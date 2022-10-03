ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier

From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Council Approves Annexation Of 612 Acres Into City Limits

Hopkinsville City Council moved forward with the annexation of over 600 acres on John Rivers Road — associated with Commerce Park Phase II — into the city limits at Tuesday night’s meeting. The council unanimously approved the annexation on the first reading after Mayor Wendell Lynch explained...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Government
WBKO

Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Joe Pitts
whvoradio.com

Circuit Court Clerk Announces After-Hours EPO Changes

The Christian County Office of the Circuit Court Clerk has announced some updated changes for after-hours emergency protective orders (EPO). Circuit Court Clerk Paige Parker says for over 20 years, special deputized advocates have provided EPO services after hours 7 days a week including all holidays. She notes this service has proven to be beneficial and effective for domestic violence victims. While a location change for female victims to file EPOs was announced in late September, Parker says circumstances surrounding those able to provide this service after hours, on weekends and on holidays have changed.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
rewind943.com

7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Wanda Smith running for re-election to Clarksville City Council, Ward 6

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Wanda Smith has announced she is running for re-election to the Clarksville City Council in Ward 6. Smith was born and raised in Clarksville and is a 1976 graduate of Clarksville High School. She has served on the council for eight years and is currently mayor pro tem.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Two New Faces Vie For Hopkinsville Ward 8 Seat

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 8 hopefuls would both bring a fresh perspective to the governoring body as neither has served before. During the Wednesday night, League of Women Voter forums Democrat Twila Dillard and Republican Terry Meeks discussed their visions. Dillard says her priorities would be getting to know the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse

Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

