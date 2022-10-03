Read full article on original website
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Mariners Wild Card games schedule released
After a sweep of the Tigers in a doubleheader Tuesday, the Mariners have locked up the No. 5 seed in the American League playoffs and will play Toronto in the best-of-three wild card series. All three games, if necessary, will be played in Toronto. The winner of this series will...
Sean Payton has a plan for Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett & Broncos | THE HERD
What will Nathaniel Hackett have to do to fix Russell Wilson & the Denver Broncos? They're 2-2, 3rd in the AFC West, and still struggling to find their stride offensively. Coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd to share what his game plan would be to turn the season around.
NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit
The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
Former Seahawks wide receiver is in the winemaking business
Former Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice and business partner Tim Lenihan are reportedly ready to finalize a deal to build a winemaking facility and tasting room in Walla Walla. The Puget Sound Business Journal reports the wine label, called “Dossier,” will include initial releases of a Rosé, Syrah, and Sauvignon...
UW Offers Utah Receiver from Same HS That Provided Nacua
Roger Saleapaga is taller and leaner than the former Husky.
Video emerges of Draymond Green taking down Warriors teammate Jordan Poole with one punch
Video has been uncovered of the altercation between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. TMZ obtained video from the Warriors practice on Wednesday in which Green, a former Michigan State basketball star, and Poole, a former Michigan basketball star, had to be pulled apart after words turned into a...
