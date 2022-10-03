ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’s Origin, How it Became a Hit Show on FOX

Years back, Craig Plestis decided to debunk the preconceived idea that America would find it ridiculous to witness a banana or a T-Rex performing good music on live television. Today, The Masked Singer is the ultimate celebrity guessing game, that is dominating television. The Masked Singer Revived the Dull Reality...
TV SHOWS
talentrecap.com

Chapel Hart Honors Late Singer Loretta Lynn, Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates

America’s Got Talent Season 17 finalists Chapel Hart recently shared a video playing tribute to country singer Loretta Lynn, who passed away earlier this week. The group also posted that they had to cancel tour dates with the Indigo Girls. Chapel Hart Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn. On Tuesday,...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Vinny Guadagnino Is Struggling on ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino has survived another week on Dancing With The Stars. However, he still wasn’t spared from the judges’ blunt criticisms. Recently, he talked to his fans about his struggles in the show. Vinny Guadagnino Faces Tough Time on DWTS. It was a sultry week...
THEATER & DANCE
talentrecap.com

Who is the Fortune Teller? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction & Clues!

I may not be able to predict the future, but The Masked Singer season 8 is shaping up to be epic! With a brand new format and 22 contestants this season, we’ll see more reveals than ever before. And does that mean we’ll have bigger celebrities than ever too? Chances are high!
TV SHOWS
Billboard

Meet Kid Harpoon — Harry Styles’ Go-To Collaborator and Pop’s New Secret Weapon

Harry Styles’ 2020 tour, in support of his late-2019 second solo album, Fine Line, was a month from launch when COVID-19 shutdowns began. But even the world going on pause could not keep Styles grounded for long. “He doesn’t sit still well,” says his producer, co-writer and close friend Tom Hull, aka Kid Harpoon. “So he was just like, ‘Guys, I’m not going on tour. Should we go into the studio?’ ” Styles booked time at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La in Malibu, Calif., and invited Hull and writer-producer Tyler Johnson to the sessions. “I was like, ‘Is he insane? We can’t leave our...
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 North American Leg of Mathematics Tour

Former The Voice Mega Mentor, Ed Sheeran is set to grace North America next year for another leg of his ongoing Mathematics Tour. Essentially, this will mark the singer’s first stateside swing after almost five years. Ed Sheeran Reveals Dates of His Mathematics Tour. After his record-breaking Divide Tour,...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Demi Lovato Postpones Concert Date After Losing Voice

Demi Lovato had to postpone their concert in Rosemont, Illinois, on Wednesday after losing their voice. The singer posted an apology on Instagram, saying it “breaks my heart” to have to reschedule the show. Demi Lovato Postpones Concert on Holy Fvck Tour. Lovato was scheduled to perform at...
ROSEMONT, IL
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Winner Kodi Lee Teases His First Music Video for Song ‘Miracle’

America’s Got Talent Season 14 winner Kodi Lee has teased his very first music video for his original song “Miracle.” The singer shared a preview of the video on his Instagram account and encouraged fans to follow his YouTube channel. AGT Winner Kodi Lee Teases ‘Miracle’ Music...
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Recap: Coaches Get Picky as Blind Auditions Wind Down

The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday, as the coaches started getting pickier about who they wanted on their teams. Next week marks the end of the Blind Auditions, and their teams are almost full. Tonight’s episode featured just one four-chair turn. Grace Bello Turns Four Chairs in ‘The...
TV SHOWS

