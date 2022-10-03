While some coaches might be wary of the distractions of homecoming week, Aledo’s Tim Buchanan isn’t among them. “There’s not a player out there that wants to lose homecoming,” Buchanan said. “Honestly, Senior Night is harder to prepare for. You have to alter your pregame (for all the seniors to be honored). Homecoming, you might have a little longer halftime. Really, homecoming is not that big a distraction.”

