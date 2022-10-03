Read full article on original website
KOCO
Two western Oklahoma families grieve after deadly car crash
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — Two western Oklahoma families are grieving after a deadly car crash killed two children and a mother on Monday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is now investigating what led up to the tragedy in rural Oklahoma. On the side of County Road 2310 sits a small memorial,...
poncacitynow.com
Marijuana Grow Structures Catch Fire North of Elk City
ELK CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Beckham County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the scene of a marijuana grow fire north of Elk City on Tuesday. BCSO responded to a marijuana grow structure fire just north of Elk City off of Pioneer on Tuesday afternoon. The fire has...
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
KOCO
Sayre woman charged with sending inappropriate pictures to high school student
SAYRE, Okla. — A woman in Sayre was charged with sending inappropriate pictures to a high school student. An investigation in Beckham County is underway. She was a librarian at Sayre High School earlier this year. The case is now under investigation by the District Attorney’s office. Court documents...
Putnam City Public Schools Employee Arrested On Drug Complaints, Booked Into Jail
A Putnam City Public Schools employee was arrested on two drug complaints Wednesday morning. According to a letter sent to parents, the PCPS employee worked as a paraprofessional. The district said the employee is accused of possessing illegal drugs and was subsequently arrested by school police. The employee has been...
Clinton Daily News
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Tuesday
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Tuesday’s Special: Grilled Chicken Salad w/cottage cheese & peaches $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse – Pimento Cheese Burger. A 1/3 lb. juicy Beef Patty topped with Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Comes...
Clinton Daily News
Don Rodolph
Funeral services for Don Rodolph, former longtime Clinton mayor and city councilman, will be held at 2 p.m., Oct. 11, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
Clinton Daily News
Joyce Fay Webb
Graveside services for Joyce Fay Webb, 86 year-old Weatherford resident, will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022, 10 a.m. at Mound Valley Cemetery in Thomas with Roy Dobbs officiating. Services are under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home of Thomas. Joyce was born August 18, 1936, in Clinton to Burley...
Clinton Daily News
Here are the headlines for the Wednesday edition
- Clinton, A-B softball prepare for postseason action. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Daily News
Donald Rodolph
A Memorial Service for Attorney Donald L. Rodolph, 79, former Clinton Mayor and Civic Leader, will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the First United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Temple Diehl. Donald Lee Rodolph was born January 14, 1943, to David and Edna (Page) Rodolph in...
