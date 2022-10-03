ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Front Page News: California Approves Bill Limiting Lyrics As Evidence In Criminal Trials Against Rappers [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
California passed The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act which will make the use of rap lyrics during criminal trials as evidence hard. Many rappers like  Killer Mike, Meek Mill, E-40, Ty Dolla $ign, and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. were in attendance. Maria More talks more on this topic, gives an update on Hurricane Ian in Florida, and other topics.

Black People In Herschel Walker's Georgia Hometown Are 'Not Going To Vote For Him'

It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
State Fair of Texas Food Guide [MAP+PHOTOS]

  Howdy, It’s that time of the year! The State Fair of Texas known for the most bizarre and tasty foods in America is back for another year. This year’s theme of “Treats of Texas” pays tribute to the fair’s longtime fixation on food. Eating has been a State Fair pastime since the late 1800s. The […]
TEXAS STATE
