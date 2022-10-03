ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

AFAF: “Her Offered Me 100K To Break-Up With His Daughter!”

By @Djxo313
 3 days ago

Today’s asking for a friend comes in the form of a DM! Our anonymous letter reads…

Hey Morning Hustle,

So I just got engaged a couple of weeks ago. I love my fiance and I’m looking forward to our life together. Last week, her dad asked to have lunch with me. He doesn’t approve of us and even told me that he thought she would “grow out of the whole having a black boyfriend” thing. He made me an offer and I don’t know if I can refuse it. He offered me $100,000 cash to walk away! Now the only condition is that I break up with her and I can never ever have contact with her again. I do love her. And I know she loves me, but the money is appealing. So what do you think I should do?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Morning Hustle (@morninghustleshow)

Would you break up with your lover if their parents didn’t approve? What if they offered you 100K to do it?

