OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

