Daniel Owens
Visitation for the late Daniel Owens will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Monday, October 10th. Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 11th at 12 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any...
University of Memphis-Lambuth ushers in Fall with annual concert
JACKSON, Tenn.–It’s Fall..meaning falling leaves and cooler temperatures and for one local university, it means an annual musical event. The Fall 2022 concert at University of Memphis at Lambuth got underway Thursday evening at the Hamilton Performing Arts Center on campus. Students performed some well-known classics as well as some of their own original songs.
Legrane Poston
Visitation for the late Legrane Poston will be from 11 am to 5 pm on Friday, October 14th. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 15th at 2 pm. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. For any...
Jackson church gives back to hurricane victims
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian swept over many parts of Southwest Florida, including Fort Myers. The storm left residents displaced and without resources. After seeing the devastation many people want to know what they can do to help. Terry Hunley is the pastor of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in...
Students celebrate Lane Homecoming at chapel service
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students met Wednesday morning to celebrate Lane College’s Homecoming with a chapel service. For many years, Lane College has welcomed alumni, parents and friends to join their years-long tradition and offer opportunities to reconnect with memories. The chapel service was held in the CMAC Building...
Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk returning to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual prayer walk is returning to the Hub City. Wednesday evening, details were revealed at the Old Country Store for the 2nd annual Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, beginning at 8 a.m., with the walk beginning at...
UofM Lambuth faculty celebrate repurposing of Sprague Hall
JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth Campus hosted a reopening celebration Wednesday. The celebration was for the reopening of Sprague Hall. Sprague was an old dorm that has been renovated to nursing clinical labs, offices, and study room facilities. Dean Niles Reddick said in a Facebook post...
Dogs attack family in Tennessee, killing two children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
Dr. Jerry Woods to run for City of Jackson Mayor next year
JACKSON, Tenn. — Dr. Jerry Woods has announced his candidacy for the 2023 City of Jackson Mayoral Race. Woods ran against current Jackson Mayor Scott Conger in 2019. Woods held a media conference Thursday morning, and he says he plans to focus on improving education in the city. “To...
PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour coming to Memphis in February
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For one night only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast. Tickets for the PBR: Bluff City Classic go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. This is...
Susan Deborah Yoder
Susan Deborah Yoder, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located in Bells, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mrs. Yoder was born in Wauwatosa, WI on October 8, 1946, to the late Alfred Dorst...
Arrive Alive Tour visits Lane College campus
JACKSON, Tenn. — The nation’s #1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event makes a stop on one local college campus. Arrive Alive Tour partnered with Lane College to educate students on the impacts of driving while impaired. With the help of high-tech simulators, students experienced real life...
Lane College names Mr. and Miss Homecoming
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college kicks off a week of homecoming activities. Monday evening, Lane College held a special ceremony where the college’s royalty was recognized with the coronation of “Mr. and Miss Homecoming.”. Additional homecoming activities continue throughout the week, including a homecoming parade on...
Opposition continues as injunction is filed on Jackson Pride drag show
JACKSON, Tenn. — The controversy continues for a locally planned event. Representative Chris Todd, along with a group of local pastors, have confirmed they filed an injunction Tuesday. The injunction is against the City of Jackson regarding the drag show with the 3rd Annual Jackson Pride event. “We don’t...
Jackson State to hold scholarship fundraiser at Skillet Junction
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson State Community College Foundation has announced a scholarship fundraiser at a special event this month. The fundraiser, named Tacos, Tecates & Scholarships, will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, October 13 at Skillet Junction. Guests can enjoy street tacos, drinks and a night...
October programs at Jackson-Madison County Library
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs to enjoy this October for people of all ages. BookTok Book Talks (New Program) October 25 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Game Nights. Every first and third Thursday at 5:00 pm on October...
2-day event, Fall Plant Sale underway at Jackson’s UT Gardens
JACKSON, Tenn. — Seasons are changing and it’s time to upgrade the garden for the fall. Thursday morning, the University of Tennessee Gardens in Jackson began a two-day event titled “Fall in the Garden,” inviting the community to visit the gardens and learn more about planting.
Report reveals former booster club president stole money
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Cordova High School Baseball Booster Club President stole money. An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s office has resulted in the indictment of Tarus Anderson, the former president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club in Shelby County. The booster club’s purpose is to...
‘Remember Me’ walk held at Union University
JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University held their annual Remember Me walk, a walk that memorializes and remembers those who fell victim to a violent loss. “It’s such a great thing to honor those who we don’t want to be forgotten and make sure that the loved ones know that they’re never forgotten and that we’re here for them and that we want to love on them and honor them and what they walked through,” says school of social work graduate assistant, Sydney Hunter.
City of Jackson holds ‘pop-up event’ to showcase services to the public
JACKSON, Tenn.–The city of Jackson hosts a pop up event Thursday to help the community get acquainted with city leaders and the services they offer. City leaders and various department heads set up booths in front of the Soul Collective Jackson Station. Among these booths were representatives from the Jackson Police Department, the City of Jackson Mayor’s office, Building and Housing Codes Department, and Animal Control.
