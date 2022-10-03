Read full article on original website
ESPN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
Ex-Vikings RB Signs in Denver
The Denver Broncos lost second-year RB Javonte Williams for the season to a torn ACL last weekend and have called on a former Minnesota Viking for help. That’s Latavius Murray, who played for the Vikings from 2017 to 2018. Joining Denver marks five teams in nine years for Murray,...
The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings have four games in the books in 2022, with a 3-1 record heading into Week 5. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a third time, thanks to a game-winning 47-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. Next up, the Vikings head home to Minneapolis for a date with the Chicago Bears.
Kirk Cousins Reveals He Had A Rough Flight To London
Kirk Cousins and his Minnesota teammates had a rough trip over to London for Sunday's overseas matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings quarterback said he was unable to sleep due to the snoring of second-year offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw. "He was sawing logs. It was hard for me...
NFL・
6 things to know heading into Bears-Vikings in Week 5
The Chicago Bears (2-2) will face off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) this Sunday, where they’ll be looking to get back in the win column. Chicago is coming off a frustrating loss to the New York Giants (3-1), which continued to elevate concerns about the passing game and run defense. Meanwhile, Minnesota is coming off a narrow victory against the New Orleans Saints (1-3) over in London.
Bears’ David Montgomery injury update ahead of Vikings matchup
The Chicago Bears will be looking to bounce back from their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. Chicago has now received some good news on the David Montgomery front, with the 25-year-old running back looking set to return on Sunday against Minnesota.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Tyrie Cleveland, Billy Turner are dressed; Latavius Murray is inactive
Broncos receiver Tyrie Cleveland and offensive lineman Billy Turner both are active for Thursday Night Football. Turner will make his 2022 debut after recovering from a knee injury, while Cleveland has a hamstring injury. Both were listed as questionable leading into the game. The Broncos, who lost starting running back...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Vikings Place S Lewis Cine On IR Among Roster Moves
Minnesota also activated LB Ryan Connelly from the PUP list and released DE Jaylen Twyman and WR Travis Toivonen from the practice squad. Cine is recovering from a compound ankle fracture and will miss the rest of the season. Cine, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia. He was a...
Explained: Week 5 Preview for Vikings-Bears
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 136 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Bryant McKinnie, Raun Sawh, Cora from Woodbury, and Dustin Baker breaking down Vikings-Bears. Particularly, predictions, fears, and early-season MVPs for the Vikings...
Vikings’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
This past Sunday morning, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in London, England. Linebacker Jordan Hicks played a big role in that win, and he has been the Vikings’ most pleasant surprise through the first 4 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. There is a lot...
October 6th Is a Minnesota Vikings Holiday
It may not be widely broadcast around purple nation, but October 6th is a defacto Minnesota Vikings holiday, marking the anniversaries of a couple of influential events in franchise history. The topic arose in 2021 on the Bleav in Vikings Show, a podcast hosted by former Vikings left tackle Bryant...
Yardbarker
Vikings HC believes QB Kirk Cousins will settle into new offense
When the Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell to replace recently fired head coach Mike Zimmer, the 37-year-old former quarterback infused the franchise with more than just a culture shift. O’Connell, considered one of the league’s top offensive minds, brought with him a more intricate, nuanced offensive system from Los...
Yardbarker
Vikings Re-Sign LB Ryan Connelly To Practice Squad
Connelly, 27, was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.9 million and will make a base salary of $585,000 for the 2020 season. The Giants somewhat opted to waive Connelly in 2020 and...
