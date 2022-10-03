ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

kychamberbottomline.com

Kevin Smith of Beam Suntory Elected 2023 Chair of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Candace McGraw of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Chosen as Chair-Elect. Kevin Smith, Vice President of Kentucky Beam Bourbon Affairs of Beam Suntory, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 term. Smith succeeds Diane Medley, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MCM CPAs and Advisors, whose term expired on September 30.
kentuckytoday.com

Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
spectrumnews1.com

Fall drought may be developing in Kentucky

The Commonwealth already had to deal with one drought this year in the first half of the summer. Now, abnormally dry conditions have returned. Meteorological fall began on Sept. 1, and the season started wet with decent soaking rain events across Kentucky. However, in the second half of September into the first few days of October, it has been a different story.
wpsdlocal6.com

Jameson says new charges issued by JCC are inaccurate

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear in court for a hearing this month after he was temporarily suspended with pay in August. Tuesday afternoon, the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued two new charges against Jameson, alleging more misconduct. Those charges from the...
KISS 106

7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)

If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
middlesboronews.com

Former lawmaker sentenced in fraud case

Former Kentucky lawmaker Robert Goforth was sentenced Monday to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. Goforth, who resigned from the Kentucky House in 2021, also faces two years of supervised release. Goforth ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for governor in...
WTVQ

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
WLKY.com

Groups gather at Capitol rallying for, against Amendment 2

Groups are urging Kentucky voters to show up to the polls next month. On the ballot will be Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, which would ban the right to abortions in the state and prevent state and federal dollars from funding them. On Saturday, supporters sat on the lawn of the...
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
