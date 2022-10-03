Just when we were hoping avian influenza had flown the coop, the devastating pathogen migrated back to the state. In the Spring, avian influenza had appeared in 400 flocks in nearly 40 states. It led to the termination of over 40 million birds. Now the so-called bird flu has been detected in multiple counties in North Dakota. This is from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.

WARD COUNTY, ND ・ 14 DAYS AGO