Peloton is partnering with Dick’s Sporting Goods in a new deal to sell its equipment at more than 100 locations. The fitness technology company will now sell its cycling bike, guide, treadmill, and certain accessories via branded shops in more than 100 Dick’s stores across the U.S. as well as the retailer’s website. Peloton’s products, including its $1,445 signature cycling bike, are currently sold through the company’s owned stores and online channels as well as through Amazon, as of this past summer. The partnership, which is set to roll out at the start of the holiday season, marks the first brick-and-mortar retail...

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO