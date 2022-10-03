ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Newburgh Free Academy moves games to weekends after triple shooting

By Blaise Gomez
 3 days ago

Sports games and events at Newburgh Free Academy will now be moved from Friday nights to the daytime on weekends, according to the district.

The safety measure follows what was a night of high school football and family fun in the City of Newburgh last Friday that quickly turned into horror when bullets rang out after Newburgh Free Academy’s game against Warwick.

Newly obtained video by News 12 shows children and their families being ushered inside for safety, while authorities found three people alive but shot, and started searching for these two suspects.

Just-hired school superintendent Dr. Jakielyn Manning Campbell says the shooting happened in a back parking lot while families were leaving and heard the shots.

“Students were hiding under bleachers,” said Dr. Manning Campbell. “Some students were ushered inside. Some folks were running, moving away from the scene.”

More than 2,000 people attended Friday night’s game. For now, the district is putting a pause on games at night while looking at ways to button up security.

“I’m really trying to wrap my mind around why anyone would come to a school event and do that. I’m deeply devastated,” said Campbell.

The school superintendent says the district plans to add more lights in outside areas like the parking lot where the shooting happened.

They’re also upgrading and adding more security cameras while working with police.

“Increased security, increased police presence,” said Campbell. “We have worked with them all weekend. We worked with the DA’s office. We’ve literally been on the phone, on Zoom all weekend long.”

Students from outside districts will now have to be with an adult at all games.

All three victims have injuries that are not life-threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509 .

News 12

News 12

