The Nord Stream 2 pipeline system is still half operable, according to owner Gazprom, and could be used to supply Russian natural gas to Germany - with political permission. A suspected sabotage attack blew at least three and potentially four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines last week. An investigation under the aegis of the Swedish, Danish and German governments is currently under way. Industry experts say that the damage would take six to 18 months to repair, assuming that the interested parties wish to or are allowed to fix the infrastructure; Gazprom was sanctioned by the United States after the invasion of Ukraine, making business deals difficult for contractors.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO