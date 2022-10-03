Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
mainstreetclarksville.com
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
whvoradio.com
Council Approves Annexation Of 612 Acres Into City Limits
Hopkinsville City Council moved forward with the annexation of over 600 acres on John Rivers Road — associated with Commerce Park Phase II — into the city limits at Tuesday night’s meeting. The council unanimously approved the annexation on the first reading after Mayor Wendell Lynch explained...
Take a look at the new arena Clarksville leaders hope will draw people downtown
If you've driven around downtown Clarksville, it's hard to miss. But Danny Butler hopes it's the inside of F&M Bank Arena that will provide all the must-see moments.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Germantown residents on edge after bullets shatter apartment windows
Multiple shots fired were in Germantown overnight, leaving residents on edge.
clarksvillenow.com
Shelby’s Trio restaurants coming along, and Operation Honor giveaway coming up | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Joe and Cathi Maynard have a lot of things going on in Clarksville, from building a three-story restaurant downtown to holding a giveaway for military families. This week, the Maynards and Sara Golden join Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to give...
WBKO
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
rewind943.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Dump truck blocks Fort Campbell Boulevard, wreck with injuries on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A dump truck has stalled in the middle of Fort Campbell Boulevard, causing the northbound lanes to be shut down. At about 3:35 p.m., Clarksville Police were responding to the situation on the highway at Lady Marion Drive, according to spokesman Scott Beaubien. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
whvoradio.com
Circuit Court Clerk Announces After-Hours EPO Changes
The Christian County Office of the Circuit Court Clerk has announced some updated changes for after-hours emergency protective orders (EPO). Circuit Court Clerk Paige Parker says for over 20 years, special deputized advocates have provided EPO services after hours 7 days a week including all holidays. She notes this service has proven to be beneficial and effective for domestic violence victims. While a location change for female victims to file EPOs was announced in late September, Parker says circumstances surrounding those able to provide this service after hours, on weekends and on holidays have changed.
I-24 projects aim to improve commute between Murfreesboro, Nashville
Drivers who use Interstate 24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville are no strangers to its daily challenges.
Bachelorette break-in: 12 women robbed in a Nashville Airbnb in 12 South
It was a dream trip that quickly turned into a nightmare for a group of women visiting Nashville during a bachelorette party weekend. In total, 12 women were robbed.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck on Tiny Town Road, pedestrian hit by pumpkin truck on Wilma Rudolph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were three serious traffic incidents in Clarksville at about the same time Wednesday afternoon. Here are updates on all three. Update, 4:45 p.m.: The roadway is back open, and traffic is back to normal. CPD Investigator Nemeth is the lead investigator. Anyone with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rewind943.com
7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
WSMV
Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
clarksvillenow.com
Wanda Smith running for re-election to Clarksville City Council, Ward 6
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Wanda Smith has announced she is running for re-election to the Clarksville City Council in Ward 6. Smith was born and raised in Clarksville and is a 1976 graduate of Clarksville High School. She has served on the council for eight years and is currently mayor pro tem.
wkdzradio.com
Two New Faces Vie For Hopkinsville Ward 8 Seat
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 8 hopefuls would both bring a fresh perspective to the governoring body as neither has served before. During the Wednesday night, League of Women Voter forums Democrat Twila Dillard and Republican Terry Meeks discussed their visions. Dillard says her priorities would be getting to know the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro police searching for convenience store shooting suspect
Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28.
WSMV
Wilson officials provide update in Mya Fuller death investigation
Carley Gordon and Dan Thomas have the latest headlines from WSMV4. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
One killed in Clarksville crash on Tiny Town Road
One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard in Clarksville.
whopam.com
Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse
Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
Comments / 0