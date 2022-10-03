Read full article on original website
Kevin Smith of Beam Suntory Elected 2023 Chair of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
Candace McGraw of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Chosen as Chair-Elect. Kevin Smith, Vice President of Kentucky Beam Bourbon Affairs of Beam Suntory, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 term. Smith succeeds Diane Medley, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MCM CPAs and Advisors, whose term expired on September 30.
EXPLAINER: Two Ky. constitutional amendments on the ballot
This November, Kentucky voters will find two proposed constitutional changes on their ballots. But what exactly are they voting on?
Kentucky Sec. of State: Independents fueling commonwealth's voter registration surge
Independents are now the fastest-growing share of the electorate in Kentucky. Of 9,631 new voter registrations in August, Independents joined the rolls at nearly three times the rate of new Republicans and Democrats. “We don’t ask people when they register why they’re choosing Independent and we don’t track whether that’s...
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
Fall drought may be developing in Kentucky
The Commonwealth already had to deal with one drought this year in the first half of the summer. Now, abnormally dry conditions have returned. Meteorological fall began on Sept. 1, and the season started wet with decent soaking rain events across Kentucky. However, in the second half of September into the first few days of October, it has been a different story.
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
Jameson says new charges issued by JCC are inaccurate
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear in court for a hearing this month after he was temporarily suspended with pay in August. Tuesday afternoon, the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued two new charges against Jameson, alleging more misconduct. Those charges from the...
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Rand Paul won’t debate Charles Booker
This week in Kentucky politics...Republican Sen. Rand Paul declined to debate Democratic challenger Charles Booker.
Former lawmaker sentenced in fraud case
Former Kentucky lawmaker Robert Goforth was sentenced Monday to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. Goforth, who resigned from the Kentucky House in 2021, also faces two years of supervised release. Goforth ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for governor in...
Kentucky voter registration surges in August with more than 9,600 newly-registered voters joining rolls
The Kentucky Secretary of State on Friday announced Kentucky is seeing a surge in voter registrations with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August. The increase comes after two years of flatlined voter registration in the state. “Voter registration is back,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams. “With COVID...
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
Groups gather at Capitol rallying for, against Amendment 2
Groups are urging Kentucky voters to show up to the polls next month. On the ballot will be Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, which would ban the right to abortions in the state and prevent state and federal dollars from funding them. On Saturday, supporters sat on the lawn of the...
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
Florida gas tax holiday - Do stations have to pass along the savings?
Far more predictable than the winds and flooding rains from Hurricane Ian-the scam artists who have descended on Central Florida in the wake of the storm. We'll give you the latest on. the schemes to watch out for and ask our listeners whether they've been targeted. We've already had a...
