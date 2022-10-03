Students have been brushing up on their Bingo lingo this semester as first years take part in an innovative and engaging new campus challenge. There are no traditional cash prizes in the Plymouth Jackpot Bingo game, though, and there are no numbers drawn by a caller. No daubers or dabbers either to mark off your numbers. Students take part by attending club meetings and events, immersing themselves in campus traditions, and using Plymouth State resources throughout the fall 2022 semester.

