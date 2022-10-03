With 55 years in law enforcement, on September 28, Det. Charlie Kapps has decided to hang it up. “Charlie has been a tremendous asset to this office and the citizens of Stokes County,” says Sheriff Joey Lemons. “He is a great friend and mentor to me and has been to everyone that has worked alongside of him. It has been an honor to get to work beside Charlie as a detective and also serve as his Sheriff. The loss of his knowledge and experience is irreplaceable, but I am sure he will still accept my phone calls to help in any way he is needed.”

STOKES COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO