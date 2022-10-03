Read full article on original website
Burglary suspect on the loose in Anderson County
Anderson County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect, after they broke into the Cancun Mexican Restaurant Tuesday night.
golaurens.com
Arrest Report for October 7
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Roger Hunter – Laurens. -Support, obligation to support spouse and children.
‘Child torture’: 4 arrested after children taken from Spartanburg Co. home
Four children were taken from a Spartanburg County home after deputies said at least one was subjected to what amounted to child torture.
WYFF4.com
SLED charges former volunteer chaplain with shoplifting at Palmetto State Armory
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a pastor and former law enforcement chaplain with shoplifting. An arrest warrant said that Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin, took merchandise from the Palmetto State Armory back in July. The warrant said the merchandise was valued at $105.98.
Deputies close drug house, arrest 5 in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens. Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive. Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances. […]
Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
FOX Carolina
Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
FOX Carolina
Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City
FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents that have happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods. According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no...
Deputies offer reward for inmate that escaped in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of an inmate who escaped from the detention center. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they are still searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night. 44-year-old David Strickland escaped from the Union County Detention […]
Police: Man said ‘witches’ told him to throw his dog off a bridge
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man was charged with animal cruelty after officials said he was seen throwing a dog off a bridge. Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement officers were called after a witness reported seeing the animal thrown from a bridge, officials said in a news release. Officers arrived...
Drugs, guns, money seized during Operation Rolling Thunder
Operation Rolling Thunder, a weeklong effort to remove drugs and other items off Spartanburg County highways wrapped up Friday.
WYFF4.com
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
FOX Carolina
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
golaurens.com
Anonymous tip leads to drug charges for Laurens man
One person was arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Jersey Street in Laurens on September 22. The Laurens Police Dept. (LPD) received an anonymous tip about drug activity at this location and was able to obtain a search warrant. The LPD Narcotics Unit and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit worked together in this effort.
Family asking for more information after man dies in Spartanburg County Detention Center
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The family of a man who died at the Spartanburg County Detention Center wants to know more about what happened. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane died on Monday. The Racial Justice Network, along with the family of Lane, gathered in front of the detention center to express […]
golaurens.com
LCSO arrests 5 on drug, multiple firearms charges
Five people were arrested after the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant on Sept. 22 at 117 Candra Dr. in Laurens. As a result of this investigation and search warrant, deputies seized multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow, 450 grams of methamphetamine, and various other substances which will be sent to SLED for analysis.
Union Co. escaped inmate still on the run
The Union County Sheriff's Office is still searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night. They said this isn't the first time he's escaped from jail.
Reward now being offered for information on whereabouts of escaped inmate
A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of an escaped Upstate inmate after a weeklong search for the escapee.
FOX Carolina
Man steals car with dog inside at CVS in Simpsonville, deputies say
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on a suspect accused of stealing a car with a dog inside on Oct. 1. Deputies said a victim’s 2015 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from a CVS Pharmacy at 698 Fairview Road....
FOX Carolina
‘Lowlife scum:’ Anderson Co. sheriff has strong words for person behind school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
