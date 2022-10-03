Read full article on original website
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: P’burg, Lawrence County reach girls’ finals
Prestonsburg and Lawrence County advanced to the 58th District girls’ championship match at Massey Energy Soccer Complex on Wednesday night. The Lady Blackcats improved to 15-1-1 with a 9-1 win over Pikeville. Anna Burchett scored six goals and assisted on two other goals. Sophie Stephens added a goal. Josie...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Messer earns Player of the Week honors
Martin County running back Brock Messer had a big night in helping lead the Cardinals to a home win over East Ridge at The Rock on Friday night. He rushed for 302 yards and five touchdowns and returned a kickoff back for a sixth. His effort has earned him the...
mountain-topmedia.com
COLLEGE SPORTS: UPIKE leaving MSC to join AAC
The Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Council of Presidents voted unanimously to approve the University of Pikeville (UPIKE) for full membership earlier this week. UPIKE will transition to compete in the conference beginning in the fall of 2023. UPIKE becomes the third AAC member from Kentucky, joined by Kentucky Christian and...
WSAZ
Names of West Carter High School students killed in crash released
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Carter County coroner has released the names of two West Carter High School students who died in a car crash Tuesday night. Coroner William Waddell says the crash victims were Brent King, 17, and Garrett Belcher, 17. Both were seniors at West Carter High...
2022 Trunk or Treats in Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties
(WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties during the 2022 Halloween season. Boone County Town of Chapmanville Trunk or Treat Spook-TacularDate: Oct. 25Time: 6 p.m. to 8 […]
wklw.com
mountain-topmedia.com
Floyd man killed in crash
LANGLEY, Ky. — A Floyd County man is dead, following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. Jason Bailey, 45, of Langley, was driving along Route 680 Sunday afternoon, when his pickup truck left the road and struck a guardrail. Bailey was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby...
mountain-topmedia.com
UPike inducts new members of Distinguished Educators Hall of Fame
PIKEVILLE, Ky. – The University of Pikeville honored the 2022 Distinguished Educators Hall of Fame inductees at a ceremony held on October 4, in Booth Auditorium. Since 2010, UPike has carried on the yearly tradition of celebrating those educators whose contributions to learning have inspired generations of students, providing them with unwavering support in their life-long commitment to the field of education.
WSAZ
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
clayconews.com
Morehead, Kentucky: KSP Asks for Public's Help Locating a Morgan County Man
WEST LIBERTY, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police reported on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that KSP, Post 8, Morehead is seeking the public’s help in locating a Morgan County man wanted on an active warrant of arrest. Danny Bolin (62) from West Liberty, KY is...
WSAZ
Two juveniles dead in eastern Ky. crash
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two juveniles died late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Kentucky State Police say two juveniles were driving north on Route 2 when they...
wymt.com
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
thelevisalazer.com
Martin County Grand Jury meets and hands down four indictments on October 4, 2022
Martin County meets and hands down four indictments on October 4, 2022:. The Grand Jury charges that on or before May 5, 2022 through May 8, 2022 in Martin Co, Ky, the above named defendant:. Jeremy Maynard committed the offense of burglary in the first degree by knowingly and unlawfully...
thelevisalazer.com
BLAINE AUTUMN FEST 2022 KICKS OFF THIS WEEK!
The community of Blaine, KY is hosting its annual Autumn Fest, October 7-8, 2022. The Autumn Fest has been a tradition in Blaine, running through the past decade. The community enjoys working together to provide fun activities and events for the youth and families in the area. Festivities kick off...
wymt.com
ARH flood relief distribution center closing to public, entering new phase
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The ARH flood distribution center opened shortly after flooding hit Eastern Kentucky. It quickly became a hub for those impacted by flooding, regardless of county, to pick up supplies. ”We’ve had about 5,500 families come through, about 20,000 people have come through here,” said Chris Moeller...
Metro News
Injured first responder may have fallen asleep at the wheel in single-vehicle wreck
AMHERSTDALE, W.Va. — A first responder who serves Boone and Logan counties remains hospitalized after being critically injured in a single-vehicle wreck. Dustin Hurley, a lieutenant with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County and EMT with the Boone County Emergency Management Authority, was driving to work Friday morning when he lost control of his car.
WTVQ
Man arrested after allegedly leading police on chase in Powell County
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police say he led them on a chase after attempting to pull him over for a traffic stop. According to the Powell County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Rogers led police on a chase near the intersection of Hardwicks Creek Road and State Road 2001. During the chase, Rogers lost control of his car after hitting another vehicle near Lone Oak Road.
