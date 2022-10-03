Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz Knocks Out San Francisco 49ers Mascot With One Punch (Video)
Nate Diaz took out the mascot for the San Francisco 49ers with one punch recently. Recently, Diaz was spotted with the mascot at a 49ers game for a fun little video collaboration. The mascot approached Diaz wearing a 49ers title belt. Diaz gave him a punch that knocked him down,...
MMA Fighting
Justin Gaethje on Conor McGregor: ‘Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now’
Justin Gaethje isn’t all that interested in fighting Conor McGregor any time soon, for one specific reason. Gaethje is looking to return to action in the first quarter of 2023 after having successful nose surgery over the summer. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he was asked about the potential of a matchup between two of the most exciting fighters in the history of the sport once McGregor is ready to return following a nasty leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.
MMA Fighting
Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’
Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
Sean O'Malley advises Bo Nickal to 'trust the ride:' 'The UFC is going to put you where you need to be'
Sean O'Malley thinks the UFC will help Bo Nickal reach stardom just like it helped him. Nickal (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) only has competed three times as a professional, twice under the Dana White’s Contender Series banner. He earned a UFC contract with a quick submission of Donovan Beard in September and is set for his octagon debut against Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 10.
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA・
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Jury's Decision In Randy Orton Tattoo Trial
The lawsuit against WWE and the developers and publishers of the WWE 2K video game series over their use of Randy Orton's real-life tattoos has come to a close. While a jury did rule in favor of tattoo artist Catherine Alexander this past Friday, the victory is not as clear-cut as it may seem on the surface.
NFL・
The father who helped his son cross the finish line at the Olympics has died
A torn hamstring left sprinter Derek Redmond painfully limping through the last 200 meters at the 1992 Summer Olympics. Then his father Jim emerged to help him cross the finish line, together.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
MMAmania.com
UFC veterans suspended for massive weight gains ahead of Bellator 286
California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) is continuing its efforts to prevent massive weight cuts and subsequent weight gains for all mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters competing in “The Golden State,” recently suspending a pair of fighters who competed at Bellator 286 last Sat. (Oct. 1, 2022) in Long Beach.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul expects bigger fights after Anderson Silva but still down to face KSI if he wants to ‘volunteer for his own death’
Jake Paul has designs on eventually becoming a champion in boxing but he’s never going to turn down the opportunity to make a huge payday. As he prepares to face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29, the former YouTuber turned combat sports superstar understands that his level of competition should only get tougher assuming he’s able to stay undefeated following his next fight. For the first time in his young career, Paul is actually a slight underdog to Silva, who defeated multi-time boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his return to boxing in 2021.
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
MMAmania.com
‘Masterful’ Conor McGregor invents new UFC attack, floors hapless sparring partner with one punch
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is bragging about his “masterful” performance against whatever warm body signed up to be his punching bag but I think we can all agree that beating up a sparring partner who’s not allowed to hit back is like winning a shit-wiping contest against a constipated opponent.
Boxing Scene
Adames: Charlo Got Cocky, Underestimated Montiel; That’s Why Fight Got More Complicated
Carlos Adames assumes the Jermall Charlo-Juan Macias Montiel fight was more about what Charlo didn’t do than what Montiel accomplished. The Dominican middleweight contender claimed an overconfident Charlo took Montiel lightly. That’s why, according to Adames, their 12-round middleweight title fight was more competitive than oddsmakers and virtually everyone else expected in June 2021.
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier kicks off WWE career by cutting boring ‘Fight Pit’ promo over Zoom
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee at the upcoming WWE “Extreme Rules” pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend in Philadelphia, Pa., because the promotion needs someone to “lay down the law” when Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins in a special “Fight Pit” match.
wrestlingrumors.net
Longtime WWE Name Gone From Company After 14 Year Tenure
He was a big deal. There are all kinds of people who work together to make WWE programming a success. While the wrestlers are the ones who get the most attention, several other people are there to make the show come together as well. Some of these people will almost never get any recognition and now one of them is departing the company after a long time.
worldboxingnews.net
Four-man shortlist revealed for Andy Ruiz Jr. before retirement
Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to fight a quadrilogy of top stars before walking into the sunset as a former unified heavyweight champion. Ruiz has just turned 33 and has three or four years left in professional boxing, according to his father. “The Destroyer” has four rivals he wants to face...
Conor McGregor says his broken leg is now a 'lethal weapon' during Twitter Q&A as he confirms his move up to the UFC's welterweight division and labels Nate Diaz his toughest opponent
Conor McGregor took to Twitter to host a Q&A on Tuesday night and the Irishman gave answers to some of his fans' most pressing questions. McGregor has been out of action since suffering a horrific leg break in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in the summer of 2021. Asked...
Video: Is Nate Diaz in Bellator – against A.J. McKee?! – something we want to see?
The Nate Diaz era in the UFC, presumably, is over and we’re waiting on news of his next stop. Diaz fought out his contract with a submission of Tony Ferguson in September. His next stop is anyone’s guess, but it could be boxing, bareknuckle boxing, or staying put in MMA, but with a new promotion.
MMAmania.com
Frankie Edgar set to face Chris Gutierrez in retirement fight at UFC 281
Frankie Edgar finally has an answer for when his last MMA fight will go down. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Thurs., Oct. 6, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion will collide with Chris Gutierrez in a Bantamweight affair at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2022. For “The Answer,” it will be his final walk to the Octagon.
