NBC New York
Poughkeepsie Police Couldn't Find Wanted Gun Fugitive for Weeks Before Hotel Killing
Police for the city of Poughkeepsie said Wednesday that while they were aware the alleged gunman who killed a father in a seemingly random hotel lobby shooting had been a fugitive of the law, they couldn't arrest him for one simple reason: They couldn't find him. The City of Poughkeepsie's...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Violent Saugerties assault leads to multiple charges, police say
Multiple charges have been filed against Saugerties resident Darell I. Grosvenor, 29, after police responded to a report of a “male/female physical dispute” at 38 Glasco Turnpike at 7:55pm on Wed, Oct. 5. The alleged victim told police that a verbal argument turned violent when Grosvenor “became angry...
Grand jury begins hearing evidence in Poughkeepsie slaying of LI father visiting Marist
Roy Johnson Jr. and Devin Taylor are facing charges in the death of Paul Kutz - from Long Island.
Kerhonkson man accused of beating 2 with rock
A Kerhonkson man was arrested on Wednesday for an assault in Ulster County that occurred on Saturday, September 3.
Kerhonkson Man Hits Victim In Head With Rock During Violent Assault In Accord, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly hitting another person in the head numerous times with a rock during a violent assault. The incident took place in Ulster County around 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3 in Accord on Dymond Road. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police arrested...
Police: Man turns himself in for Ulster County rock assault
David Underhill-Hval turned himself in Wednesday for an assault that happened back on Sept. 3.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man with three outstanding warrants arrested
KINGSTON – A 36-year-old Saugerties man has surrendered to Ulster County Sheriff’s personnel at the county law enforcement center after he was wanted on three outstanding warrants. David Smith was wanted by the sheriff’s office for a bench warrant from Ulster County Court for failing to appear last...
Officials: Surveillance cameras were working, captured shooting outside of Newburgh Free Academy
District officials say the shooting was captured on several surveillance cameras that Newburgh Free Academy has outside, which was given to police.
Saugerties man accused of punching woman in the head
On Wednesday evening at about 7:55 p.m., Saugerties Police were sent to 38 Glasco Turnpike after hearing that a man and a woman were fighting.
Poughkeepsie police say suspects in deadly hotel shooting near Marist College have gang ties
The Poughkeepsie police department says both men have gang ties and are known to law enforcement.
Suspects named after fatal Poughkeepsie hotel shooting
Town of Poughkeepsie Police released information Monday about the two men arrested in connection to a fatal shooting the day before at a hotel in the town.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County official denies placing homeless shooting suspects in hotel
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two men facing felony charges for the shooting death of a Marist College student’s father on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel have told law enforcement that they are homeless. Many people have questioned Mid-Hudson News and Dutchess County officials about how two homeless...
Homeless Suspects In Marist College Dad's Fatal Shooting Weren't Placed In Hotel, Officials Say
Two homeless men who are being held in the fatal hotel shooting of a father of a freshman student who was visiting Marist College in Poughkeepsie on Family Weekend were not placed at the hotel by the county. The two suspects, identified as Roy Johnson Jr., age 35, and Devin...
Mid-Hudson News Network
DA expects to wrap up Courtyard murder grand jury on Thursday (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office began presenting evidence to a grand jury on Wednesday regarding the Courtyard by Marriott hotel killing of a Marist dad on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Chief Assistant District Attorney Matt Weishaupt told Mid-Hudson News that prosecutors are expected to wrap up the presentation on Thursday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Goshen High School searched after Air Drop message threatens shooting
GOSHEN – Goshen High School implemented its hold-in-place protocol on Thursday morning after a student reported they had received an Air Drop message at 8:38 a.m. about “shooting up the school.”. Following an hour’s long search, the threat was deemed non-credible. Goshen Police and State Police responded...
Man, Woman Charged After Missing 14-Year-Old Killed In Clermont Crash
A man and a woman from a behavioral institute for young adults and children have been charged in connection with a crash that killed a missing 14-year-old boy. The crash took place in Columbia County on Friday, Sept. 23 in Clermont on Route 9. According to Trooper AJ Hicks, Romelo...
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two ex-cons arrested in connection with hotel murder (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Two men have been arrested for the Sunday morning murder of a man at a Route 9 hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Both of the men arrested are convicted felons. The account of the shooting and long-term police activity at the Courtyard by Marriott...
fox5ny.com
Man accused of opening fire into NY pizza shop
NEW YORK - The New York State Police arrested a man accused of opening fire into a pizza shop in Dutchess County. It happened Sunday at Antonella's Pizza on Route 9 in Fishkill. Responding officers found six people who were in the building at the time of the shooting. None...
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
