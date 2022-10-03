ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Target to sell Tupperware in stores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tupperware lovers can now purchase the iconic sealable containers straight from Target shelves, the latest sign of a seismic shift in the 76-year-old company’s business model. Tupperware Brands CEO Miguel Fernandez announced the launch via a LinkedIn post on Monday, and the news follows the...
RETAIL
UPI News

Goodwill moves thrift store experience online

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Goodwill thrifters can now shop online from home, as the 120-year-old nonprofit moves its brick-and-mortar thrift store experience to the website Goodwill Finds. GoodwillFinds launched Tuesday with about 100,000 items available with more to be added, according to the nonprofit. Goodwill Industries International Inc. will continue...
CHARITIES
CBS Minnesota

REI dumps Black Friday ... permanently

REI has quit Black Friday, forever.For the past seven years, the retailer has closed its doors on the day after Thanksgiving to give its employees a day off. The Seattle-based seller of outdoor clothing and gear said Tuesday that starting this year, every part of its business — all 178 stores, its distribution locations, call centers and headquarters — will close every year on Black Friday.The company said it would instead pay its 16,000 employees to spend time outside doing absolutely anything besides shopping that day. Although shoppers can still place an order on the company's website on Black Friday, order...
ECONOMY
iheart.com

Here Are All The Best Deals For National Coffee Day

Grab your favorite mug, a delicious pastry and your tastiest coffee because it's National Coffee Day! What better way to celebrate than with a tall cup of your favorite brew? If you don't want to brew your own cup, however, there are plenty of coffee shops offering free deals and discounts to celebrate the caffeinated holiday on Thursday (September 29). Offers.com and CNET have gathered a list of some of the best deals for National Coffee Day.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Starbucks Changes Power Outlets Policy

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NBC Los Angeles

After Decades of Door-to-Door Sales, Tupperware is Now Available at Target

Following decades of only being available via door-to-door sales and later directly on the Tupperware website, the well-known containers will now be sold at Target. Tupperware was sold for the first time in 1946, and was traditionally only available through sales at the door or "Tupperware parties," where the products were sold during demonstrations hosted by a customer, allowing the seller to earn commissions.
RETAIL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Domino's Cuts Prices 20% On Digital Orders

Domino's offers 20% off their online order costs. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
PYMNTS

Grubhub Marketplace to Offer Gopuff Locations, Delivery

Restaurant food delivery company Grubhub and food and home essentials delivery firm Gopuff have launched a pilot program in which some Gopuff locations are now included on Grubhub’s marketplace. The program — which launched Tuesday (Oct. 4) in six cities — enables Gopuff to reach more customers and allows...
BOSTON, MA
Footwear News

Peloton Partners With Dick’s Sporting Goods to Sell Bikes in 100 Stores

Peloton is partnering with Dick’s Sporting Goods in a new deal to sell its equipment at more than 100 locations. The fitness technology company will now sell its cycling bike, guide, treadmill, and certain accessories via branded shops in more than 100 Dick’s stores across the U.S. as well as the retailer’s website. Peloton’s products, including its $1,445 signature cycling bike, are currently sold through the company’s owned stores and online channels as well as through Amazon, as of this past summer. The partnership, which is set to roll out at the start of the holiday season, marks the first brick-and-mortar retail...
ECONOMY
retailleader.com

Canadian Grocery Delivery App Buggy Expands Dark Store Presence

The Canadian grocery delivery retailer Buggy opened up a new dark store in Ontario. Retailers are increasingly opening “dark stores”— small warehouses that aren’t accessible to the general public—to fulfill e-commerce orders. The grocery said its business model ensures quick deliveries and that customers won’t...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
dornob.com

Texas Grocery Store Joins “Frictionless Shopping” Trend with Automated Checkout

Grocery shoppers recently posted sneak peeks at a Texas grocery store’s new cashier-less machines that use barcodes and scales to automatically check out customer purchases. In July the H-E-B Grocery Company, which operates over 300 stores in Texas and 50 in Northern Mexico, installed “Fast Scan” technology checkout machines in its Schertz, Texas stores, prompting curious customers to post on Twitter and TikTok.
SCHERTZ, TX

