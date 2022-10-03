Read full article on original website
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
Brian Jean-Mary breaks down Vols' LBs, LSU's offense on 'Vol Calls'
Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary appeared on the Vol Network's "Vol Calls" radio show Wednesday night to discuss the Vols' linebackers four games into the season and preview their trip to LSU on Saturday. Saturday's game between eighth-ranked Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) and the No. 25 Tigers (4-1, 2-0) is scheduled to kick off at approximately noon Eastern time, and it will be televised nationally on ESPN.
atozsports.com
ESPN points out trend that should be troubling to Tennessee Vols fans ahead of LSU game
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Kick-off is set for 11:00 AM CT. The early kick time has been pointed out as an advantage for Tennessee because they’ll avoid the wild night crowd at Tiger Stadium that’s notorious for being extremely rowdy.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel offers final update on Vols WR Cedric Tillman before LSU game
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday for the final time before UT’s game against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge this weekend. Heupel was asked about the status of wide receiver Cedric Tillman ahead of the LSU game. Tillman missed the Vols’ win...
LSU Football Tweets Out Important Message Prior to 11 am Kickoff
LSU football will host Tennessee this Saturday in Tiger Stadium, but the announced time for kickoff was a bit discouraging for many fans. ESPN announced that the Tigers and Vols would kick off at 11 am this Saturday, before a sold-out Tiger Stadium. Sure, there's nothing like a Saturday night...
GoVols247 staff picks: No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU, other Week 6 games
Every week throughout this season, GoVols247’s Patrick Brown, Ryan Callahan, Ben McKee, Grant Ramey and Wes Rucker will make their predictions for the biggest games in college football — focusing on the Southeastern Conference and top-25 teams — and, of course, weigh in on how Tennessee will fare.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. LSU: It's a big deal to everyone but the networks
Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium doesn’t seem very intimidating. LSU is playing Tennessee, the Tigers’ most significant game since the 2019 national championship season on Saturday. And kickoff against Tennessee in Tiger Stadium is 11 a.m. local time. That means for the crowd to simulate its demeanor for...
LSU football vs. Tennessee: Betting lines seeing some movement
LSU football is in an unprecedented place right now. The Tigers were supposed to be a mediocre six-or-seven-win football team in the midst of a rebuild. Nearly the entire staff was let go and a plethora of players left. Brian Kelly was named head coach after an extensive search, and while he didn’t have a stellar first recruiting class, he crushed it given the circumstances.
Better Know a Foe: The LSU Tigers
Our “Better Know a Foe” series resumes this week with a look at LSU — courtesy of Sonny Shipp, who covers the Tigers for 247Sports’ Geaux247.
LSU vs. Tennessee game sells out
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU versus Tennesse game in Tiger Stadium is sold out, according to university officials. The LSU Tigers are set to take on the Tennessee Vols at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The game will be shown on ESPN. LSU is ranked No. 25...
atozsports.com
LSU’s Brian Kelly gives candid thoughts on Vols QB Hendon Hooker
The No. 8 ranked Tennessee Vols will travel to Baton Rouge this weekend to take on the No. 25 ranked LSU Tigers. On Monday, LSU head coach Brian Kelly appeared on the SEC Network and was asked several questions about Tennessee by Paul Finebaum. One of those questions, unsurprisingly, was...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyreke Key, Tennessee transfer guard, explains biggest difference between mid-major and power-conference hoops
Tyreke Key decided to head back home following 4 strong playing years at Indiana State. The Celina, Tennessee native missed his 2021-22 season with an injury and decided to transfer back to play for the Vols at the end of last season. Key, who was described by Tennessee forward Olivier...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee basketball set to open new season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Gonzaga, both of which are projected as preseason Top-10 programs, will play in the inaugural Legends of Basketball Classic, a charity exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Tennessee returns four of its top-five scorers from last season’s...
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, University of Tennessee students packed up their tents and their sleeping bags after waiting in line since Sunday trying to secure an apartment at an off-campus student housing complex called The Standard at Knoxville. The Standard allowed students to lock in on apartments on...
wvlt.tv
Third grade students in Anderson County receive special visit
CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley shared with students at Claxton Elementary School how the WVLT First Alert Weather team forecasts for our area. These third-grade students have been working on their weather unit and learned about how the water cycle connects to weather, various climate zones on the planet and weather patterns.
wvlt.tv
Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
theadvocate.com
Pho real: A new, modern Vietnamese restaurant opens in Baton Rouge
A sign that reads, “Pho 97 Vietnamese Cuisine” hangs on a beige and brown building, seemingly like other pho restaurants. However, the interior transforms into an intimate, modern dining area with dark green walls, plush bar seating, and lowlight string lights and greenery atop wooden banisters. After his...
theadvocate.com
See which two national restaurants are going into the former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane
Two fast-growing restaurant chains are moving into a former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane. Blaze Pizza and Jersey Mike's Subs are set to open in the space at 6556 Siegen, said Charlie Colvin, president of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, which is handling the leasing. Both restaurants should open in early 2023. This will be the first Baton Rouge location for Blaze, which will take up about 2,400 square feet. This will be the third Baton Rouge location for Jersey Mike's, which will take up about 1,300 square feet. Jersey Mike's is set to open locations in Denham Springs and Gonzales in the near future.
wvlt.tv
Former Jacksboro police chief reveals reason for abrupt departure of almost entire force
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Jacksboro police chief, Jeremy Goins, said he and two others on the force resigned because Mayor Shayne Green interfered and overstepped in the police department, according to a report by The Volunteer Times. In the past week, Goins and two other officers quit, leaving one...
Engine fire destroys semi-truck on I-40 in Knoxville
A trailer truck was reported as a total loss after an engine fire on I-40 West, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.
Interchange project underway for I-75 and Emory Road
An upcoming interchange project in Knoxville will allow two directions of traffic to cross the road by using a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
