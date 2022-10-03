ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 1

Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

Violent Saugerties assault leads to multiple charges, police say

Multiple charges have been filed against Saugerties resident Darell I. Grosvenor, 29, after police responded to a report of a “male/female physical dispute” at 38 Glasco Turnpike at 7:55pm on Wed, Oct. 5. The alleged victim told police that a verbal argument turned violent when Grosvenor “became angry...
SAUGERTIES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Johnson City, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man with three outstanding warrants arrested

KINGSTON – A 36-year-old Saugerties man has surrendered to Ulster County Sheriff’s personnel at the county law enforcement center after he was wanted on three outstanding warrants. David Smith was wanted by the sheriff’s office for a bench warrant from Ulster County Court for failing to appear last...
SAUGERTIES, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Molinaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Marist College#Dutchess County
Mid-Hudson News Network

DA expects to wrap up Courtyard murder grand jury on Thursday (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office began presenting evidence to a grand jury on Wednesday regarding the Courtyard by Marriott hotel killing of a Marist dad on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Chief Assistant District Attorney Matt Weishaupt told Mid-Hudson News that prosecutors are expected to wrap up the presentation on Thursday.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Goshen High School searched after Air Drop message threatens shooting

GOSHEN – Goshen High School implemented its hold-in-place protocol on Thursday morning after a student reported they had received an Air Drop message at 8:38 a.m. about “shooting up the school.”. Following an hour’s long search, the threat was deemed non-credible. Goshen Police and State Police responded...
GOSHEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two ex-cons arrested in connection with hotel murder (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Two men have been arrested for the Sunday morning murder of a man at a Route 9 hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Both of the men arrested are convicted felons. The account of the shooting and long-term police activity at the Courtyard by Marriott...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
fox5ny.com

Man accused of opening fire into NY pizza shop

NEW YORK - The New York State Police arrested a man accused of opening fire into a pizza shop in Dutchess County. It happened Sunday at Antonella's Pizza on Route 9 in Fishkill. Responding officers found six people who were in the building at the time of the shooting. None...
FISHKILL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy