Read full article on original website
Related
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
CNET
National Coffee Day 2022: Dunkin', Starbucks, Panera Serve up Free Coffee and Other Deals
National Coffee Day is today, Sept. 29. You'll find free drinks and discounts all day at your local coffeehouse and national chains like Dunkin', Peet's, Krispy Kreme and Panera. (Some deals extend through Oct. 1, which is International Coffee Day.) Below, we've listed all the National Coffee Day deals you...
CNBC
How this 31-year-old turned his side hustle into a $300,000 vending machine business: 'I only work 4 hours a week'
Today, at 31, I have a thriving vending machine business that brings in more than $300,000 a year in sales. But just a few years ago, I was living at home with my mom in Rochester, New York, working a $17-per-hour managerial job. My goal was to save up enough...
CNET
National Coffee Day Is Thursday: Free Coffee at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and More
National Coffee Day is Thursday and it's coming with free hot or iced coffee and deals on bags of coffee. You can take advantage of these Sept. 29 deals at coffee shops like Dunkin', Peet's and Krispy Kreme. Don't miss out on a free cup of joe or discounted bags of your favorite coffee beans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Target to sell Tupperware in stores
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tupperware lovers can now purchase the iconic sealable containers straight from Target shelves, the latest sign of a seismic shift in the 76-year-old company’s business model. Tupperware Brands CEO Miguel Fernandez announced the launch via a LinkedIn post on Monday, and the news follows the...
I’m an Amazon seller – my thrift store side hustle earned me $30,000 in the last month
YOU can make thousands a month just by reselling thrift store items on Amazon. TikToker Raikenprofit_official said he was able to sell $30,000 worth of items on Amazon over the past month all by putting thrift store finds up for sale. Stephen Raiken, who goes by Raikenprofit_official on TikTok, revealed...
A 76-year-old staple of door-to-door sales is now selling at Target
Tupperware containers will now be available at Target, in a major shift for the 76-year-old brand. Generally the company has sold its plastic food storage containers solely through in-home "Tupperware parties" or its own website.
Goodwill moves thrift store experience online
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Goodwill thrifters can now shop online from home, as the 120-year-old nonprofit moves its brick-and-mortar thrift store experience to the website Goodwill Finds. GoodwillFinds launched Tuesday with about 100,000 items available with more to be added, according to the nonprofit. Goodwill Industries International Inc. will continue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forgot the parties, you can find Tupperware at Target now
Tupperware has long relied on home parties to sell its products but that's changing.
REI dumps Black Friday ... permanently
REI has quit Black Friday, forever.For the past seven years, the retailer has closed its doors on the day after Thanksgiving to give its employees a day off. The Seattle-based seller of outdoor clothing and gear said Tuesday that starting this year, every part of its business — all 178 stores, its distribution locations, call centers and headquarters — will close every year on Black Friday.The company said it would instead pay its 16,000 employees to spend time outside doing absolutely anything besides shopping that day. Although shoppers can still place an order on the company's website on Black Friday, order...
iheart.com
Here Are All The Best Deals For National Coffee Day
Grab your favorite mug, a delicious pastry and your tastiest coffee because it's National Coffee Day! What better way to celebrate than with a tall cup of your favorite brew? If you don't want to brew your own cup, however, there are plenty of coffee shops offering free deals and discounts to celebrate the caffeinated holiday on Thursday (September 29). Offers.com and CNET have gathered a list of some of the best deals for National Coffee Day.
Starbucks Changes Power Outlets Policy
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NBC Los Angeles
After Decades of Door-to-Door Sales, Tupperware is Now Available at Target
Following decades of only being available via door-to-door sales and later directly on the Tupperware website, the well-known containers will now be sold at Target. Tupperware was sold for the first time in 1946, and was traditionally only available through sales at the door or "Tupperware parties," where the products were sold during demonstrations hosted by a customer, allowing the seller to earn commissions.
Domino's Cuts Prices 20% On Digital Orders
Domino's offers 20% off their online order costs. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Grubhub Marketplace to Offer Gopuff Locations, Delivery
Restaurant food delivery company Grubhub and food and home essentials delivery firm Gopuff have launched a pilot program in which some Gopuff locations are now included on Grubhub’s marketplace. The program — which launched Tuesday (Oct. 4) in six cities — enables Gopuff to reach more customers and allows...
Peloton Partners With Dick’s Sporting Goods to Sell Bikes in 100 Stores
Peloton is partnering with Dick’s Sporting Goods in a new deal to sell its equipment at more than 100 locations. The fitness technology company will now sell its cycling bike, guide, treadmill, and certain accessories via branded shops in more than 100 Dick’s stores across the U.S. as well as the retailer’s website. Peloton’s products, including its $1,445 signature cycling bike, are currently sold through the company’s owned stores and online channels as well as through Amazon, as of this past summer. The partnership, which is set to roll out at the start of the holiday season, marks the first brick-and-mortar retail...
Dunkin' is revamping its rewards system and the new one looks a lot like Starbucks'
Dunkin's rewards will personalize benefits and reward customers who visit the most frequently.
retailleader.com
Canadian Grocery Delivery App Buggy Expands Dark Store Presence
The Canadian grocery delivery retailer Buggy opened up a new dark store in Ontario. Retailers are increasingly opening “dark stores”— small warehouses that aren’t accessible to the general public—to fulfill e-commerce orders. The grocery said its business model ensures quick deliveries and that customers won’t...
dornob.com
Texas Grocery Store Joins “Frictionless Shopping” Trend with Automated Checkout
Grocery shoppers recently posted sneak peeks at a Texas grocery store’s new cashier-less machines that use barcodes and scales to automatically check out customer purchases. In July the H-E-B Grocery Company, which operates over 300 stores in Texas and 50 in Northern Mexico, installed “Fast Scan” technology checkout machines in its Schertz, Texas stores, prompting curious customers to post on Twitter and TikTok.
Food & Wine
Keurig's Space-Saving Coffee Machine Has 56,000+ Five-Star Amazon Ratings, and It's 30% Off
For those who are tight on storage space, it can be tough to justify kitchen gadgets. But one that's an exception for thousands of Amazon shoppers is the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker thanks to its slim design and speedy brews. This small-but-mighty coffee maker earned a place as the No....
Comments / 0