One person was arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Jersey Street in Laurens on September 22. The Laurens Police Dept. (LPD) received an anonymous tip about drug activity at this location and was able to obtain a search warrant. The LPD Narcotics Unit and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit worked together in this effort.

LAURENS, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO