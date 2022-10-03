Read full article on original website
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
TechSpot
Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation
Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
CNET
National Coffee Day Is Thursday: Free Coffee at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and More
National Coffee Day is Thursday and it's coming with free hot or iced coffee and deals on bags of coffee. You can take advantage of these Sept. 29 deals at coffee shops like Dunkin', Peet's and Krispy Kreme. Don't miss out on a free cup of joe or discounted bags of your favorite coffee beans.
CNET
National Coffee Day 2022: Dunkin', Starbucks, Panera Serve up Free Coffee and Other Deals
National Coffee Day is today, Sept. 29. You'll find free drinks and discounts all day at your local coffeehouse and national chains like Dunkin', Peet's, Krispy Kreme and Panera. (Some deals extend through Oct. 1, which is International Coffee Day.) Below, we've listed all the National Coffee Day deals you...
Starbucks Has Fun New Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Drinkware
Following this year’s launch of its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, Starbucks is keeping the fall fun going with a brand new Halloween glow-in-the-dark merchandise collection!. Priced between $12.95-$24.95 the drinkware collection includes cold cups, tumblers, mugs and more. The line can be purchased at Starbucks stores across the country, including locations in grocery stores, airports and hospitals.
Tupperware is now being sold at Target stores
Introverts in need of Tupperware rejoice: You no longer have to attend a potentially awkward social gathering to obtain some of the iconic plastic food storage containers. Starting this week, the brand known for getting into American kitchens via Tupperware parties for the past 76 years is being sold online and nationwide at Target stores across the country, Miguel Fernandez, CEO of Tupperware Brands, said Monday in a post on LinkedIn."Customers who already love Tupperware parties — whether in-person or online — will now also be able to pick out their favorite essential food storage options at a store nearby," wrote...
Target’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Here to Compete with Amazon Prime Day 2.0 Starting This Week
Target is getting a head start on Black Friday with its own three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Early Access, the e-commerce giant’s kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer’s second Deal Days will run from Oct. 6-8, three days earlier than Amazon’s two-day event. This week’s savings event marks the first time that Target has hosted two Deal Days within a year, and will likely be among many other Prime Day in October alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from Amazon. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s fall sale,...
REI dumps Black Friday — permanently
New York CNNBusiness — REI has quit Black Friday, forever. For the past seven years, the retailer has closed its doors on the day after Thanksgiving to give its employees a day off. The Seattle-based seller of outdoor clothing and gear said Tuesday that starting this year, every part of its business — all 178 stores, its distribution locations, call centers and headquarters — will close every year on Black Friday.
Dunkin' is revamping its rewards system and the new one looks a lot like Starbucks'
Dunkin's rewards will personalize benefits and reward customers who visit the most frequently.
Amazon freezes corporate hiring in retail
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon is freezing corporate hiring for its retail business amid a period of slow growth for the tech giant. According to an internal announcement obtained by the New York Times, Amazon will stop hiring for all corporate roles in its retail business until at least next year.
Peloton Partners With Dick’s Sporting Goods to Sell Bikes in 100 Stores
Peloton is partnering with Dick’s Sporting Goods in a new deal to sell its equipment at more than 100 locations. The fitness technology company will now sell its cycling bike, guide, treadmill, and certain accessories via branded shops in more than 100 Dick’s stores across the U.S. as well as the retailer’s website. Peloton’s products, including its $1,445 signature cycling bike, are currently sold through the company’s owned stores and online channels as well as through Amazon, as of this past summer. The partnership, which is set to roll out at the start of the holiday season, marks the first brick-and-mortar retail...
Domino's Cuts Prices 20% On Digital Orders
Domino's offers 20% off their online order costs. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
dornob.com
Texas Grocery Store Joins “Frictionless Shopping” Trend with Automated Checkout
Grocery shoppers recently posted sneak peeks at a Texas grocery store’s new cashier-less machines that use barcodes and scales to automatically check out customer purchases. In July the H-E-B Grocery Company, which operates over 300 stores in Texas and 50 in Northern Mexico, installed “Fast Scan” technology checkout machines in its Schertz, Texas stores, prompting curious customers to post on Twitter and TikTok.
35+ Lowe’s deals that rival Prime Day prices—save on Craftsman, DeWalt, LG before Black Friday 2022
Shop Prime Day-level deals on home essentials, tools and appliances at Lowe's. Save big Craftsman, DeWalt and LG before Black Friday 2022.
Starbucks Changes Power Outlets Policy
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TechCrunch
Grubhub and Gopuff team up for grocery and alcohol delivery
The companies are piloting the partnership this week in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and Austin. In the coming weeks, hundreds of Gopuff locations across the country will be available on the Grubhub Marketplace. Gopuff orders placed on Grubhub’s app will be fulfilled by Gopuff’s logistics.
Costco Reveals Whether Or Not They’ll Raise The Price Of Their Hot Dog Combo
While shopping at Costco, many customers like to grab a classic hot dog and fountain drink soda beverage all for one dollar and fifty cents. The beloved combo cost is here to stay despite inflation, as the wholesale giant just reassured (so fans can breathe a sigh of relief!) Although shoppers have been expressing concerns online over recent prices hikes for other items at Costco, the retailer seems to have fully committed to keeping this tasty duo under two dollars.
Deliveroo Opens First Physical Grocery Store in London
Deliveroo is opening its first brick-and-mortar grocery store as the rapid delivery service attempts to expand its offerings. “The grocery store offers customers a new way to shop, with customers able to shop in-store by ordering through digital kiosks; ordering via the Deliveroo app for collection at the store; and for delivery within minutes to local residents, offices and other addresses via Deliveroo’s network of riders,” the British company said in a news release sent to PYMNTS Monday (Oct. 3).
Starbucks Employees Advice: Don't Use Obnoxious TikTok Drink Hacks
A Starbucksemployeedeliversascathingmessagetocustomerswhouse TikTokhacksforcheaperdrinks. Starbucks employee shares harsh message about hacksAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - In a video on TikTok, a Starbucks worker said that customers who use "hacks" to get cheap drinks should think twice before doing so.
