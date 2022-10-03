ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary appeared on the Vol Network's "Vol Calls" radio show Wednesday night to discuss the Vols' linebackers four games into the season and preview their trip to LSU on Saturday. Saturday's game between eighth-ranked Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) and the No. 25 Tigers (4-1, 2-0) is scheduled to kick off at approximately noon Eastern time, and it will be televised nationally on ESPN.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. LSU: It's a big deal to everyone but the networks

Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium doesn’t seem very intimidating. LSU is playing Tennessee, the Tigers’ most significant game since the 2019 national championship season on Saturday. And kickoff against Tennessee in Tiger Stadium is 11 a.m. local time. That means for the crowd to simulate its demeanor for...
FanSided

LSU football vs. Tennessee: Betting lines seeing some movement

LSU football is in an unprecedented place right now. The Tigers were supposed to be a mediocre six-or-seven-win football team in the midst of a rebuild. Nearly the entire staff was let go and a plethora of players left. Brian Kelly was named head coach after an extensive search, and while he didn’t have a stellar first recruiting class, he crushed it given the circumstances.
WAFB

LSU vs. Tennessee game sells out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU versus Tennesse game in Tiger Stadium is sold out, according to university officials. The LSU Tigers are set to take on the Tennessee Vols at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The game will be shown on ESPN. LSU is ranked No. 25...
atozsports.com

LSU’s Brian Kelly gives candid thoughts on Vols QB Hendon Hooker

The No. 8 ranked Tennessee Vols will travel to Baton Rouge this weekend to take on the No. 25 ranked LSU Tigers. On Monday, LSU head coach Brian Kelly appeared on the SEC Network and was asked several questions about Tennessee by Paul Finebaum. One of those questions, unsurprisingly, was...
wvlt.tv

Tennessee basketball set to open new season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Gonzaga, both of which are projected as preseason Top-10 programs, will play in the inaugural Legends of Basketball Classic, a charity exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Tennessee returns four of its top-five scorers from last season’s...
wvlt.tv

Third grade students in Anderson County receive special visit

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley shared with students at Claxton Elementary School how the WVLT First Alert Weather team forecasts for our area. These third-grade students have been working on their weather unit and learned about how the water cycle connects to weather, various climate zones on the planet and weather patterns.
wvlt.tv

Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Greyhound previously saw controversy after establishing a stop on N Cherry Street after closing a dedicated terminal near the Old City. According to the website, the new stop is located at...
theadvocate.com

Pho real: A new, modern Vietnamese restaurant opens in Baton Rouge

A sign that reads, “Pho 97 Vietnamese Cuisine” hangs on a beige and brown building, seemingly like other pho restaurants. However, the interior transforms into an intimate, modern dining area with dark green walls, plush bar seating, and lowlight string lights and greenery atop wooden banisters. After his...
theadvocate.com

See which two national restaurants are going into the former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane

Two fast-growing restaurant chains are moving into a former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane. Blaze Pizza and Jersey Mike's Subs are set to open in the space at 6556 Siegen, said Charlie Colvin, president of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, which is handling the leasing. Both restaurants should open in early 2023. This will be the first Baton Rouge location for Blaze, which will take up about 2,400 square feet. This will be the third Baton Rouge location for Jersey Mike's, which will take up about 1,300 square feet. Jersey Mike's is set to open locations in Denham Springs and Gonzales in the near future.
247Sports

247Sports

