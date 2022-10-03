Read full article on original website
CCDF Cohort 2-partner agency completes Mind in the Making Training
The CNMI Child Care Development Fund Program, in partnership with Evergreen Learning, completed a series of training sessions with its Cohort 2-Partner Agency, CHCC- Home Visiting Program for the CNMI Brain Builders Science of Early Learning initiative last Sept. 18. The training was centered on the Mind in the Making...
Child care directors, leadership complete Mind in the Making Training
A total of 11 directors and leaders from Gana Day Care Center, Golden Harvest International School and Day Care Center, Northern Marianas International School, Pure Love, and R & EQ Day/Night Child Care Center completed the Mind in the Making Training Modules, which include the Seven Essential Life Skills last Sept. 28.
