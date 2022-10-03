ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Arrest Report for October 7

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Roger Hunter – Laurens. -Support, obligation to support spouse and children.
WSPA 7News

Deputies close drug house, arrest 5 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens. Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive. Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances. […]
WSPA 7News

Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
FOX Carolina

Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
FOX Carolina

Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City

FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents that have happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods. According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no...
WSPA 7News

Deputies offer reward for inmate that escaped in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of an inmate who escaped from the detention center. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they are still searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night. 44-year-old David Strickland escaped from the Union County Detention […]
WYFF4.com

Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
FOX Carolina

Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
golaurens.com

Anonymous tip leads to drug charges for Laurens man

One person was arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Jersey Street in Laurens on September 22. The Laurens Police Dept. (LPD) received an anonymous tip about drug activity at this location and was able to obtain a search warrant. The LPD Narcotics Unit and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit worked together in this effort.
golaurens.com

LCSO arrests 5 on drug, multiple firearms charges

Five people were arrested after the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant on Sept. 22 at 117 Candra Dr. in Laurens. As a result of this investigation and search warrant, deputies seized multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow, 450 grams of methamphetamine, and various other substances which will be sent to SLED for analysis.
