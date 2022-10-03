Read full article on original website
Vinny Guadagnino Is Struggling on ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino has survived another week on Dancing With The Stars. However, he still wasn’t spared from the judges’ blunt criticisms. Recently, he talked to his fans about his struggles in the show. Vinny Guadagnino Faces Tough Time on DWTS. It was a sultry week...
Robin Thicke Honors His Father on ‘The Masked Singer’ TV Theme Night
This week’s new episode of The Masked Singer Season 8 is TV Theme Night. In a preview for the show, panelist Robin Thicke can be seen performing the theme song to Growing Pains in a tribute to his father Alan Thicke, who starred on the show. Robin Thicke Sings...
Alicia Keys Duets Her Own Song with Former ‘The Voice’ Star on TikTok
Former The Voice coach Alicia Keys took to TikTok this week to post a duet video with a singer named Adanna Duru on her song “No One.” Duru appeared on The Voice when she was 15 and later competed on American Idol. Alicia Keys Duets ‘No One’ with...
Demi Lovato Postpones Concert Date After Losing Voice
Demi Lovato had to postpone their concert in Rosemont, Illinois, on Wednesday after losing their voice. The singer posted an apology on Instagram, saying it “breaks my heart” to have to reschedule the show. Demi Lovato Postpones Concert on Holy Fvck Tour. Lovato was scheduled to perform at...
Daniel Durant Admits He Took Secret Dance Classes Before ‘DWTS’
Dancing With The Stars contestant Daniel Durant admits he secretly took dance classes before competing, following his close friend’s advice. The deaf actor reveals the reason behind his skilled performances despite his obvious disability and inexperience in dancing. The Celebrity Took Dance Classes, Worked Out Before Competing on DWTS.
Who are the Mummies? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction & Clues!
The Masked Singer is making season 8 bigger and better than ever, and it hasn’t even premiered yet! In addition to an all-new format with double eliminations every week and 22 contestants, we also have TWO trios. This is a first in The Masked Singer history! So even before we see any celebrities revealed, we know this is a record-breaking season.
Jimmie Allen Revisits Past Before Fame, ‘American Idol’
Country music star Jimmie Allen recently looked back at his time on American Idol on a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. For those who may not remember, Allen appeared on season 10 on the series and faced elimination in the Las Vegas round. Jimmie Allen Recalls American Idol...
Nick Jonas Says Next Jonas Brothers’ Album will Take a “Newer Direction”
After three years, the Jonas Brothers is finally working on their sixth studio album. According to Nick Jonas, they are collaborating with some people within the industry to butter up their upcoming release. Jonas Brothers’ Next Album will be “Different”. In 2013, the Jonas Brothers devastated their fans...
‘The Bellas Podcast’ Scores DWTS Bond Night, Talks Everything LeAnn Rimes
In the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki and Brie Bella got the chance to talk to singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes. Their conversation revolved around Rime’s latest studio album, god’s work. Meanwhile, the sisters also shared their opinion regarding the recently concluded James Bond Night of Dancing With The Stars.
EXCLUSIVE: How Competing on ‘American Idol’ Formed Mikalah Gordon’s Career Path
They say that memories last a lifetime and for Mikalah Gordon, her time on American Idol is one she holds close to her heart. Nearly 17 years after her initial audition, she continues to thank the show for creating her career path. Mikalah Gordon auditioned for American Idol in Las...
‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Harp Moves on to Semifinals on TV Theme Night
The Masked Singer Season 8 returned on Wednesday night for TV Theme Night, as Harp defended her title of Queen and made it into the Semifinals. The episode also featured two unmaskings, as we learned who was under the costumes for Mummies and Fortune Teller. Mummies, Fortune Teller Unmasked on...
Here’s Why We’re Replaying Jake Zyrus’s Version of “Under the Influence”
Filipino singer Jake Zyrus has put his own spin on Chris Brown’s “Under the Influence” in his latest song cover. Confidently belting his powerful vocals, the video has gotten quite a wide traction in social media. Jake Zyrus releases cover of Chris Brown’s Viral Smash. Jake...
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Caleb Lee Hutchinson Opens Up About Eating Disorder Struggles
American Idol Season 16 runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson recently opened up about his struggles with an eating disorder on an episode of his podcast. Hutchinson even revealed that he was in the hospital before his Idol audition because of it. Caleb Lee Hutchinson Opens Up About Eating Disorder. During a...
Ed Sheeran is Bound to Face Trial for Allegedly Copying Marvin Gaye’s Music
Former The Voice Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran is set to defend himself in court over a copyright infringement allegation. If proven guilty, Sheeran will incur a multi-million worth of loss, serving as damages for the injured party. Everything to Know About Ed Sheeran’s Copyright Case. For those who may...
Taylor Swift Announces Full Tracklist for New Album ‘Midnights’
Former The Voice Mega Mentor Taylor Swift has officially announced the full, 13-song tracklist for her upcoming new album Midnights. Swift has been gradually revealing song titles on social media over the past couple of weeks. Taylor Swift Reveals Full ‘Midnights’ Tracklist. On September 21, one month before...
Lindsey Stirling Combines Halloween and Christmas in ‘Snow Waltz’ Video
America’s Got Talent alum Lindsey Stirling has released a new music video for her song “Snow Waltz,” off her new Christmas album of the same name. The clip combines both Halloween and Christmas, as Stirling plays her violin and dances. Lindsey Stirling Releases “Snow Waltz” Video...
Chapel Hart Honors Late Singer Loretta Lynn, Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates
America’s Got Talent Season 17 finalists Chapel Hart recently shared a video playing tribute to country singer Loretta Lynn, who passed away earlier this week. The group also posted that they had to cancel tour dates with the Indigo Girls. Chapel Hart Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn. On Tuesday,...
Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell to Judge ‘AGT All-Stars’
After weeks of teasing, America’s Got Talent has officially revealed information about their upcoming spin off series, AGT All-Stars. Beloved AGT judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum will sit on the judging panel for the upcoming series. AGT All-Stars begins filming this weekend and America’s Got Talent...
Sharna Burgess Shares U.S. Citizenship in Emotional Post
Former Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess shared on Instagram Thursday that she officially became a United States citizen. Burgess, who was born in Australia, expressed how meaningful this milestone was to her. ‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Becomes a U.S. Citizen. Burgess lives in the United States with...
‘AGT’ Star Alan Silva Earns Golden Buzzer on ‘Spain’s Got Talent’
Alan Silva, who finished America’s Got Talent Season 15 in fifth place, has taken his aerial routine to Spain’s Got Talent. Silva’s audition was so impressive, it earned the Golden Buzzer from one of the judges on the show. Alan Silva Receives Golden Buzzer on Spain’s Got...
