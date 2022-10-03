Read full article on original website
Keep Memory Alive’s “Month of Memories” Raises Money for Alzheimer’s Disease
Keep Memory Alive’s “Month of Memories” Raises. Keep Memory Alive will once again commemorate National Alzheimer’s Disease and Family Caregiver Awareness Month in November with “Month of Memories,” a community-focused fundraiser that gives Nevadans the opportunity to shop, dine and support local businesses. The...
THE SHADE TREE PARTNERS WITH SOUTHERN NEVADA ORGANIZATIONS AND EVENTS FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH
THE SHADE TREE PARTNERS WITH SOUTHERN NEVADA ORGANIZATIONS AND EVENTS FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH. The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible shelter designed to specifically meet the needs of domestic violence and human trafficking survivors, their children and pets (through a partnership with Noah’s Animal House), is partnering with various local organizations and events to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), an initiative throughout October to raise awareness and connect advocates working to end violence against women and their children.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Clark County as case average increases
Hospitals are reporting more COVID-19 patients over the past week, and cases have risen in Clark County, according to data reported by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Health District issues fentanyl warning after 6 overdoses reported in 36 hours
A rash of overdoses within a 36-hour period prompted the Southern Nevada Health District to warn the community about the ongoing threat posed by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more potent than morphine.
Communities In Schools of Nevada presents Today for Tomorrow annual fundraising gala at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Oct. 15
Communities In Schools of Nevada presents Today for Tomorrow. annual fundraising gala at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Oct. 15. Event will honor Shannon and Bill McBeath for their philanthropic contributions to the nonprofit and Las Vegas community. Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), the fifth largest state office of...
MorningStar, Confluent Break Ground on 168-Unit Seniors Housing Development in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living have broken ground on MorningStar Senior Living at The Canyons, the joint venture’s first development in Nevada. Located in Las Vegas, the four-story, 196,000-square-foot community will feature 95 independent living, 49 assisted living and 24 memory care units....
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 4th temple in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has announced it will build a fourth temple in the state of Nevada. It will be the second temple in the Las Vegas valley and will be built in the northwest Lone Mountain area along Alexander Road and Grand Canyon Drive. The […]
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belcarra, a Gated, New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Belcarra, a gated, new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just west of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Belcarra is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005472/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Belcarra, a gated, new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Cure To Stubborn Fat
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Mounjaro is being called the miracle solution to losing stubborn fat and has been used in type 2 Diabetes patients. JC Fernandez talks with Dr.Laura Purdy to tell us more.
‘Wine Walk’ to benefit Las Vegas nonprofit to be held at Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nonprofit New Vista has announced it will host a “Wine Walk” event at Downtown Summerlin later this month. According to organizers, New Vista will host the “wine walk” from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. As part of...
The LINQ Promenade Announces Fall Happenings
(Photo Courtesy of Virgil’s Real Barbecue) The LINQ Promenade, the entertainment, retail and dining district located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, announces fall happenings, including sports-viewing promotions, seasonal dining offerings, fall retail must-haves and more. NATIONAL PULLED PORK DAY. Virgil’s Real Barbecue. The LINQ Promenade...
Latino-owned company in Las Vegas serves authentic flavors from family recipes
When you go to a restaurant and get that basket of chips, you may not think very much of it. But there's a chance it came from a Latino-owned company right here in Las Vegas.
Other Las Vegas shelters on high alert following respiratory illness at Animal Foundation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation announced Tuesday that one dog died from a respiratory illness that was discovered at the Animal Foundation shelter in Las Vegas. In response to the illness, the Animal Foundation is quarantining dogs that have symptoms or may have been exposed. They’ve also...
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
Officials remind community of fentanyl risk after 6 suspected overdose deaths reported in 36 hours
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District issued an advisory Tuesday to alert the public about the ongoing risk of fentanyl after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported six suspected drug-related overdoses in Clark County over 36 hours. Four out of the six drug overdoses that happened between Sept. 25 and 27 […]
Review: The Club LAS (Las Vegas Terminal 3)
The Club LAS is a Priority Pass lounge in Las Vegas Terminal 3 that may be your antidote to an overcrowded American Express Centurion Lounge. To be clear, this is no Centurion Lounge. Food, at least when I was there, paled in comparison and the whole feel and decor of the lounge was far less luxe. Nevertheless, I stopped in here while mileage running and hungry and left satisfied after two bowls of soups.
Where to adopt pets in Southern Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking to add a new furry family member to your crew?. Check out a list of locations that are currently holding open animal adoptions for Southern Nevada residents. NEVADA SPCA. The Nevada SPCA is currently holding walk-in pet adoptions Monday through Saturday. Adoption fees range...
Long-Stalled Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hires Former Wynn Lawyer
Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a massive casino and resort project due to open a year from now, has named Stacie Michaels as its general counsel. Michaels most recently worked in private practice at Argentum Law, a Las Vegas-based law firm she joined as a partner nearly three years ago. She’s also a former general counsel at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
Car crashes into Las Vegas day care
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car crashed into a building that houses a day care on Wednesday. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 4270 South Rainbow Blvd., which appears to be a day care center, according to an online search of the address. Police are investigating the incident and said no injuries were reported. […]
Former client recalls Robert Telles as angry, inept lawyer
The history of disgraced public official Robert Telles includes work in the already corrupt adult guardianship system that exploited some of Nevada's most vulnerable citizens.
