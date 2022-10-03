ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Save lives, donate blood at the WXII 12 Community Blood Drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to theAmerican Red Cross. You can help save lives by rolling up your sleeves and donating blood. Join the WXII 12 team and the American Red Cross as we collect blood donations. WXII 12 will hold...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

American Cancer Society dunk tank with WXII raises over $1,300

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII 12 News team made a splash in theCarolina Classic Fair dunk tank on Wednesday. Six of WXII's finest signed up to be soaked in efforts to help raise donations for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event. The Making Strides Against Breast...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Golfing to fund cancer services in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday morning, there were multiple golfing events for good causes in the Triad. One group raised funds for cancer services in Davie County for their 22nd year. The Oak Valley Ladies Golf Association spokesperson said the money will go towards helping cancer patients pay...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Triad boy gifted handmade playhouse

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A young boy in Greensboro got a house for free, thanks to the help of the community. Wednesday afternoon, volunteers from a senior living community at Irving Park partnered with Habitat for Humanity (a nonprofit organization) to build a playhouse for Ayden Yellock. His grandmother talked...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Toys for Tots drive held Thursday at Winston-Salem fairgrounds

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday, Oct. 6, you can help kids in the Triad have a merry Christmas while having fun at the Carolina Classic Fair. The Marine Corps League is holding its Toys for Tots toy drive at the Winston-Salem fairgrounds. Last year, the group collected over 55,000 toys...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

Shriners Fish Fry set for Friday

The annual Shriners Fish Fry will be held Friday at the Burlington Shrine Club, 904 Plantation Drive, Burlington, beside Cox Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM. The hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with both eat-in and take-out options available. The flounder plates are $10 each. The Shriners will also provide delivery for...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem fire offering free house numbers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is offering free house numbers to people in the city. Watch more headlines above. It's part of its Fire Safety Month (October) efforts to improve fire protection. The numbers are four inches high. They are reflective, so that the number is easy...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Det. Charlie Kapps retires after 55 years in law enforcement

With 55 years in law enforcement, on September 28, Det. Charlie Kapps has decided to hang it up. “Charlie has been a tremendous asset to this office and the citizens of Stokes County,” says Sheriff Joey Lemons. “He is a great friend and mentor to me and has been to everyone that has worked alongside of him. It has been an honor to get to work beside Charlie as a detective and also serve as his Sheriff. The loss of his knowledge and experience is irreplaceable, but I am sure he will still accept my phone calls to help in any way he is needed.”
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Elkin Tribune

Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing

Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Man shot at a Winston-Salem bar

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One man is recovering after being shot outside a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at Second and Green Tavern on North Green Street. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg during a fight in the parking lot. He...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter.  The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
GREENSBORO, NC

