JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University held their annual Remember Me walk, a walk that memorializes and remembers those who fell victim to a violent loss. “It’s such a great thing to honor those who we don’t want to be forgotten and make sure that the loved ones know that they’re never forgotten and that we’re here for them and that we want to love on them and honor them and what they walked through,” says school of social work graduate assistant, Sydney Hunter.

JACKSON, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO