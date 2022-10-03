Read full article on original website
EatingWell
Miso Baked Salmon
Increase oven temperature to 450°F and remove the salmon from the oven. Brush each fillet with 1 tablespoon of the reserved marinade. (Discard remaining marinade.) Bake until a thermometer inserted into the thickest portion registers 140°F and the fish flakes easily with a fork, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with scallions.
12tomatoes.com
Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon Rolls
Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make them right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
thepioneerwoman.com
How to Thicken Chili
If you're looking for a simple and crowd-pleasing weeknight family meal or a centerpiece to your fall game day menu that's sure to score points then you've got to whip up a big pot of chili! There are so many delicious varieties of chili to make: from veggie chili, chicken, good ole' beef and even pumpkin chili! You can make a batch of chili and pile it onto chipotle hot dogs, or even stuff your favorite chili recipe into zucchini boats for dinner. Chili is so versatile, it can easily be made on the stove top, in an Instant Pot, or even in the slow cooker!
Blueberry Oatmeal Muffins
When I’m looking for a hearty breakfast muffin that isn’t too sweet, these easy blueberry oatmeal muffins fit the bill perfectly. Loaded with oats and flavored with cinnamon, they stay moist for days and taste a bit like a bowl of freshly cooked oatmeal loaded with blueberries and brown sugar.
princesspinkygirl.com
Brownie Bottom Cheesecake
This Brownie Bottom Cheesecake recipe has a rich chocolate brownie base covered with a smooth and creamy cheesecake layer, all baked in a springform pan to create a two-in-one sweet treat. Why settle for a single dessert when you can make a delicious duo?. Brownie Bottom cheesecake. This recipe for...
The Budget Steak Robert Irvine Says You Should Buy
From turning around failing restaurants to cooking in the most unlikely places, Robert Irvine is always up for a food challenge. While the popular chef, Food Network personality, and restaurateur knows his way around the kitchen, Irvine often uses his Twitter account to give advice to home cooks. Occasionally, Irvine shares recipes that have been featured on his show "Restaurant Impossible." As the visual entices the social media click, the recipes can be approachable for the home cook. More importantly, Chef Irvine can suggest ingredient swaps to make the dish more affordable.
EatingWell
Ina Garten Just Shared Her Thanksgiving Menu—and It Has Plenty of Make-Ahead Options
Whether you're a kitchen dweller who views Thanksgiving as the most important day of the year or just a casual home cook who contributes one or two dishes to the family potluck, the time to think about this year's menu is fast approaching. Thanksgiving's rich fall flavors are so wide-ranging—including everything from sage and garlic to cranberry and citrus—that there are infinite dishes to swap in and out of the lineup.
I tried seven popular frozen pizzas including Costco and Target – the winner may surprise you
COOKING at home is the best way to keep the cost of food down but when you need a break, a pizza is an easy go-to option. The Sun taste-tested seven frozen varieties that are readily available - but the one that got the highest marks might just surprise you.
TikTok Is Falling For The Pasta Queen's Italian Appetizer
Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
Alex Guarnaschelli's Hot Take On Scrambled Eggs
While breakfast may not be the most important meal of the day for all Americans, nothing is better than "breakfast foods" for dinner. According to The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, about 25% of Americans skip the morning meal. Women lead the charge, citing a busy schedule, not being hungry, or running late as explanations, per HuffPost. Still, that doesn't mean people are skipping out on classic egg recipes like omelets and breakfast burritos — they're just enjoying them at different times of the day.
rsvplive.ie
Three things you should never cook in the airfryer, from an airfryer food fan and recipe maker
Airfryers are becoming more and more popular, with Curries even reporting a surge in people flocking to buy the handy small appliance. We are all obsessed with our airfryers these days, especially since finding out how much more energy efficient they are to run compared to an oven. An airfryer...
EatingWell
Blackened Salmon
Heat oil in a large cast-iron or heavy-bottomed skillet over medium heat. Add the fillets and cook, undisturbed, until starting to brown on the bottom, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, undisturbed, until the tops and bottoms of the fillets are dark brown and the fish flakes easily with a fork, 4 to 6 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.
Make Pumpkin Sheet Cake
I can't help it: when fall hits, I find myself utterly powerless to resist all the pumpkin spice hype. This sheet cake has a rich, moist texture and a delectable cream cheese frosting but still comes in at fewer than 200 calories per slice. Like most sheet cakes, it's incredibly quick and easy to make.
Hillbilly chocolate chip brownie cake
Do you think it's a brownie or a cake? This brownie cake is not meant to be frosted or decorated, but it is truly delectable and gooey delicious without any of that. It can almost be described as an upside down cake that makes its own thick chocolate sauce. The cake doesn't require any eggs. I do use butter, but the butter can be substituted with shortening if that's what you prefer.
America’s butter shortage and replacements for the holiday cooking season
Butter, the prized golden dairy product that is included in almost every recipe, is in short supply. According to The Wall Street Journal, butter availability is at its lowest since 2017. The shortage is due to issues with staffing and limited milk production.
Keto-Friendly Cheddar Ranch Cheese Ball: Recipes Worth Making
This Cheddar Ranch Cheese Ball is the perfect keto-friendly appetizer made of cheddar cheese, ranch seasoning, and obviously bacon!. This cheese ball only takes 20 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients (12...
EatingWell
Smash Burgers
Place 2 balls in the pan. Working quickly, use a rigid metal spatula to press down firmly, smashing the balls into flat patties (4- to 5-inch diameter; if desired, use another spatula to press down on the first spatula to create leverage and spread patties evenly). Cook, undisturbed, until a golden-brown, crispy crust forms on the bottoms, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip; top each patty with 1 cheese slice. Cook, undisturbed, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest portion registers 160°F, about 2 minutes. Transfer the burgers to a plate; cover to keep warm. Wipe the pan clean. Repeat the procedure with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 2 balls.
thespruceeats.com
Cast Iron Steak
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Whether you're working with a rib-eye, New York strip, or any other cut, cooking steak is easy with a cast-iron pan. Once you learn a few tricks, you can create a restaurant-quality steak dinner in just a few minutes at home.
macaronikid.com
CHILI FOR A CROWD
THIS CHILI IS THE PERFECT WAY TO FEED A CROWD. OR, MAKE IT ONCE AND FREEZE THE LEFTOVERS FOR QUICK, EASY MEALS ANY TIME!. 3 cans (14.5 oz./411 g each) fire-roasted tomatoes, undrained. 3 cans (16 oz./454 g each) chili beans in sauce, undrained. Optional Toppings: Sliced green onion, sour...
mvmagazine.com
No-Knead Focaccia
This game-changing focaccia recipe delivers a golden top, crisp edges and a tender, chewy interior — and it couldn't be easier to make. With a little bit of planning – and very little elbow grease – you can have delicious home-baked focaccia with a golden top, crisp edges and a tender, chewy interior. The secret is a slow cold ferment in the fridge (18 to 28 hours). Stock up on instant yeast and you can make this any time you like. I like to use a straight-sided 9 x 13-inch metal baking pan for this recipe, but a Pyrex 9 x 13-inch baking pan will do in a pinch. Before you start on the recipe, be sure to read all of the tips at Baking Together #28: Making and Baking No-Knead Focaccia.
