WXII 12
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WXII 12
Save lives, donate blood at the WXII 12 Community Blood Drive
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to theAmerican Red Cross. You can help save lives by rolling up your sleeves and donating blood. Join the WXII 12 team and the American Red Cross as we collect blood donations. WXII 12 will hold...
WXII 12
American Cancer Society dunk tank with WXII raises over $1,300
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII 12 News team made a splash in theCarolina Classic Fair dunk tank on Wednesday. Six of WXII's finest signed up to be soaked in efforts to help raise donations for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event. The Making Strides Against Breast...
WXII 12
Golfing to fund cancer services in Davie County
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday morning, there were multiple golfing events for good causes in the Triad. One group raised funds for cancer services in Davie County for their 22nd year. The Oak Valley Ladies Golf Association spokesperson said the money will go towards helping cancer patients pay...
WXII 12
Triad boy gifted handmade playhouse
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A young boy in Greensboro got a house for free, thanks to the help of the community. Wednesday afternoon, volunteers from a senior living community at Irving Park partnered with Habitat for Humanity (a nonprofit organization) to build a playhouse for Ayden Yellock. His grandmother talked...
Winston-Salem woman sponsors Habitat home to honor her 85th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman made her 85th birthday something special by helping complete strangers. Dyeanna Jordan and her family decided last spring that they would sponsor a Habitat for Humanity house for her 85th birthday and went to work raising money to build the home. They raised $80,000 to go towards the materials […]
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at Bur-Mil Park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
Old Gold Black
“They don’t deserve to die:” The downtown naloxone vending machine and harm reduction in Winston-Salem
Amanda Clark walked into the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center just before 3 p.m. one Thursday afternoon wearing a shirt reading “support not stigma” and a pin reading “harm reduction saves lives,” a clue to her mission. The next step in her mission was a...
Fill up on barbecue, bid on exclusive items, and help Hospice of Randolph
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Save the date to get your barbecue plate! On Saturday, October 15, you can pick up a $10 plate of barbecue, hush puppies, and all the fixings to benefit Hospice of Randolph, an affiliate of Hospice of the Piedmont. The other stars of the 37th annual...
Caswell County high school on 'soft' lockdown, according to district officials
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caswell County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sandra Carter, said Bartlett Yancey Senior High School went into a soft lockdown Thursday morning. EMS addressed the medical needs of two students after reportedly being unresponsive. This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.
WXII 12
Toys for Tots drive held Thursday at Winston-Salem fairgrounds
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday, Oct. 6, you can help kids in the Triad have a merry Christmas while having fun at the Carolina Classic Fair. The Marine Corps League is holding its Toys for Tots toy drive at the Winston-Salem fairgrounds. Last year, the group collected over 55,000 toys...
alamancenews.com
Shriners Fish Fry set for Friday
The annual Shriners Fish Fry will be held Friday at the Burlington Shrine Club, 904 Plantation Drive, Burlington, beside Cox Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM. The hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with both eat-in and take-out options available. The flounder plates are $10 each. The Shriners will also provide delivery for...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire offering free house numbers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is offering free house numbers to people in the city. Watch more headlines above. It's part of its Fire Safety Month (October) efforts to improve fire protection. The numbers are four inches high. They are reflective, so that the number is easy...
thestokesnews.com
Det. Charlie Kapps retires after 55 years in law enforcement
With 55 years in law enforcement, on September 28, Det. Charlie Kapps has decided to hang it up. “Charlie has been a tremendous asset to this office and the citizens of Stokes County,” says Sheriff Joey Lemons. “He is a great friend and mentor to me and has been to everyone that has worked alongside of him. It has been an honor to get to work beside Charlie as a detective and also serve as his Sheriff. The loss of his knowledge and experience is irreplaceable, but I am sure he will still accept my phone calls to help in any way he is needed.”
WXII 12
Rowan County: $20,000 total rewards offered in camper fire investigation, deputies say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A total of $20,000 is offered for information in an August homicide, deputies say. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced a $10,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest of the...
Elkin Tribune
Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing
Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
WXII 12
Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
Cooking incident cause of fire at Hardee's in Burlington on Maple Avenue
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A cooking incident at a Hardee’s in Burlington has left over $20,000 worth of damages. Burlington Fire said the fire happened Wednesday on Maple Avenue at around 10 a.m. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes after being called out to the fire. The fire...
Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter. The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
Missing: Police are searching for a Winston-Salem man with a cognitive disorder
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Winston-Salem man who's been missing since Sept. 23, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department said Darnell William Covington suffers from a cognitive disorder. They described him as a 56-year-old man who is 6 foot, 3 inches tall, and weighs 254 pounds.
