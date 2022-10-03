ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump sues CNN for defamation

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3alpaK_0iKWoAxj00

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump has sued CNN in federal court in Florida for defamation.

In the l awsuit filed Monday , Trump’s attorneys claim CNN “has sought to use its massive influence — purportedly as a ‘trusted’ news source — to defame the Plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically, culminating in CNN claiming credit for ‘[getting] Trump out’ in the 2020 presidential election.”

The former president is seeking $475 million in punitive damages, according to the lawsuit.

Trump announced his intent to sue the network earlier this summer, saying in a statement he would “also be commencing actions against other media outlets who have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 Election.”

The former president’s attorneys allege in the filing that CNN “has undertaken a smear campaign to malign the Plaintiff with a barrage of negative associations and innuendos, broadcasting commentary that he is like a cult leader, a Russian lackey, a dog whistler to white supremacists, and a racist.”

It also cited anchors, personalities and pundits on CNN using the term “Big Lie” to refer to Trump’s repeated false statements about the 2020 election and voter fraud as evidence of the outlet attempting to associate him with Adolf Hitler.

In order to prove defamation, public officials and other public figures must prove journalists acted with actual malice or reckless disregard for the truth in their reporting, a high legal bar to clear given First Amendment protections granted to the free press under the Constitution. The New York Times, for example, has not lost a defamation case in more than 50 years.

CNN is a frequent foil of Trump, his followers and allies, as well as conservatives more generally.

In 2020, the network settled a $275 million lawsuit brought by a high school student in Kentucky who was at the center of a viral video controversy and became a lightning rod for critics of the mainstream media.

Trump’s campaign also sued the New York Times in 2019 over an op-ed suggesting a “quid pro quo” with Russian officials.

The latest lawsuit from the former president comes amid big changes at CNN, which was recently sold to media conglomerate Discovery.

CNN’s new president, Chris Licht, has made several changes to the network’s programming and personnel, scrapping its Sunday show focused on media affairs and telling staff at the network he would like to see a renewed commitment to journalism over punditry and speculation.

Licht reportedly told network anchors in a meeting earlier this year that they should rein in the use of the phrase “the big lie” when referring to Trump’s election claims, worrying it was too partisan.

The network declined to comment on Trump’s lawsuit Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Remains identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Over $2K stolen from Erie Walmart in retail theft, PSP investigating

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Sept. 28, 2022. According to a release, two suspects entered Walmart in Summit Township, Erie County and proceeded to the electronics department. After selecting gift cards and various electronic items, police report the suspects then targeted an inexperienced/juvenile cashier. The suspects […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
YourErie

Burglars ransack, defile summer camp

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglar or burglars stole multiple items and then defiled a summer camp in Crawford County. At about 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 3, a male victim called the Pennsylvania State Police to report that his summer camp at the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Pine Township had been burglarized. According to a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Donald Trump
YourErie

Fiery car crash hits nearby pedestrian in Erie

A wild car crash led to a car erupting into flames and a pedestrian reportedly being hit. The accident happened just before 7 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Camphausen Ave. and Fairmount Pkwy. According to a traffic official on the scene, the driver of one of the cars apparently drove through a stop sign, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek gas leak forces nearby residents to evacuate

A National Fuel Gas pipe was hit by an excavator evacuating neighboring homes and apartments along West 38th Street. That leak closed a portion of the road. Earlier the smell of gas filled the area but crews continued to work to fix the damaged pipe which led to multiple evacuations. A broken National Fuel Gas pipe […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Defamation#Attorneys#Russian#Supremacists
YourErie

Erie man sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania has been sentenced to prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills. David Arand, 24, was sentenced in federal court to 36 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. According to information presented to the court, on or about […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
YourErie

Erie native, living in Florida, talks about Hurricane Ian damage

At least 105 deaths from Hurricane Ian have been confirmed in Florida and North Carolina. Drone footage of Fort Myers Beach showed just how widespread the devastation is. Search and rescue teams were out in full force nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Thousands were pulled from their destroyed homes and taken to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meadville man faces charges in Jan. 6 Capitol attacks

A Meadville man is facing charges involved with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. According to an FBI press release, Mikhael Slye is shown in multiple video screenshots during the attacks. The affidavit alleges that Slye was involved in an incident with law enforcement outside the Capitol Building. It said he used a bike […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy