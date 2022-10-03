Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
Big Bend And US 41 Closed Again This Weekend
Heads Up: Big Bend and US 41 closed again this weekend. This is due to the construction that is in that area. First off, this is going to be a big mess for the people living in the Apollo Beach, Ruskin, Gibsonton area over the weekend. You need to plan ahead.
Caretaker used patient’s credit card to pay for car, Pinellas deputies say
A CNA at a Pinellas County nursing home was accused of using a patient's credit card to make car loan and insurance payments.
Florida Man Steals Lottery Tickets While Hurricane Ian Was Raging
A Florida Man went on a robbery spree while Hurricane Ian was pummeling the Sunshine State and stole $1,450 on lottery tickets. The Florida Man in this story, Stefanos Papastefanou, decided to take a little excursion as Hurricane Ian was lashing Pasco County. Papastefanou broke into several different businesses and stole cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets. He even cashed in one of the winning tickets only two hours after one of his burglaries. Eventually, the long arm of the Pasco County Sheriff’s office caught him.
Neighbor’s massive tree falls on Seminole woman’s house during storm
Who is responsible when a neighbor's tree falls on your house? That's what Maria Komprath wants to know.
Capsized kayakers refused rescue, trashed sailboat, Gulfport police say
Two Pinellas County kayakers who were reported missing after getting swept up in a current following Hurricane Ian have been charged with burglary.
First Alert Traffic: U.S. 41 northbound blocked at Manatee Avenue
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Manatee Avenue in Bradenton. Two westbound left turn lanes are also blocked. Avoid the area if possible.
Pediatric patients evacuated from Fort Myers hospital now being treated in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pediatric patients at a Fort Myers children's hospital were abruptly evacuated in the days following Hurricane Ian. After the building started to flood, about two dozen children were transported from Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
3 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates host supply drive for southwest Florida
Three Tampa Bay area Habitat for Humanity affiliates are hosting a supply drive for southwest Florida as residents there continue to recover from Hurricane Ian.
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
Debris clean up continues in Hillsborough County after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials are working to help residents clean up after Hurricane Ian made a mess of their yards. More than 5,400 people have dropped by one of four different storm-debris locations opened to the public by Hillsborough County last Friday after Hurricane Ian. Those locations and operation hours are listed here.
City of Dunedin dealing with ‘cybersecurity incident,’ network shutdowns
The City of Dunedin says its dealing with a "cybersecurity incident" that has shut down a number of systems in its network.
Woman crossing U.S. 19 in wheelchair hit, killed by Jeep, police say
Police say a woman was struck and killed by a Jeep on Wednesday while using her motorized wheelchair to cross U.S. Highway 19 in Tarpon Springs.
Tampa Man Gets 18 Months In Prison After Displaying Gun On Instagram LIVE While Driving
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man has been sentenced to prison after driving around in Hillsborough County and brandishing a firearm on Instagram Live, as a convicted felon. Antwan Brown, 22, Tampa, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as
Crash on Gandy Boulevard draws traffic delays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers on Gandy Boulevard near the Gandy Bridge were met with delays following a crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 4 p.m. Traffic on the St. Pete side of Gandy Bridge slowed in both directions after a car overturned and landed in the grassy median.
Palm Harbor Man Killed In Crash On US-19
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – A 76-year-old Palm Harbor man has died in a crash that happened around 8:30 pm on Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was traveling northbound on US-19 and at the intersection of Beacon Groves Boulevard, he
