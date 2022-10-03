ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Rader’s Early Brace Pushes No. 7 Duke Past WFU, 2-1

DURHAM – Duke women's soccer freshman Kat Rader scored two goals over the first 13 minutes of the match to lead the seventh-ranked Blue Devils to a 2-1 ACC victory over Wake Forest on Thursday evening in Koskinen Stadium. Senior goalkeeper Ruthie Jones added two huge saves for Duke late in the second half to keep the Demon Deacons off the board.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils, Cavaliers Meet in Top-25 Contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.– The second-ranked men's soccer team is set to play its third conference match between two ranked teams in 2022 on Friday evening. The Blue Devils (8-0-2, 3-0-1) travel to take on No. 21 Virginia (7-4-0, 3-1-0) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., with streaming available on ACC Network Extra.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Jeremy Roach Named Men's Basketball Captain

DURHAM – Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer announced Thursday that junior guard Jeremy Roach has been named the team captain for the 2022-23 season. Roach was elected to lead the Blue Devils via a vote of the players and coaches and will serve as captain for the first time in his career.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Hosts Virginia; Travels to Richmond This Weekend

Friday's game against Virginia will be a Morgan's Message game. Morgan's Message is an organization whose mission is to "amplify stories, resources, and expertise to confront student-athlete mental health, build a community by and for athletes, and provide a platform for advocacy." The organization strives to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community and equalize the treatment of physical and mental health in athletics.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Set for 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff

DURHAM – Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with junior guard Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Charlotte, N.C. Scheyer is set to attend his first ACC Tipoff as head...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Primed for ACC Tipoff on Tuesday

DURHAM – Duke women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson Reigan Richardson and senior Celeste Taylor will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Tipoff on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Charlotte, N.C. Lawson, Richardson and Taylor will attend the preseason event alongside the respective head coaches and selected student-athletes...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Beck & Drummy Advance in Main Draw Singles Play

CARY, N.C. – Chloe Beck and Georgia Drummy of the Duke women's tennis team each advanced to the main draw round of 16 in singles action at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American on Wednesday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. Beck, who is ranked No. 5...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 2 Duke Secures 2-0 Victory Against Howard

DURHAM – No. 2 Duke extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games on Tuesday night, defeating the visiting Howard Bison by a score of 2-0 at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils (8-0-2, 3-0-1) were led by freshman Wayne Frederick's first goal of his career and Jai Bean scoring his second goal in as many games.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Q+A With Duke Football: Nicky Dalmolin

DURHAM – The Voice of the Blue Devils, David Shumate, sat down with junior tight end Nicky Dalmolin for a brief question and answer session. DS: We are heading to Atlanta this weekend to take on Georgia Tech. I know Cumming, Ga., is about 45 minutes northeast of Atlanta. How many friends and family members are you going to have in the building this weekend?
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Johns, Rodenas Advance at ITA All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. – Senior Garrett Johns and freshman Pedro Rodenas are still representing Duke at the 2022 ITA All-American Championships, following wins on Thursday. Johns defeated Emile Hudd of Tennessee 6-4, 6-4 during his second match of the tournament at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa. The Atlanta, Ga., native now shifts his attention to the round of 16 for the main draw, where he will face off against Ohio State's Alexander Bernard on Friday.
TULSA, OK
goduke.com

2023 ACC Baseball Championship Set for Durham Bulls Athletic Park

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament will be held next May 23-28. The city of Durham has hosted the ACC Baseball Championship 12 times previously, including seven of the past 13 tournaments. The tournament single-game attendance record of 11,329 was set in 2013 at DBAP (North Carolina versus NC State) and still stands as the largest crowd ever to view a college baseball game in the state of North Carolina.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

ITA All-American Main Draw Set to Start Wednesday

CARY, N.C. – Main draw action at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American will open on Wednesday with four Duke women's tennis student-athletes in singles and one doubles team competing at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. In singles, fifth-ranked Chloe Beck will face UNLV's Molly Helgesson, sixth-ranked...
CARY, NC
goduke.com

New Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available

DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the ninth episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, features guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Hosts First NIL Summit for Student-Athletes

DURHAM – Duke Athletics hosted its first NIL Summit as a professional development experience for student-athletes Oct. 2-3, in the Blue Devils' ongoing efforts to help maximize NIL opportunities. Attendees were joined by former Duke student-athletes currently working at INFLCR, Meta, Gondola, DigiSign, MoneyLion and more. Student-athletes were encouraged...
DURHAM, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”

After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goduke.com

Chen Fires 69 to Close Windy City Collegiate Classic

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – Duke women's golf junior Anne Chen turned in her fifth career round in the 60s to close the Windy City Collegiate Classic on Tuesday at the 6,442-yard, par-72 Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Ill. Chen, who hails from Sugar Land, Texas, carded four birdies...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?

Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
GREENVILLE, NC

