‘AGT’ Star Jackie Evancho is Channeling Her ‘The Masked Singer’ Character in Upcoming Tour
Alongside promoting her latest album, Jackie Evancho is currently busying herself with touring commitments. As she kicks off her concert series, she plans to channel her inner Kitty, her character from The Masked Singer season three. Jackie Evancho to Revive The Masked Singer’s Kitty on Tour. Jackie Evancho recently...
Robin Thicke Honors His Father on ‘The Masked Singer’ TV Theme Night
This week’s new episode of The Masked Singer Season 8 is TV Theme Night. In a preview for the show, panelist Robin Thicke can be seen performing the theme song to Growing Pains in a tribute to his father Alan Thicke, who starred on the show. Robin Thicke Sings...
‘The Masked Singer’s Origin, How it Became a Hit Show on FOX
Years back, Craig Plestis decided to debunk the preconceived idea that America would find it ridiculous to witness a banana or a T-Rex performing good music on live television. Today, The Masked Singer is the ultimate celebrity guessing game, that is dominating television. The Masked Singer Revived the Dull Reality...
Chapel Hart Honors Late Singer Loretta Lynn, Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates
America’s Got Talent Season 17 finalists Chapel Hart recently shared a video playing tribute to country singer Loretta Lynn, who passed away earlier this week. The group also posted that they had to cancel tour dates with the Indigo Girls. Chapel Hart Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn. On Tuesday,...
Vinny Guadagnino Is Struggling on ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino has survived another week on Dancing With The Stars. However, he still wasn’t spared from the judges’ blunt criticisms. Recently, he talked to his fans about his struggles in the show. Vinny Guadagnino Faces Tough Time on DWTS. It was a sultry week...
Who is the Fortune Teller? ‘The Masked Singer’ Prediction & Clues!
I may not be able to predict the future, but The Masked Singer season 8 is shaping up to be epic! With a brand new format and 22 contestants this season, we’ll see more reveals than ever before. And does that mean we’ll have bigger celebrities than ever too? Chances are high!
Jojo Siwa Denies Relationship With Avery Cyrus by Saying They’re Not Technically Dating
A recent viral TikTok video finally reveals the relationship between Dancing With The Stars runner-up Jojo Siwa and Tiktok star Avery Cyrus. Despite all the couple-like videos they’ve posted, Siwa denies having an official relationship with Cyrus. Avery Cyrus, JoJo Siwa are “Unofficially” Seeing Each Other. According...
‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Harp Moves on to Semifinals on TV Theme Night
The Masked Singer Season 8 returned on Wednesday night for TV Theme Night, as Harp defended her title of Queen and made it into the Semifinals. The episode also featured two unmaskings, as we learned who was under the costumes for Mummies and Fortune Teller. Mummies, Fortune Teller Unmasked on...
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Producer Is Releasing a Tell-All Book About the Show
World of Wonder co-founder Fenton Bailey is releasing a book that fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race will definitely want to check out. The book is called ScreenAge: How TV shaped our reality, from Tammy Faye to RuPaul’s Drag Race. ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Producer Releasing Book. “ScreenAge...
Meet Kid Harpoon — Harry Styles’ Go-To Collaborator and Pop’s New Secret Weapon
Harry Styles’ 2020 tour, in support of his late-2019 second solo album, Fine Line, was a month from launch when COVID-19 shutdowns began. But even the world going on pause could not keep Styles grounded for long. “He doesn’t sit still well,” says his producer, co-writer and close friend Tom Hull, aka Kid Harpoon. “So he was just like, ‘Guys, I’m not going on tour. Should we go into the studio?’ ” Styles booked time at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La in Malibu, Calif., and invited Hull and writer-producer Tyler Johnson to the sessions. “I was like, ‘Is he insane? We can’t leave our...
‘AGT’ Ventriloquist Jack Williams Wishes He Could’ve Done More on The Show
America’s Got Talent semifinalist Jack Williams recently discussed his experiences on the show on Jake’s Take With Jacob Elyachar. Along with his experience, Williams gave advice for those who want to audition in the future. Jack Williams Wishes He Could’ve Done More on America’s Got Talent.
Here’s Why We’re Replaying Jake Zyrus’s Version of “Under the Influence”
Filipino singer Jake Zyrus has put his own spin on Chris Brown’s “Under the Influence” in his latest song cover. Confidently belting his powerful vocals, the video has gotten quite a wide traction in social media. Jake Zyrus releases cover of Chris Brown’s Viral Smash. Jake...
Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 North American Leg of Mathematics Tour
Former The Voice Mega Mentor, Ed Sheeran is set to grace North America next year for another leg of his ongoing Mathematics Tour. Essentially, this will mark the singer’s first stateside swing after almost five years. Ed Sheeran Reveals Dates of His Mathematics Tour. After his record-breaking Divide Tour,...
Demi Lovato Postpones Concert Date After Losing Voice
Demi Lovato had to postpone their concert in Rosemont, Illinois, on Wednesday after losing their voice. The singer posted an apology on Instagram, saying it “breaks my heart” to have to reschedule the show. Demi Lovato Postpones Concert on Holy Fvck Tour. Lovato was scheduled to perform at...
Ed Sheeran is Bound to Face Trial for Allegedly Copying Marvin Gaye’s Music
Former The Voice Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran is set to defend himself in court over a copyright infringement allegation. If proven guilty, Sheeran will incur a multi-million worth of loss, serving as damages for the injured party. Everything to Know About Ed Sheeran’s Copyright Case. For those who may...
‘AGT’ Winner Kodi Lee Teases His First Music Video for Song ‘Miracle’
America’s Got Talent Season 14 winner Kodi Lee has teased his very first music video for his original song “Miracle.” The singer shared a preview of the video on his Instagram account and encouraged fans to follow his YouTube channel. AGT Winner Kodi Lee Teases ‘Miracle’ Music...
‘The Voice’ Recap: Coaches Get Picky as Blind Auditions Wind Down
The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday, as the coaches started getting pickier about who they wanted on their teams. Next week marks the end of the Blind Auditions, and their teams are almost full. Tonight’s episode featured just one four-chair turn. Grace Bello Turns Four Chairs in ‘The...
‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery Says His Son is ‘Coming Fast’
The hit country singer and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery excitedly shared news of his first child earlier this year. The soon-to-be dad’s baby boy is on the way and will come sooner than initially expected. The singer married his wife Gabi Dugal, back in 2018 and they spent...
