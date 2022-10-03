ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Two western Oklahoma families grieve after deadly car crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — Two western Oklahoma families are grieving after a deadly car crash killed two children and a mother on Monday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is now investigating what led up to the tragedy in rural Oklahoma. On the side of County Road 2310 sits a small memorial,...
poncacitynow.com

Marijuana Grow Structures Catch Fire North of Elk City

ELK CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Beckham County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the scene of a marijuana grow fire north of Elk City on Tuesday. BCSO responded to a marijuana grow structure fire just north of Elk City off of Pioneer on Tuesday afternoon. The fire has...
ELK CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, OK
Clinton, OK
Accidents
City
Arapaho, OK
City
Custer City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Clinton, OK
Crime & Safety
Clinton Daily News

Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Tuesday

Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Tuesday’s Special: Grilled Chicken Salad w/cottage cheese & peaches $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse – Pimento Cheese Burger. A 1/3 lb. juicy Beef Patty topped with Pimento Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles. Comes...
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Don Rodolph

Funeral services for Don Rodolph, former longtime Clinton mayor and city councilman, will be held at 2 p.m., Oct. 11, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Joyce Fay Webb

Graveside services for Joyce Fay Webb, 86 year-old Weatherford resident, will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022, 10 a.m. at Mound Valley Cemetery in Thomas with Roy Dobbs officiating. Services are under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home of Thomas. Joyce was born August 18, 1936, in Clinton to Burley...
WEATHERFORD, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatality#City Road#Emergency Personnel#Accident
Clinton Daily News

Donald Rodolph

A Memorial Service for Attorney Donald L. Rodolph, 79, former Clinton Mayor and Civic Leader, will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the First United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Temple Diehl. Donald Lee Rodolph was born January 14, 1943, to David and Edna (Page) Rodolph in...
CLINTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy