ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

AFAF: “Her Offered Me 100K To Break-Up With His Daughter!”

By @Djxo313
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PD0A_0iKWl8FJ00

Today’s asking for a friend comes in the form of a DM! Our anonymous letter reads…

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Hey Morning Hustle,

So I just got engaged a couple of weeks ago. I love my fiance and I’m looking forward to our life together. Last week, her dad asked to have lunch with me. He doesn’t approve of us and even told me that he thought she would “grow out of the whole having a black boyfriend” thing. He made me an offer and I don’t know if I can refuse it. He offered me $100,000 cash to walk away! Now the only condition is that I break up with her and I can never ever have contact with her again. I do love her. And I know she loves me, but the money is appealing. So what do you think I should do?

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Morning Hustle (@morninghustleshow)

Would you break up with your lover if their parents didn’t approve? What if they offered you 100K to do it?

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer To Star In ‘The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’ With Daughter Spencer For Lifetime

EXCLUSIVE: Now that he’s finally lined up that Frasier reboot, Kelsey Grammer is turning his attention to the holidays. The veteran actor will star opposite his daughter Spencer in The 12 Days of Christmas Eve as part of the network’s 2022 It’s Wonderful Lifetime holiday slate.  The 12 Days of Christmas Eve is the story of Brian Conway (Grammer), a successful businessman whose relationships with those around him have really suffered. While this Christmas season has been the most successful for his business, he’s divorced, his relationship with his daughter Michelle (Spencer Grammer) is strained and he doesn’t have a meaningful connection with his only granddaughter. After...
MOVIES
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy