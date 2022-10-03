ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

The Spun

NFL Owner Daniel Snyder Reportedly Makes Aggressive Move

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has gone on the offensive amidst the ongoing Congressional investigation into himself and his organization. Lawyers representing the Commanders have sent a nine-page letter to the House Oversight Committee highlighting the franchise's efforts to examine workplace practices under Snyder's watch, per reports from Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Three reasons why the Washington Wizards and free agent Demarcus Cousins are a good fit

Veteran big man Demarcus Cousins is still available in the free agent market, and the Washington Wizards should seriously consider signing him for the 2022-2023 season. Six-time All-Star Demarcus Cousins is still available on the free agent market and very much is hoping to be added to a team this season. In a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Sports, the 12-year veteran spoke about his desire to get another opportunity in the association, and his hope that a franchise will give him a chance to show the type of player he has evolved into at 32 years old, and three years removed from ACL surgery.
WASHINGTON, DC

