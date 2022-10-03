I’m a size 14 and my friend’s a size 4 – we modeled identical fall outfits, everyone’s obsessed with the same item

FOR many people, the beginning of fall means stylish dresses and cozy jackets.

Two fashion influencers have compared how a casual fall look and a dressy option look in their respective sizes, proving that autumnal style can look good on all bodies.

TikTok users Madison and Mallory modeled the same fall outfits in different sizes Credit: Instagram/@shopmadisonandmallory

TikTok users Madison and Mallory tried on the same fall outfits in different sizes, including the go-to item of the season.

The influencers are both five-foot-four. Madison wears a size 14 and Mallory is a size four.

For their first outfit, the TikTokers modeled a $48 ivory and black hooded shacket, this year's popular fall trend.

They matched the look with a black ribbed crop top, $18, and black high waist leggings, available for $19.

The TikTok users and fashion experts also modeled a more dressed-up autumn look.

The long sleeve floral dress shown in the video is available on Madison and Mallory's website for just $38.

TikTok users took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the fall attire.

"Where’s this jacket? I love it but can’t find it on the site," commented one viewer.

Another admirer of the autumn jacket simply wrote: "That shacket."

"Jackets already sold out," said a third person.