Helen Catherine Burton (nee Ott) of Essex 1928 - 2022
Helen Catherine Burton (nee Ott), age 93, of Essex, IL passed away peacefully Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her home. Born December 6, 1928 in Lincoln, IL to the late Earl Sr. and Ruth (nee Ingram) Ott. Helen was a dedicated farm house wife, whom also enjoyed sewing, painting, and...
Police Blotter for Friday, October 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 43-year-old Darin Bracken, on a Will County warrant. He...
Minooka High School Speech Teacher Receives Edith Harrod Award
Last month, Minooka Community High School teacher and Morris resident Heather Danek was presented the Edith Harrod Award, by the Illinois Communication and Theatre Association. The presentation took place, during the organization’s 93rd annual three-day convention, at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. The Harrod award is considered...
James "Jimmie" Walker Stebbins of Morris 1951 - 2022
James "Jimmie" Walker Stebbins, age 70, of Morris, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at The Gardens at Park Pointe in Morris. He was born November 4, 1951 in Ottawa, IL to Norma Jean (Walker) and the late James Stebbins. In addition to his beloved and devoted mother, he is...
Dwight Man Sentenced For Seriously Beating Female
A 46-year-old Dwight man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on September 6th. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony in August of 2022. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested Coyle for seriously beating a female in the 200 block of East North Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd of 2021.
Santa Coming to First Christian Church in Morris
“Santa Claus is Coming to Town”! Morris, that is. Elves, from the North Pole, Butch and Paulie, came all the way to Sweet Tooth in Morris, last weekend, with a huge announcement about “An Evening in Morris with Santa 2022”!. Owners, Kevin and Tarra Orf, were shocked...
Barbara Ann Kuhr nee Witt of Morris 1945 - 2022
Barbara Ann Kuhr nee Witt of Morris, formerly of Chicago and Elmhurst, passed away on September 29, 2022. Dear mom of Kimberly Ann (Geoffrey) White, Christopher (Tonya) Kuhr, Rick (Ramona) Kuhr, and Nick (Lydia) Kuhr; loving grandma of Steph White, Josie White, Rebekah White, Katherine White, Cameron Kuhr, Johnathan (Chloe) White, Anna White, Kaitlyn Kuhr, Mary Ann White, Grandt White, Lydia Kuhr, Kristian White, Jacob Kuhr, Julia White, Salome Kuhr, Liberty Kuhr, Justice Kuhr, Joseph White, Helena Kuhr, Freedom Kuhr, Silas Kuhr, Valor Kuhr; and cherished sister of Jack (Sara) Witt.
Not Enough Funds to Fix Seneca Roads This Year
There are Seneca streets that need repair, but, because of the July 12, 2021 area storm, the funds needed to fix those streets are not available. More than five inches of rain in just a few hours caused damage to several roads, including the River Road Bridge. Total costs? $300,000 to $350,000. That expenditure means there are not enough funds for any repair work this year.
Minooka High School’s Melissa Wallace Named 2021-2022 Spirit – Dance Coach of the Year
Minooka Community High School can now add another award to their expanding trophy case. The Illinois High School Association has awarded Melissa Wallace, head coach for the Varsity Dance Team, 2021-2022 Spirit - Dance Coach of the Year. The IHSA is comprised of principals who make up the Board of...
One Person Injured in Accident on Interstate 80
One person was injured in an accident that occurred on Interstate 80 between Morris and Seneca around 2:20 on Thursday afternoon. That’s according to the Morris Fire Department. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes around mile marker 108. One person was transported to Morris Hospital while another individual refused treatment.
Police Blotter for Thursday, October 6th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 62-year-old Kevin Williams, of Morris for failing to register as...
Assessment Notices Mailed Out To Grundy County Residents
The Grundy County Board Tax Committee on Tuesday heard an update in regards to the 2022 tax assessment timeline and process review. Supervisor of Assessments Debra Ritke had this update. Tax Committee Chairman Mike Onorato and County Clerk Kay Olson then explain what is next in the process. Your browser...
Grundy Co. Emergency Management Agency Looking To Hire EMA Specialist
The Grundy County Emergency Management Agency is looking to hire an EMA specialist. Grundy County EMA Director Joe Schroeder said Ted Lohr was hired to that position in February of this year, but that has now changed. Lohr took over for Blake Pettinelli, who resigned within the past year. Schroeder...
Fillenwarth Hired as Grundy County First Assistant Public Defender
The Grundy County Law and Justice Committee this week heard a staffing update from Public Defender Michael Olewinski. Your browser does not support the audio element. Olewinski is now looking to hire for another position. Your browser does not support the audio element. Olewinski was appointed to the Public Defender...
Morris Hospital Hosting Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic
Morris Hospital will be offering a pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.Morris Hospital is hosting a pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for children ages 6 months through 5 years who are in need of first and second doses on October 12th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the upper level of the Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital. Appointments recommended, call 705-3300.
Coal City School District Files Assessment Complaint Against GE Hitachi
The Coal City School Board this week approved a resolution to file an assessment appeal against GE Hitachi. Here is Superintendent Chris Spencer. He said the board also dealt with this process last year. Your browser does not support the audio element. Spencer said he will keep the board updated...
Police Blotter for Wednesday, October 5th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 35-year-old Michael Trigger, of Morris, for domestic battery. He was...
Brewer Sentenced To Life in Prison Without Parole in Cullom Christmas Day Triple Murder Case
A Livingston County triple murder case came to a conclusion on Wednesday. Clifford Brewer, 55, of Cullom was convicted on six counts of First Degree Murder by a Livingston County jury after a trial that started on August 8th and concluded on August 16th. The Livingston County State’s Attorney Office...
LaSalle County Man Sentenced On Two Drug Felonies
A LaSalle County man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on October 3rd. 21-year-old Brennan Good, of Dana, pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, a class X felony and manufacturing and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of heroin, a class one felony.
Grundy County Takes Back The Night To Raise Awareness About Domestic Violence
The annual Take Back the Night event in Grundy County was held on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn on Wednesday. Sarah Dernardo with Guardian Angel Community Services was one of the speakers during the event. Dernardo said people need to understand the lack of resources victims have. Grundy County State’s...
