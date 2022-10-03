Read full article on original website
Kelsie Brook Eckert ’13G: Engaging and Inspiring Students
Kelsie Brook Eckert ’13G was 10 when her dad died suddenly. A beloved high school math teacher, he was lauded at a packed memorial service about the many ways in which he transformed students’ lives. “When students were having a hard time, he threw the curriculum out for...
Jackpot Bingo Promotes Student Success and Scholarships
Students have been brushing up on their Bingo lingo this semester as first years take part in an innovative and engaging new campus challenge. There are no traditional cash prizes in the Plymouth Jackpot Bingo game, though, and there are no numbers drawn by a caller. No daubers or dabbers either to mark off your numbers. Students take part by attending club meetings and events, immersing themselves in campus traditions, and using Plymouth State resources throughout the fall 2022 semester.
