ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Community News

New ramp dedicated for Aledo resident

This year was a game changer for Robert Seely. Seely lives with his mother, Michelle, in the Yes mobile home community of Aledo. Robert, 33, was born with Spina Bifida, a condition in which a baby’s spinal cord does not develop properly. Robert is now in a wheelchair, but...
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Aledo Homecoming Parade

The theme of this years aledo Homecoming Parade on Oct. 3 was "Road Trip." Student organizations went all out to deck up their floats with a range of destinations. Photos by Mercedes Mayer.
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Bearcats hosting Scorpions at homecoming

While some coaches might be wary of the distractions of homecoming week, Aledo’s Tim Buchanan isn’t among them. “There’s not a player out there that wants to lose homecoming,” Buchanan said. “Honestly, Senior Night is harder to prepare for. You have to alter your pregame (for all the seniors to be honored). Homecoming, you might have a little longer halftime. Really, homecoming is not that big a distraction.”
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Mahanay second in elite tournament

Aledo Bearcats golfer Braylon Mahanay got a glimpse at his possible future recently when he competed on one of the world’s most renowned golf courses. Mahanay competed on the Pebble Beach course in southern California, which has hosted several major golf tournaments, including the 2019 U.S. Open. He was there to compete in the PURE Insurance Championship, a PGA Tour event affiliated with the First Tee program.
ALEDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weatherford College#Howl#Police#Dept#The Wc Police Dept
The Community News

Aledo freshmen teams shut down The Colony

The Aledo Orange freshman football team defeated the Colony 49-8. Lamel Swanson punt returned for a touchdown; Lincoln Tubbs 2pt conversion. Kaden Winkfield 9-yard run for a touchdown; Payton Shaffer PAT good. Kaden Winkfield 10-yard run for a touchdown; Malachi Behrens PAT good. Kaden Winkfield 3-yard run for a touchdown;...
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Aledo Orange team third in tourney

The Aledo Varsity Orange boys golf team posted a 329 to place third in a tournament hosted by Flower Mound Marcus last week. The tournament was played on the Tour 18 course in Flower Mound. The four lowest scores comprise the team total. The Bearcats were led by Dylan Kiser,...
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Knight notches another record in tourney

Former Aledo Ladycat golfer Cheyenne Knight now has a pair of records at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony. In the final round of this past weekend’s Ascendant Volunteers of America Classic on the LPGA Tour, Knight posted an 8-under-par 63. It matches the lowest score ever recorded in the tournament and vaulted her from 21st to a tie for fifth in the final standings.
ALEDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy