Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

YMCA to open a new location in Northwest Austin

The 9-acre facility of the new YMCA at Four Points in northwest Austin will include 55,000 square feet of programmable space as well as provide health and wellness programs, recreational programs, and education, enrichment and care for kids. (Courtesy YMCA of Austin) A new location of the YMCA is expected...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

City of Cedar Park looking to receive community feedback on mobility master plan

On Oct. 19, the city of Cedar Park will host a meeting to receive community feedback on the mobility master plan. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The city of Cedar Park will host a public meeting to receive input from the community regarding the mobility master plan on Oct. 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St., in a come-and-go format.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Decor store Gatherings to have grand opening Oct. 21 in Georgetown

Gatherings owner Stephanie Ehrhardt, posing with her dog Gucci, opened a second Georgetown storefront in September. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Gatherings, a vintage decor store, will host a soft opening of its second location at 701 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown, on Oct. 21. Unlike the original location, this boutique specifically showcases European furnishings and accessories. The property features an outdoor garden area and more than 2,300 square feet split between a historic church and shed previously used as a wedding venue. 512-240-5040. http://gatheringsofgeorgetown.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Nationwide cookie chain now open in Bee Cave

Crumbl Cookies opened in early September at 3944 S. RM 620, Ste.120, Bee Cave. It is the sixth location in the Greater Austin area. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Crumbl Cookies, a cookie shop with over 264 locations in 36 states, opened a shop in Bee Cave at 3944 S. RM 620, Ste. 120, in early September.
BEE CAVE, TX
dailytrib.com

Horseshoe Bay development to offer golf course, parks, commercial space

The Horseshoe Bay City Council approved the city’s first large development in years on Aug. 30. The master-planned Monarch Ridge community will offer single-family housing, townhomes, walking trails, a six-hole golf course, parks, and commercial space on 300 acres just outside of the city limits at 3300 Texas 71 West.
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville

Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

2 new Harbor Health clinics open in Round Rock, Central Austin

Harbor Health is bringing a new approach to health care by prioritizing the co-creation of care paths with patients. (Courtesy Harbor Health) Harbor Health opened two initial clinic locations in Round Rock and Central Austin in September. The Austin location, at 911 W 38th St., Ste. 101, Austin, opened Sept. 12, while the Round Rock location at 505 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. 100, Round Rock, opened Sept. 1. The clinics are owned by Dr. Clay Johnston, former dean of the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, and prioritize preventive care with longer visits as well as access to a high-quality path of care through collaborative co-creation with patients. 855-481-8375. www.harborhealth.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Downtown Hutto's Creative Touch rebrands as Hutto General Store

Hutto General Store held an event officially marking its name change Oct. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Gift shop and candy store Creative Touch, located at 103 East St., Hutto, officially rebranded as Hutto General Store on Oct. 1. The store, which has made its home in downtown Hutto since 1992, offers a variety of goods including jewelry, seasonal decorations, specialty food items, candy, toys, clothing, cookware, candles and home decor. 512-759-1088. www.huttogeneralstore.com.
HUTTO, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources

The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Austin Steam Train Association puts history on wheels; local school district tangles with opioid overdoses.

The Austin Breakdown host Olivia Aldridge and Austin Steam Train Association board Chair Ben Sargent tour ASTA's rail yard in Cedar Park. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) The Oct. 7 episode of the Austin Breakdown shines a light on the Austin Steam Train Association, which operates the only nonprofit railroad in Texas—the Austin & Texas Central Railroad. The railroad organization restores and preserves vintage train cars, and keeps historic steam and diesel engines running with excursions on the Hill Country Flyer, which runs from ASTA's main railyard in Cedar Park to Burnet.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

New cookie shop now open off RR 620 in Lakeway

Leslie Perkins opened her store Cookie Dough Cowgirl in Lakeway on Sept. 1 (Courtesy Leslie Perkins) Cookie Dough Cowgirl opened Sept. 1 at 1310 RR 620, Ste. A6, Lakeway. The store sells a variety of sweets and beverages, including raw edible cookie dough, baked cookies, brownies, gluten-free treats and other weekly special baked goods, owner Leslie Perkins said. The cookie shop also sells drip coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and cold brew coffee; all coffee beverages are sourced from Madrone Coffee Co.
LAKEWAY, TX
