in a statement on Tuesday. The EU is responding to the urgent appeal...
US, UK hold drone drill in Persian Gulf after Iran seizures
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy held a joint drone drill with the United Kingdom on Friday in the Persian Gulf, testing the same unmanned surveillance ships that Iran twice has seized in recent months in the Middle East. The exercise comes as the U.S. Navy separately told commercial shippers in the wider Mideast that it would continue using drones in the region and warned against interfering with their operations. The drone drill — and the American pledge to keep sailing them — also comes as tensions between the U.S. and Iran on the seas remain high amid stalled negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as protests sweep the Islamic Republic. Friday’s drill involved two American and two British warships in the Persian Gulf, as well as three Saildrone Explorers, said Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet.
howafrica.com
Facts About The Yeha Temple, The Oldest Ethiopian Building Built Without Mortar
Yeha is a large Bronze Age archaeological site located about 15 miles (25 km) northeast of the modern town of Adwa in Ethiopia. It is the largest and most impressive archaeological site in the Horn of Africa showing evidence of contact with South Arabia, leading some scholars to describe Yeha and other sites as precursors to the Aksumite civilization.
howafrica.com
Ethiopia’s President Inaugurates New Archaeological Exhibition
A new permanent exhibition of Ethiopia’s archaeological history was officially inaugurated at the National Museum in Addis Ababa, by President Sahle-Work Zewde on Friday. As one of the oldest countries in Africa, the country’s civilisation dates back thousands of years. People flocked to be the first to see some of the extraordinary artifacts on display, many of which have never been seen in public.
ARTS・
howafrica.com
At 34, Burkina Faso’s New Junta Chief Is World’s Youngest Leader
Just a week ago, 34-year-old Ibrahim Traore was an unknown, even in his native Burkina Faso. But in the space of a weekend, he catapulted himself from army captain to the world’s youngest leader — an ascent that has stoked hopes but also fears for a poor and chronically troubled country.
Comments / 0