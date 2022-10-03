ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a size 14 and my friend’s a size 4 – we modeled identical fall outfits, everyone’s obsessed with the same item

By Roisin Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

FOR many people, the beginning of fall means stylish dresses and cozy jackets.

Two fashion influencers have compared how a casual fall look and a dressy option look in their respective sizes, proving that autumnal style can look good on all bodies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLVk2_0iKWZyG800
TikTok users Madison and Mallory modeled the same fall outfits in different sizes Credit: Instagram/@shopmadisonandmallory

TikTok users Madison and Mallory tried on the same fall outfits in different sizes, including the go-to item of the season.

The influencers are both five-foot-four. Madison wears a size 14 and Mallory is a size four.

For their first outfit, the TikTokers modeled a $48 ivory and black hooded shacket, this year's popular fall trend.

They matched the look with a black ribbed crop top, $18, and black high waist leggings, available for $19.

The TikTok users and fashion experts also modeled a more dressed-up autumn look.

The long sleeve floral dress shown in the video is available on Madison and Mallory's website for just $38.

TikTok users took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the fall attire.

"Where’s this jacket? I love it but can’t find it on the site," commented one viewer.

Another admirer of the autumn jacket simply wrote: "That shacket."

"Jackets already sold out," said a third person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxJKv_0iKWZyG800
The fashion influencers also tried on a black and white long sleeve floral dress Credit: Instagram/@shopmadisonandmallory

