goduke.com
Rader’s Early Brace Pushes No. 7 Duke Past WFU, 2-1
DURHAM – Duke women's soccer freshman Kat Rader scored two goals over the first 13 minutes of the match to lead the seventh-ranked Blue Devils to a 2-1 ACC victory over Wake Forest on Thursday evening in Koskinen Stadium. Senior goalkeeper Ruthie Jones added two huge saves for Duke late in the second half to keep the Demon Deacons off the board.
goduke.com
Blue Devils, Cavaliers Meet in Top-25 Contest
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.– The second-ranked men's soccer team is set to play its third conference match between two ranked teams in 2022 on Friday evening. The Blue Devils (8-0-2, 3-0-1) travel to take on No. 21 Virginia (7-4-0, 3-1-0) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., with streaming available on ACC Network Extra.
goduke.com
Jeremy Roach Named Men's Basketball Captain
DURHAM – Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer announced Thursday that junior guard Jeremy Roach has been named the team captain for the 2022-23 season. Roach was elected to lead the Blue Devils via a vote of the players and coaches and will serve as captain for the first time in his career.
goduke.com
Duke Hosts Virginia; Travels to Richmond This Weekend
Friday's game against Virginia will be a Morgan's Message game. Morgan's Message is an organization whose mission is to "amplify stories, resources, and expertise to confront student-athlete mental health, build a community by and for athletes, and provide a platform for advocacy." The organization strives to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community and equalize the treatment of physical and mental health in athletics.
goduke.com
Duke Set for 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff
DURHAM – Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with junior guard Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Charlotte, N.C. Scheyer is set to attend his first ACC Tipoff as head...
goduke.com
Duke Primed for ACC Tipoff on Tuesday
DURHAM – Duke women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson Reigan Richardson and senior Celeste Taylor will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Tipoff on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Charlotte, N.C. Lawson, Richardson and Taylor will attend the preseason event alongside the respective head coaches and selected student-athletes...
goduke.com
Beck & Drummy Advance in Main Draw Singles Play
CARY, N.C. – Chloe Beck and Georgia Drummy of the Duke women's tennis team each advanced to the main draw round of 16 in singles action at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American on Wednesday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. Beck, who is ranked No. 5...
goduke.com
No. 2 Duke Secures 2-0 Victory Against Howard
DURHAM – No. 2 Duke extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games on Tuesday night, defeating the visiting Howard Bison by a score of 2-0 at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils (8-0-2, 3-0-1) were led by freshman Wayne Frederick's first goal of his career and Jai Bean scoring his second goal in as many games.
goduke.com
Q+A With Duke Football: Nicky Dalmolin
DURHAM – The Voice of the Blue Devils, David Shumate, sat down with junior tight end Nicky Dalmolin for a brief question and answer session. DS: We are heading to Atlanta this weekend to take on Georgia Tech. I know Cumming, Ga., is about 45 minutes northeast of Atlanta. How many friends and family members are you going to have in the building this weekend?
goduke.com
Johns, Rodenas Advance at ITA All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. – Senior Garrett Johns and freshman Pedro Rodenas are still representing Duke at the 2022 ITA All-American Championships, following wins on Thursday. Johns defeated Emile Hudd of Tennessee 6-4, 6-4 during his second match of the tournament at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa. The Atlanta, Ga., native now shifts his attention to the round of 16 for the main draw, where he will face off against Ohio State's Alexander Bernard on Friday.
goduke.com
2023 ACC Baseball Championship Set for Durham Bulls Athletic Park
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament will be held next May 23-28. The city of Durham has hosted the ACC Baseball Championship 12 times previously, including seven of the past 13 tournaments. The tournament single-game attendance record of 11,329 was set in 2013 at DBAP (North Carolina versus NC State) and still stands as the largest crowd ever to view a college baseball game in the state of North Carolina.
goduke.com
ITA All-American Main Draw Set to Start Wednesday
CARY, N.C. – Main draw action at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American will open on Wednesday with four Duke women's tennis student-athletes in singles and one doubles team competing at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. In singles, fifth-ranked Chloe Beck will face UNLV's Molly Helgesson, sixth-ranked...
goduke.com
New Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available
DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the ninth episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, features guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
goduke.com
Duke Hosts First NIL Summit for Student-Athletes
DURHAM – Duke Athletics hosted its first NIL Summit as a professional development experience for student-athletes Oct. 2-3, in the Blue Devils' ongoing efforts to help maximize NIL opportunities. Attendees were joined by former Duke student-athletes currently working at INFLCR, Meta, Gondola, DigiSign, MoneyLion and more. Student-athletes were encouraged...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”
After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
goduke.com
Chen Fires 69 to Close Windy City Collegiate Classic
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Duke women's golf junior Anne Chen turned in her fifth career round in the 60s to close the Windy City Collegiate Classic on Tuesday at the 6,442-yard, par-72 Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Ill. Chen, who hails from Sugar Land, Texas, carded four birdies...
WITN
Sports Spotlight: After 22 surgeries and loss of his leg, Parker Byrd is focused on realizing his dream to play for ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Parker Byrd is a freshman infielder on the ECU baseball roster. He was severely injured in a boat accident this summer. It has completely changed his, and his family’s, lives. The now Greenville residents have faced down major challenges since the accident. Parker some how...
earnthenecklace.com
Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?
Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
Court allows students at UNC, NC State to sue for reimbursement for campus services not delivered during pandemic
A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student and a student from North Carolina State University can continue a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina system over fees they paid for on-campus services not available during the pandemic, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims students...
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
