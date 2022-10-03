The Club LAS is a Priority Pass lounge in Las Vegas Terminal 3 that may be your antidote to an overcrowded American Express Centurion Lounge. To be clear, this is no Centurion Lounge. Food, at least when I was there, paled in comparison and the whole feel and decor of the lounge was far less luxe. Nevertheless, I stopped in here while mileage running and hungry and left satisfied after two bowls of soups.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO