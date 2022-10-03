Read full article on original website
Related
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Wed, 05 Oct 2022 16:36:03 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 05 Oct 2022 16:36:03 -0400: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 321 Amherst Creek Dr Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The Street light is not working. The streetlight is by my mailbox at 321 Amherst Creek Drive, Wake Forest NC 27587. Please fix ASAP. Any other questions or concerns please E-mail me at [email protected]
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue – Wed, 05 Oct 2022 18:36:04 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 05 Oct 2022 18:36:04 -0400: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue at Address: 112 E South Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Property owners unleashed dogs are chasing pedestrians and their leashed dogs into the street. The dogs are barking and lunging and jump into the sidewalk and run back a few feet and do it again. A car had to swerve to avoid hitting a small white dog that was chased into the street during 6pm traffic. Dogs have been escalating for over 2 weeks and multiple occurrences. Very dangerous situation.
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Tue, 04 Oct 2022 13:54:08 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 04 Oct 2022 13:54:08 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: Main Divide Dr & Tree Green Ln Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Low hanging trees obstructing the sidewalk. There are two trees at this location. 733 Tree Green lane and main divide intersection. For more...
wfncnews.com
Crews Working to Pull Car From Pond Near Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Dozens of first responders on Thursday worked to pull a vehicle from deep water in the Wake Forest area. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin Woods Road at 8:15 a.m., where a boat was being used for a possible water rescue in the Watkins Pond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Could the Triangle be a good fit for ‘smart’ traffic lights to reduce travel times?
With the population exploding in the Triangle, we can’t keep adding more and more roads—so we have to make the ones we have more efficient.
wfncnews.com
Driver Found Dead in Car Pulled From Wake Forest Pond
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Dozens of first responders on Thursday worked to pull a vehicle from deep water in the Wake Forest area. The driver was found dead inside the car, according to the State Highway Patrol. Sky 5 flew over the scene at Mitchell Mill Road and Medlin...
Clearing debris from Hurricane Ian? Yard waste disposal options vary across the Triangle
The City of Raleigh is temporarily increasing how much yard debris can be left at the curb after Hurricane Ian.
North Carolina shop closes after car crash causes structural damage to building
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. outside a vape shop in the 7800 block of Target Circle, which is an area of shops between Triangle Town Center mall and Target.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Suspect arrested after high speed chase into Wake County
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he led officials on a chase into Wake County. Deputies say it happened on Thursday around 2:00 a.m. when the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division tried to make a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on U.S. 64 westbound for a traffic violation.
jocoreport.com
Archer Lodge Accident Injures 5
ARCHER LODGE – Two vehicles collided Wednesday morning at the intersection of Covered Bridge Road and Castleberry Road. The collision involved a pickup truck and a passenger car. Four young people in the car, ages 18 and under, were injured, one seriously. The truck driver was also injured. The...
Man found dead in car that crashed into Wake County pond
The car hit a guardrail before running off Mitchell Mill Road and into a pond.
WRAL
With water restrictions in place, a look at ways to cut down on your water bill
From coast to coast, water restrictions are in place as drought conditions worsen, affecting tens of millions of people. While we are not struggling with drought conditions in the Triangle, you can still take steps to conserve water and cut down on your bill. Do you know where your water...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Trooper involved in crash, 100 mph chase with fugitive
RALEIGH, N.C. — A speeding fugitive on Thursday crashed into a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Poole Road in Raleigh. The chase started in Nash County and ended in a crash after 2 a.m. near New Hope Road. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, a police...
wfncnews.com
Franklin County Startup That Converts Tires to Energy Looking to Expand in North Carolina
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A startup company that turns tires into clean energy is looking to expand from Franklin County across the globe. Gov. Roy Cooper said PRTI could be part of the future of sustainable …. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and...
After 100 mph chase, driver crashes into state trooper in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday was involved in a crash on Poole Road near New Hope Road. The crash occurred after 2 a.m. A deputy at the scene told WRAL News a Spring Hope police officer and a Nash County deputy were conducting random traffic stops on U.S. 64. One driver they tried to stop sped away toward Raleigh, leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Crash that closed I-95 for 7 hours possibly caused by repaving, NC trooper says
"We believe that roadway surface conditions may have something to do with it," NC Trooper M.C. Raynor said.
cbs17
Raleigh shooting victim walks into hospital for treatment, police investigating: officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Wednesday evening in Raleigh and walked into a hospital for treatment, police said. On Wednesday evening shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said a man was shot in the lower leg in a southeast Raleigh parking lot. Police said the victim was...
Snow Camp home leveled by explosion, no one injured
SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County home was reduced to rubble after exploding on Monday. Around noon, emergency crews were called to Quakenbush Road about an explosion. When they arrived, they found a home that had been essentially leveled, with flaming debris scattered. No one was injured. The fire was put out relatively […]
Big mess: Amazon driver hits roof of parking deck at Raleigh apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amazon delivery van on Tuesday hit a sprinkler line inside a Raleigh parking deck, creating a big mess. The crash occurred before 9:30 p.m. in the parking deck at 616 at the Village Apartments near Village District. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of...
Comments / 0