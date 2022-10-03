ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vegas24seven.com

THE SHADE TREE PARTNERS WITH SOUTHERN NEVADA ORGANIZATIONS AND EVENTS FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH

THE SHADE TREE PARTNERS WITH SOUTHERN NEVADA ORGANIZATIONS AND EVENTS FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH. The Shade Tree, a 24-hour accessible shelter designed to specifically meet the needs of domestic violence and human trafficking survivors, their children and pets (through a partnership with Noah’s Animal House), is partnering with various local organizations and events to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), an initiative throughout October to raise awareness and connect advocates working to end violence against women and their children.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Health
vegas24seven.com

Communities In Schools of Nevada presents Today for Tomorrow annual fundraising gala at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Oct. 15

Communities In Schools of Nevada presents Today for Tomorrow. annual fundraising gala at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Oct. 15. Event will honor Shannon and Bill McBeath for their philanthropic contributions to the nonprofit and Las Vegas community. Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), the fifth largest state office of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belcarra, a Gated, New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Belcarra, a gated, new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just west of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Belcarra is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005472/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Belcarra, a gated, new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Director#Clinical Research#Curing#Cancer#Charity#C4k#Unlv
8 News Now

The Cure To Stubborn Fat

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Mounjaro is being called the miracle solution to losing stubborn fat and has been used in type 2 Diabetes patients. JC Fernandez talks with Dr.Laura Purdy to tell us more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The LINQ Promenade Announces Fall Happenings

(Photo Courtesy of Virgil’s Real Barbecue) The LINQ Promenade, the entertainment, retail and dining district located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, announces fall happenings, including sports-viewing promotions, seasonal dining offerings, fall retail must-haves and more. NATIONAL PULLED PORK DAY. Virgil’s Real Barbecue. The LINQ Promenade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Charities
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

Review: The Club LAS (Las Vegas Terminal 3)

The Club LAS is a Priority Pass lounge in Las Vegas Terminal 3 that may be your antidote to an overcrowded American Express Centurion Lounge. To be clear, this is no Centurion Lounge. Food, at least when I was there, paled in comparison and the whole feel and decor of the lounge was far less luxe. Nevertheless, I stopped in here while mileage running and hungry and left satisfied after two bowls of soups.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Where to adopt pets in Southern Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking to add a new furry family member to your crew?. Check out a list of locations that are currently holding open animal adoptions for Southern Nevada residents. NEVADA SPCA. The Nevada SPCA is currently holding walk-in pet adoptions Monday through Saturday. Adoption fees range...
NEVADA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Long-Stalled Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hires Former Wynn Lawyer

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a massive casino and resort project due to open a year from now, has named Stacie Michaels as its general counsel. Michaels most recently worked in private practice at Argentum Law, a Las Vegas-based law firm she joined as a partner nearly three years ago. She’s also a former general counsel at Wynn Las Vegas, a luxury hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Car crashes into Las Vegas day care

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car crashed into a building that houses a day care on Wednesday. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 4270 South Rainbow Blvd., which appears to be a day care center, according to an online search of the address. Police are investigating the incident and said no injuries were reported. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy