Arizona State

kjzz.org

Ducey allocates $15 million to support growth of Arizona Teachers Academy

The Arizona Teachers Academy is getting $15 million in funding from the state. Gov. Doug Ducey allocated the money to help the program keep up with an increase in demand. The academy helps cover tuition for Arizona residents studying to become teachers, as long as they commit to teaching one year in the state for every year they receive funding.
Arizona poll worker guide aims to boost election confidence

In an effort to counteract election disinformation, the Brennan Center for Justice and All Voting is Local teamed up to create a guide describing the rigorous process of how poll workers are selected and trained. One such guide was made specifically for Arizona. The two organizations are providing these guides...
Arizona voters could make it harder to pass initiatives at the ballot box

There’s this running tension in Arizona politics. Over the last couple decades, voters have passed some big laws at the ballot box: raising the minimum wage; legalizing marijuana, banning smoking in public places like bars. And lawmakers back at the state Capitol who opposed these measures have pushed year...
Coconino County is assessing damage after rare tornado

Coconino County is still assessing the damage after a rare tornado touched down in northern Arizona earlier this week. No injuries have been reported. But county spokesperson Stephen Pelligrini says there’s a lot of damage. “There’s a lot of debris presence, a lot of broken and damaged trees, trees...
Homes were damaged by a tornado in northern Arizona

Up to 10 homes were damaged by a low-level tornado Monday in northern Arizona. The National Weather Service said a strong line of thunderstorms hit northwestern Coconino County around 1:30 p.m. County officials said 8 to 10 homes were damaged in the Junipine Estates community located 8 miles north of...
2022 monsoon was a wet one

The 2022 monsoon season was a wet one. Most of the state saw rainfall near or above average. National Weather Service Meteorologist Mark O’Malley says this is good news in the short term for Arizona. “Before the monsoon, almost 27% of the state was in extreme or exceptional drought,...
Dust storm moves through metro Phoenix causing power outages

Dust storms, rain and wind moved through the Phoenix area Monday afternoon, downing power lines that sparked fires and cut power to thousands. The Phoenix Fire Department reported on Twitter that firefighters responded to more than a half-dozen fires in homes, businesses and in a salvage yard. One adult was treated for smoke inhalation in one of those fires, and some people were displaced from their apartments, officials said.
Sam Fox talks about what's next for him and the restaurant industry

The metro Phoenix restaurant scene has been growing and diversifying over the last several years, and Sam Fox has been a big part of that. Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, has been expanding around town, the state and the country. In 2019, he sold his company to the Cheesecake Factory, but he’s still working on new projects, including a Phoenix hotel that topped off construction this week.
