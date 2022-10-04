"Hocus Pocus 2" Stars Revealed That Thora Birch Was Originally Supposed To Play A Teacher In The Movie

Related
Here's How Different 10 People From "Hocus Pocus" Look 29 Years Later In 2022, Like Everyone Is Over 40
The new Hocus Pocus is finally here, so let's see what lil' Max Dennison is up to today. Spoiler: He's 46 now.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana
People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule For 2022 Is Officially Here
It’s officially fall, which means cooler temps, changing leaves and looking forward to all of the Hallmark Christmas movies you’ll be watching soon. The network has announced its 2022 Countdown to Christmas schedule, and the heartwarming, family-friendly programming will begin on Friday, Oct. 21. Hallmark Christmas movies will...
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
epicstream.com
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama
Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
The Truth About Marilyn Monroe And The Kennedys, The Reason Why Hugh Hefner Is Buried Next To The Actor, And 19 Other Fascinating Facts And Stories About The Life Of Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
wegotthiscovered.com
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
