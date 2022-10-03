ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'Connell on Cousins: "I think he's going to be more consistent"

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings come out of London’s 28-25 win over the Saints with just as many questions as answers.

One of those questions surrounds Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and how he has been operating this offense.

Throughout the entirety of his career, Cousins has played in multiple versions of the wide zone offense. From Kyle Shanahan to Sean McVay and Gary Kubiak, Cousins has had some really good coaches calling plays for him. With that also comes different verbiage and style within the same system. Cousins is dealing with some of that right now adjusting to head coach Kevin O’Connell.

At his Monday press conference, O’Connell expressed confidence in Cousins’ ability to be more consistent.

Cousins has shown some real struggles having thrown just six touchdown passes to just four interceptions but they have also faced some tough defenses to start the season. They get the Chicago Bears this Sunday, who ranked 12th in points allowed and 21st in yards allowed. Hopefully, Cousins and O’Connell can use the game to truly get in-sync as things move forward.

