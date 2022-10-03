Read full article on original website
Hutto officials OK design work for several water projects
At $728,728, waterlines near the Megasite have the highest design cost of thee projects approved Oct. 6. (Courtesy city of Hutto) Design work is set to begin on several water and wastewater projects in Hutto following action from Hutto City Council. At an Oct. 6 meeting, council approved project orders...
YMCA to open a new location in Northwest Austin
The 9-acre facility of the new YMCA at Four Points in northwest Austin will include 55,000 square feet of programmable space as well as provide health and wellness programs, recreational programs, and education, enrichment and care for kids. (Courtesy YMCA of Austin) A new location of the YMCA is expected...
City of Cedar Park looking to receive community feedback on mobility master plan
On Oct. 19, the city of Cedar Park will host a meeting to receive community feedback on the mobility master plan. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The city of Cedar Park will host a public meeting to receive input from the community regarding the mobility master plan on Oct. 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Cedar Park Recreation Center, 1435 Main St., in a come-and-go format.
Austin Emergency Center brings service to the The Arboretum
The new location of Austin Emergency Center stands between H-E-B and Arbor Car Wash on Jollyville Road, near The Arboretum in Northwest Austin. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) A new location of Austin Emergency Center is now open at The Arboretum, 10407 Jollyville Road, Austin. The 24-hour freestanding private ER location is...
Decor store Gatherings to have grand opening Oct. 21 in Georgetown
Gatherings owner Stephanie Ehrhardt, posing with her dog Gucci, opened a second Georgetown storefront in September. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Gatherings, a vintage decor store, will host a soft opening of its second location at 701 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown, on Oct. 21. Unlike the original location, this boutique specifically showcases European furnishings and accessories. The property features an outdoor garden area and more than 2,300 square feet split between a historic church and shed previously used as a wedding venue. 512-240-5040. http://gatheringsofgeorgetown.com.
Nationwide cookie chain now open in Bee Cave
Crumbl Cookies opened in early September at 3944 S. RM 620, Ste.120, Bee Cave. It is the sixth location in the Greater Austin area. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Crumbl Cookies, a cookie shop with over 264 locations in 36 states, opened a shop in Bee Cave at 3944 S. RM 620, Ste. 120, in early September.
Four neighborhood convenience stores opening in Austin
Foxtrot will open four locations in Austin. (Rendering courtsey Magic Architecture) Foxtrot, a neighborhood convenience store, will open four locations in Austin in late 2022 and early 2023. The first location to open will be at 1804 S. First St., Austin. Co-founders Mike LaVitola and Taylor Bloom, who met in...
Horseshoe Bay development to offer golf course, parks, commercial space
The Horseshoe Bay City Council approved the city’s first large development in years on Aug. 30. The master-planned Monarch Ridge community will offer single-family housing, townhomes, walking trails, a six-hole golf course, parks, and commercial space on 300 acres just outside of the city limits at 3300 Texas 71 West.
Kyle-area crafters will soon have access to Hobby Lobby
A new location of Hobby Lobby is set to open in summer 2023 in Kyle. (Courtesy Hobby Lobby) The Kyle Economic Development Department announced Sept. 16 that Hobby Lobby will open a store in the Village at Kyle shopping center at the corner of I-35 and Kyle Parkway, which is slated to open in summer 2023.
Leander's new downtown district Northline starts construction; City plans to relocate city hall to site
LEANDER, Texas — The developer of Leander's new downtown district, Northline, said doors will open for parts of the project in late 2023. The Northline development will sit on 116 acres of land and is expected to be a mix of retail, housing, hotel, business and restaurant space. For...
Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville
Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
2 new Harbor Health clinics open in Round Rock, Central Austin
Harbor Health is bringing a new approach to health care by prioritizing the co-creation of care paths with patients. (Courtesy Harbor Health) Harbor Health opened two initial clinic locations in Round Rock and Central Austin in September. The Austin location, at 911 W 38th St., Ste. 101, Austin, opened Sept. 12, while the Round Rock location at 505 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. 100, Round Rock, opened Sept. 1. The clinics are owned by Dr. Clay Johnston, former dean of the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, and prioritize preventive care with longer visits as well as access to a high-quality path of care through collaborative co-creation with patients. 855-481-8375. www.harborhealth.com.
Heritage Trail West construction in Round Rock will resume in 2023
The Heritage Trail West project is partially complete and will eventually connect a 1-mile span between Chisholm Trail Road and North Mays Street along Brushy Creek. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock officials took the first step in the process to rebid the Heritage Trail West project following bankruptcy of the...
Downtown Hutto's Creative Touch rebrands as Hutto General Store
Hutto General Store held an event officially marking its name change Oct. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Gift shop and candy store Creative Touch, located at 103 East St., Hutto, officially rebranded as Hutto General Store on Oct. 1. The store, which has made its home in downtown Hutto since 1992, offers a variety of goods including jewelry, seasonal decorations, specialty food items, candy, toys, clothing, cookware, candles and home decor. 512-759-1088. www.huttogeneralstore.com.
Multiuse storage condominium now open in western Travis County
Condominium complex XSpace in western Travis County is now accepting tenants. (Courtesy XSpace) XSpace, a new condominium complex outside of Lakeway at 4229 N. FM 620, Austin, began moving in August. The facility is a multiuse commercial condominium owned by Australian businesspeople Tim Manson and Byron Smith. The owners broke...
Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources
The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
The Austin Steam Train Association puts history on wheels; local school district tangles with opioid overdoses.
The Austin Breakdown host Olivia Aldridge and Austin Steam Train Association board Chair Ben Sargent tour ASTA's rail yard in Cedar Park. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) The Oct. 7 episode of the Austin Breakdown shines a light on the Austin Steam Train Association, which operates the only nonprofit railroad in Texas—the Austin & Texas Central Railroad. The railroad organization restores and preserves vintage train cars, and keeps historic steam and diesel engines running with excursions on the Hill Country Flyer, which runs from ASTA's main railyard in Cedar Park to Burnet.
Baris Pasta & Pizza celebrates 25 years of Italian food in Pflugerville
Rigatoni with pink sauce (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Owners Tony and Cheryl Bardhi opened Baris Pasta & Pizza 25 years ago in 1997 after moving to Texas from New York City. Prior to the move, Tony and Cheryl had experience in construction and hairdressing, respectively. However, in Pflugerville they decided to...
West Austin chamber to host local dining, music at Concordia University
Taste of West Austin, a ticketed public event hosted by the West Austin Chamber of Commerce at Concordia University Texas will be inside Building B on campus Oct. 11 from 5-8 p.m. (Courtesy Concordia University Texas) The West Austin Chamber of Commerce is joining with Concordia University Texas to host...
New cookie shop now open off RR 620 in Lakeway
Leslie Perkins opened her store Cookie Dough Cowgirl in Lakeway on Sept. 1 (Courtesy Leslie Perkins) Cookie Dough Cowgirl opened Sept. 1 at 1310 RR 620, Ste. A6, Lakeway. The store sells a variety of sweets and beverages, including raw edible cookie dough, baked cookies, brownies, gluten-free treats and other weekly special baked goods, owner Leslie Perkins said. The cookie shop also sells drip coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and cold brew coffee; all coffee beverages are sourced from Madrone Coffee Co.
