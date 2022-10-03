Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.org
Iowa man charged with threatening Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman
The Department of Justice has charged an Iowa man for allegedly threatening Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman over the 2020 election. Mark A. Rissi, 64, faces charges of communicating an interstate threat and making a threatening phone call. According to the DOJ, Rissi called Hickman in September 2021 and attacked...
kjzz.org
Prop. 131 could end Arizona's trend of power-shifting gubernatorial successions
Arizona has a long history of governors not finishing their terms. When that happens, the secretary of state takes their place — and that can dramatically shift political power in the state. But a measure on the November ballot would bring a more mainstream line of succession by creating a lieutenant governor.
kjzz.org
Circumstantial evidence points to this couple as being involved in UA's 1980s de Kooning heist
After a decades-long search and years of restoration, Willem de Kooning’s painting "Woman-Ochre" is set to go back on display in Tucson on Oct. 8. The famed piece, which was stolen in November of 1985 from the University of Arizona’s Museum of Art, has undergone extensive conservation over the last three years.
kjzz.org
Ducey allocates $15 million to support growth of Arizona Teachers Academy
The Arizona Teachers Academy is getting $15 million in funding from the state. Gov. Doug Ducey allocated the money to help the program keep up with an increase in demand. The academy helps cover tuition for Arizona residents studying to become teachers, as long as they commit to teaching one year in the state for every year they receive funding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.org
Arizona poll worker guide aims to boost election confidence
In an effort to counteract election disinformation, the Brennan Center for Justice and All Voting is Local teamed up to create a guide describing the rigorous process of how poll workers are selected and trained. One such guide was made specifically for Arizona. The two organizations are providing these guides...
kjzz.org
Arizona voters could make it harder to pass initiatives at the ballot box
There’s this running tension in Arizona politics. Over the last couple decades, voters have passed some big laws at the ballot box: raising the minimum wage; legalizing marijuana, banning smoking in public places like bars. And lawmakers back at the state Capitol who opposed these measures have pushed year...
kjzz.org
Coconino County is assessing damage after rare tornado
Coconino County is still assessing the damage after a rare tornado touched down in northern Arizona earlier this week. No injuries have been reported. But county spokesperson Stephen Pelligrini says there’s a lot of damage. “There’s a lot of debris presence, a lot of broken and damaged trees, trees...
kjzz.org
Homes were damaged by a tornado in northern Arizona
Up to 10 homes were damaged by a low-level tornado Monday in northern Arizona. The National Weather Service said a strong line of thunderstorms hit northwestern Coconino County around 1:30 p.m. County officials said 8 to 10 homes were damaged in the Junipine Estates community located 8 miles north of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.org
2022 monsoon was a wet one
The 2022 monsoon season was a wet one. Most of the state saw rainfall near or above average. National Weather Service Meteorologist Mark O’Malley says this is good news in the short term for Arizona. “Before the monsoon, almost 27% of the state was in extreme or exceptional drought,...
kjzz.org
Dust storm moves through metro Phoenix causing power outages
Dust storms, rain and wind moved through the Phoenix area Monday afternoon, downing power lines that sparked fires and cut power to thousands. The Phoenix Fire Department reported on Twitter that firefighters responded to more than a half-dozen fires in homes, businesses and in a salvage yard. One adult was treated for smoke inhalation in one of those fires, and some people were displaced from their apartments, officials said.
kjzz.org
Sam Fox talks about what's next for him and the restaurant industry
The metro Phoenix restaurant scene has been growing and diversifying over the last several years, and Sam Fox has been a big part of that. Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts, has been expanding around town, the state and the country. In 2019, he sold his company to the Cheesecake Factory, but he’s still working on new projects, including a Phoenix hotel that topped off construction this week.
Comments / 0