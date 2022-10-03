ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Vinny Guadagnino Is Struggling on ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino has survived another week on Dancing With The Stars. However, he still wasn’t spared from the judges’ blunt criticisms. Recently, he talked to his fans about his struggles in the show. Vinny Guadagnino Faces Tough Time on DWTS. It was a sultry week...
Demi Lovato Postpones Concert Date After Losing Voice

Demi Lovato had to postpone their concert in Rosemont, Illinois, on Wednesday after losing their voice. The singer posted an apology on Instagram, saying it “breaks my heart” to have to reschedule the show. Demi Lovato Postpones Concert on Holy Fvck Tour. Lovato was scheduled to perform at...
Daniel Durant Admits He Took Secret Dance Classes Before ‘DWTS’

Dancing With The Stars contestant Daniel Durant admits he secretly took dance classes before competing, following his close friend’s advice. The deaf actor reveals the reason behind his skilled performances despite his obvious disability and inexperience in dancing. The Celebrity Took Dance Classes, Worked Out Before Competing on DWTS.
Who are the Mummies? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction & Clues!

The Masked Singer is making season 8 bigger and better than ever, and it hasn’t even premiered yet! In addition to an all-new format with double eliminations every week and 22 contestants, we also have TWO trios. This is a first in The Masked Singer history! So even before we see any celebrities revealed, we know this is a record-breaking season.
Jimmie Allen Revisits Past Before Fame, ‘American Idol’

Country music star Jimmie Allen recently looked back at his time on American Idol on a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. For those who may not remember, Allen appeared on season 10 on the series and faced elimination in the Las Vegas round. Jimmie Allen Recalls American Idol...
Nick Jonas Says Next Jonas Brothers’ Album will Take a “Newer Direction”

After three years, the Jonas Brothers is finally working on their sixth studio album. According to Nick Jonas, they are collaborating with some people within the industry to butter up their upcoming release. Jonas Brothers’ Next Album will be “Different”. In 2013, the Jonas Brothers devastated their fans...
‘The Bellas Podcast’ Scores DWTS Bond Night, Talks Everything LeAnn Rimes

In the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki and Brie Bella got the chance to talk to singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes. Their conversation revolved around Rime’s latest studio album, god’s work. Meanwhile, the sisters also shared their opinion regarding the recently concluded James Bond Night of Dancing With The Stars.
Taylor Swift Announces Full Tracklist for New Album ‘Midnights’

Former The Voice Mega Mentor Taylor Swift has officially announced the full, 13-song tracklist for her upcoming new album Midnights. Swift has been gradually revealing song titles on social media over the past couple of weeks. Taylor Swift Reveals Full ‘Midnights’ Tracklist. On September 21, one month before...
Chapel Hart Honors Late Singer Loretta Lynn, Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates

America’s Got Talent Season 17 finalists Chapel Hart recently shared a video playing tribute to country singer Loretta Lynn, who passed away earlier this week. The group also posted that they had to cancel tour dates with the Indigo Girls. Chapel Hart Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn. On Tuesday,...
Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell to Judge ‘AGT All-Stars’

After weeks of teasing, America’s Got Talent has officially revealed information about their upcoming spin off series, AGT All-Stars. Beloved AGT judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum will sit on the judging panel for the upcoming series. AGT All-Stars begins filming this weekend and America’s Got Talent...
Sharna Burgess Shares U.S. Citizenship in Emotional Post

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess shared on Instagram Thursday that she officially became a United States citizen. Burgess, who was born in Australia, expressed how meaningful this milestone was to her. ‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Becomes a U.S. Citizen. Burgess lives in the United States with...
