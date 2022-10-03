Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 05 Oct 2022 18:36:04 -0400: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue at Address: 112 E South Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Property owners unleashed dogs are chasing pedestrians and their leashed dogs into the street. The dogs are barking and lunging and jump into the sidewalk and run back a few feet and do it again. A car had to swerve to avoid hitting a small white dog that was chased into the street during 6pm traffic. Dogs have been escalating for over 2 weeks and multiple occurrences. Very dangerous situation.

1 DAY AGO