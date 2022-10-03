ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
995qyk.com

Big Bend And US 41 Closed Again This Weekend

Heads Up: Big Bend and US 41 closed again this weekend. This is due to the construction that is in that area. First off, this is going to be a big mess for the people living in the Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Gibsonton area over the weekend. You need to plan ahead.
GIBSONTON, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Man Steals Lottery Tickets While Hurricane Ian Was Raging

A Florida Man went on a robbery spree while Hurricane Ian was pummeling the Sunshine State and stole $1,450 on lottery tickets. The Florida Man in this story, Stefanos Papastefanou, decided to take a little excursion as Hurricane Ian was lashing Pasco County. Papastefanou broke into several different businesses and stole cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets. He even cashed in one of the winning tickets only two hours after one of his burglaries. Eventually, the long arm of the Pasco County Sheriff’s office caught him.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash on Gandy Boulevard draws traffic delays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers on Gandy Boulevard near the Gandy Bridge were met with delays following a crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 4 p.m. Traffic on the St. Pete side of Gandy Bridge slowed in both directions after a car overturned and landed in the grassy median.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

