Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Owner Daniel Snyder Reportedly Makes Aggressive Move
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has gone on the offensive amidst the ongoing Congressional investigation into himself and his organization. Lawyers representing the Commanders have sent a nine-page letter to the House Oversight Committee highlighting the franchise's efforts to examine workplace practices under Snyder's watch, per reports from Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
Ron Rivera has become the next Jeff Fisher
Many might wince at the comparison because they never joined the coaching immortals, but Ron Rivera and Jeff Fisher share some strong positive qualities as coaches who can ride out a storm.
Former NFL Star Rips ‘Trash’ Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have already experienced numerous highs and lows during the 2022 season. After getting lambasted in Week 1 by the Kansas City Chiefs, they essentially saved their season in Week 2, overcoming a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders and winning in overtime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Three reasons why the Washington Wizards and free agent Demarcus Cousins are a good fit
Veteran big man Demarcus Cousins is still available in the free agent market, and the Washington Wizards should seriously consider signing him for the 2022-2023 season. Six-time All-Star Demarcus Cousins is still available on the free agent market and very much is hoping to be added to a team this season. In a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Sports, the 12-year veteran spoke about his desire to get another opportunity in the association, and his hope that a franchise will give him a chance to show the type of player he has evolved into at 32 years old, and three years removed from ACL surgery.
Comments / 0