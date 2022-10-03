Read full article on original website
US battery storage specialist gets $100m funding
Moxion Power, the US developer of mobile energy storage products, has secured US$100 million in funding to scale up production at its first two domestic manufacturing facilities. The funding, which is being provided by investor Tamarack Global with participation from another investor Energy Impact Partners, will help the company meet...
Bauer AG acquires data managment software company
Bauer AG is reported to have acquired all of the shares in the construction data management platform, fielddata.io GmbH. All digital solutions developed by the software provider for special civil engineering will in future be available for Bauer Maschinen GmbH and Bauer Spezialtiefbau GmbH customers. A cooperation agreement is said...
Bauma 2022: Key Information
The world’s largest construction trade fair is finally back and, with over half a million people expected to attend, we’ve rounded up the all the information you need to organise your Bauma visit. When and where is Bauma?. The construction exhibition will take place at the Trade Fair...
Kobelco suspends some machine sales in Europe
Sales of some Hino-powered Kobelco construction machinery in Europe has been temporarily suspended pending investigation of certifications for EU Stage V engine exhaust emissions. Of the 30 models affected, three are cranes and the rest are excavators. The three cranes are the CKE800G-3, CKE900G-3, and CKE1100G-3 lattice boom crawlers with...
Mecalac to debut electric machinery at Bauma
France headquartered urban equipment specialist Mecalac says it will debut a range of medium-sized electric machines at this year’s Bauma. According to the company, visitors can expect to see the 11.3 tonne e12 excavator, the es1000 swing loader and the ed6 6 tonne site dumper at its outdoor stand.
Leica Geosystems launches iCON site excavator app
Leica Geosystems has announced the launch of the new Leica iCON site excavator, a machine-control solution that enables compact excavators to carry out designs easily and accurately. The company says that the iCON site excavator solution introduces three new components: a new software application, a new dual GNSS receiver and...
Bauma 2022 showguide
Construction Europe looks at what visitors can expect to see at Bauma 2022. The long-awaited trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines, construction vehicles and construction equipment will return to the exhibition grounds in Munich from 24 to 30 October 2022. The last Bauma was held pre-pandemic...
$3bn contract signed for rail between Oman and UAE
It has been reported that Oman Rail and Etihad Rail have reached an agreement to build a railway between Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The companies will become a new entity — Oman-Etihad Rail Company — and work together to operate this network. With a total...
Plans revealed for world’s highest ‘green’ building
The Indian Ocean island of Zanzibar is planning what is reported would be the highest ‘green’ building in the world, a 28-storey apartment tower designed in hybrid timber technology. Named Burj Zanzibar – burj meaning tower in Arabic – the high-rise is designed to reach 96m in height....
UK train station to receive €1.7bn upgrade
Plans have been revealed for vital upgrades to Liverpool Street station in London, UK, as part of a new sustainably developed office, retail and leisure scheme. Network Rail, MTR, an operator of sustainable rail transport services company, and developer Sellar are working with key stakeholders including Transport for London and the Hyatt, owners of the hotel that is adjacent to the station.
Perkins highlighting engines, batteries at Bauma
Perkins will present its wide range of technologies for helping OEMs transform the sustainability of high-performing jobsites at its stand in hall A4.336 at Bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany. “As the industry enters the energy transition away from carbon, our range of innovations shows how we’re helping customers improve jobsite...
Redcar steelworks demolished in controlled explosion
The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) plant in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom, part of the SSI Redcar steelworks, has been demolished in a controlled explosion carried out by specialist contractor Thompsons of Prudhoe. The site, which is located in the coastal town of Redcar, had been in operation for nearly a...
Meeting different requirements in falsework and formwork
Infrastructure projects can require extremely challenging structures and the formwork and falsework industry needs to continually adapt to meet these obstacles. Buildings are getting taller, more complex, and tasked with increasingly strict environmental targets. Put simply, the falsework and formwork industry has to keep up to date with the evolving demands of the built environment.
