Wake Forest, NC

wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Wed, 05 Oct 2022 16:36:03 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 05 Oct 2022 16:36:03 -0400: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 321 Amherst Creek Dr Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The Street light is not working. The streetlight is by my mailbox at 321 Amherst Creek Drive, Wake Forest NC 27587. Please fix ASAP. Any other questions or concerns please E-mail me at [email protected]
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue – Wed, 05 Oct 2022 18:36:04 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 05 Oct 2022 18:36:04 -0400: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue at Address: 112 E South Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Property owners unleashed dogs are chasing pedestrians and their leashed dogs into the street. The dogs are barking and lunging and jump into the sidewalk and run back a few feet and do it again. A car had to swerve to avoid hitting a small white dog that was chased into the street during 6pm traffic. Dogs have been escalating for over 2 weeks and multiple occurrences. Very dangerous situation.
wfncnews.com

Crews Working to Pull Car From Pond Near Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Dozens of first responders on Thursday worked to pull a vehicle from deep water in the Wake Forest area. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin Woods Road at 8:15 a.m., where a boat was being used for a possible water rescue in the Watkins Pond.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
wfncnews.com

Driver Found Dead in Car Pulled From Wake Forest Pond

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Dozens of first responders on Thursday worked to pull a vehicle from deep water in the Wake Forest area. The driver was found dead inside the car, according to the State Highway Patrol. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WITN

Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he led officials on a chase into Wake County. Deputies say it happened on Thursday around 2:00 a.m. when the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division tried to make a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on U.S. 64 westbound for a traffic violation.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Archer Lodge Accident Injures 5

ARCHER LODGE – Two vehicles collided Wednesday morning at the intersection of Covered Bridge Road and Castleberry Road. The collision involved a pickup truck and a passenger car. Four young people in the car, ages 18 and under, were injured, one seriously. The truck driver was also injured. The...
ARCHER LODGE, NC
WRAL

Trooper involved in crash, 100 mph chase with fugitive

RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

After 100 mph chase, driver crashes into state trooper in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. A deputy at the scene told WRAL News a Spring Hope police officer and a Nash County deputy were conducting random traffic stops on U.S. 64. One driver they tried to stop sped away toward Raleigh, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
FOX8 News

Snow Camp home leveled by explosion, no one injured

SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County home was reduced to rubble after exploding on Monday. Around noon, emergency crews were called to Quakenbush Road about an explosion. When they arrived, they found a home that had been essentially leveled, with flaming debris scattered. No one was injured. The fire was put out relatively […]
SNOW CAMP, NC

