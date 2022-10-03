Watch Paramore Debut New Song “This Is Why,” Un-Retire “Misery Business” at First Concert Since 2018

Read full article on original website
Zach Bryan Gives Taste Of Red Rocks Live Album With Teaser Of Unreleased Song, “Starved”
As much as I absolutely love Zach Bryan’s debut studio album American Heartbreak, I’m really looking forward to the live album he promised will be recorded at his Red Rocks debut in November. He’s currently out an extensive trek across the country, on what he previously said would “probably be the last” tour he goes on. But that doesn’t mean he’s ready to slow down in terms of putting out more new music… quite the opposite, actually. He already dropped […] The post Zach Bryan Gives Taste Of Red Rocks Live Album With Teaser Of Unreleased Song, “Starved” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Fitz and The Tantrums Drop New Banger, “Moneymaker”; Announce New Album and Tour
Make your hands clap for Fitz and The Tantrums. The indie-pop neo-soul elites have just released a new single “Moneymaker” and detailed a 2023 tour to accompany news of their upcoming album, Let Yourself Free. Frontman Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick expressed his excitement for the group’s fifth studio album,...
Paramore plays 'Misery Business' again after retiring it due to lyrics controversy
The band stopped playing the song in 2018 after some listeners said they found its lyrics sexist. But after years of fans defending the song and singer Hayley Williams reiterating her commitment to feminism, the band performed it live on Sunday.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
BBC
Ringo Starr cancels North American tour after catching Covid
Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled several upcoming shows on his North American tour after catching Covid-19. The former Beatle, who is 82, had been playing a string of dates in the US and Canada with his All-Starr band before falling ill this weekend. After cancelling two shows at the last...
Watch Evanescence's Amy Lee perform a hilariously fun duet with Tenacious D at Louder Than Life
Evanescence's Amy Lee collaborated with the rock comedy duo at the Kentucky festival on Tenacious D tracks Lee and Kyle Quit The Band
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Reveals Pop-Punk Past, Covers Blink-182 With Anthony Vincent
Everyone has to start somewhere, and before Trivium's Matt Heafy delivered some of the most killer gutturals in metal, he actually was a pop-punk kid. Heafy shared his past while highlighting a new collaboration he did with Ten Second Songs mastermind Anthony Vincent, with the pair teaming up to cover Blink-182's "dammit" in 20 different styles.
Billy Strings Drops Hilarious Animated Music Video For Unreleased Life-Lesson Tune, “Catch & Release”
Ya gotta love a good ol’ life lesson-filled pickin’ and grinnin’ song. And even better than that? A good ol’ life lesson-filled pickin’ and grinnin’ song from the great Billy Strings. Earlier this week, the quick rising bluegrass legend announced his new album in the works, titled Me/And/Dad, slated to drop on November 18th. It’s a collaborative album with his father, Terry Barber, who was a pretty accomplished amateur bluegrass player in his own right back in the day, and they released […] The post Billy Strings Drops Hilarious Animated Music Video For Unreleased Life-Lesson Tune, “Catch & Release” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
U2’s Bono to Launch Book Tour in Support of Memoir, ‘Surrender’
U2 singer Bono will undertake a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which is published on Nov. 1. Full dates appear below. The book tour, titled “Stories of Surrender” and produced by Live Nation, is billed as “An evening of words, music and some mischief…” The tour kicks off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, the day after the book is released, and continues across the U.S. and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. (local time); every...
Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Therefore I Am’ From Apple Music’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert
The world tour in support of Billie Eilish’s sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever was a long time coming. As the global event comes to an official close, the singer is sharing highlights from her career-spanning setlist with live performance videos from her sold-out show at London’s O2 arena, including the swaggering single “Therefore I Am” and the unbothered deep cut “I Didn’t Change My Number.”
Arctic Monkeys coming to Minnesota for 2023 tour
For the first time in a decade, the Arctic Monkeys will perform in Minnesota. The rockers from Sheffield, England, will play The Armory on Aug. 25, 2023, with the Fontaines D.C. supporting. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. You can buy...
iheart.com
Depeche Mode To Make Stop At AT&T Center In April
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees Depeche Mode announced today at a special event in Berlin that they will be releasing a new album and embarking on a world tour in 2023. The Memento Mori Tour will support the band’s forthcoming 15th studio album, Memento Mori, due out in Spring 2023. The show will make their only stop in Texas at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Sunday, April 2, at 7 p.m.
NME
Watch Marcus Mumford perform ‘Grace’ on ‘Corden’
Marcus Mumford was the musical guest on The Late Late Show With James Corden this week – watch him perform new single ‘Grace’ below. The track appears the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(self-titled)’, which came out last month. In a new...
