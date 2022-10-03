ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defender to miss rest of the 2022 season, per report

Michigan defensive back Caden Kolesar will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, per MLive. This is a major blow to Michigan’s secondary and special teams unit. Kolesar suffered the season-ending injury during Saturday’s 27-14 win over Iowa. Kolesar exited the game in the 4th quarter with a non-contact injury. This injury turned out to end his season 2 months early.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Game Haus

NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread

NFL Week 5 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 5 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 9-5-2, Season: 30-32-2 Thursday Night Football. Indianapolis Colts at...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Dallas, PA
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
State College, PA
Football
City
Washington, PA
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa’s brother gives update on injured Miami QB

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa didn’t want to play in the Terrapins’ game on Saturday after seeing his brother’s frightening injury in Thursday night’s NFL contest. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion on a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Alabama All-American’s severe reaction...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Fox Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz weighs in on Wisconsin's decision to move on from Paul Chryst

Kirk Ferentz has faced four Wisconsin coaches throughout his Iowa career as a part of the Heartland Trophy rivalry. That ledge will receive another name this season with the Badgers officially parting ways with head coach Paul Chryst Sunday. The move was a sudden one and surprising to many across...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan reportedly loses second special teams contributor to season-ending injury

Michigan will reportedly be without senior long snapper Will Wagner for the remainder of the season due to a season ending injury, per MLive’s Aaron McMann. The hits just keep coming for Michigan’s special teams unit. In less than 24 hours, Michigan lost 2 key contributors in the special teams unit. Earlier, it was reported that Caden Kolesar suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Kolesar was a factor in defending kicks and punts for the Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
NFL
msn.com

NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season

It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg breaks down likely candidates for Wisconsin vacancy

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg recently broke down the sudden head coaching vacancy in Madison during a segment for College Football Live. Asked about why the program is making a decision now on Paul Chryst, Rittenberg pointed to the team’s downward slide since making an appearance in the 2019 B1G Championship. The Badgers have also been losing games that the program is not accustomed to losing, including the home loss to Washington State this season.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Bill Busch comments on Rutgers QB room: ‘They’re all really good’

Bill Busch will be ready for the deep Rutgers quarterback room that Nebraska will go up against on Friday. Busch, who recently became Nebraska’s interim defensive coordinator, will be tasked with preparing his defense for multiple quarterbacks throughout the game. Rutgers will likely feature Evan Simon and Noah Vedral throughout the game. Nebraska will have to be ready for the difference in play styles.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Black Stripe Alert: Freshman Buckeye becomes latest to shed black stripe

It has become tradition recently for Ohio State football newcomers to have a black stripe placed down the middle of their helmet where the signature red stripe should be. New recruits wear a black stripe on their helmet until they earn the right to wear the traditional helmet. On Thursday,...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy