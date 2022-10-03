Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor
Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality series "The Bachelor." That is about to change. All...
Best Diners Drive-Ins And Dives In NoDak Might Surprise You
Guy Fieri's TV show, "Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" on the Food Network is pretty popular. In fact, the couple of times I have watched it I've almost gone into a diabetic coma salivating over the cuisine on the show. I love food. Who doesn't right? Even though it seems...
Avian Influenza Confirmed In Yet Another ND County
Just when we were hoping avian influenza had flown the coop, the devastating pathogen migrated back to the state. In the Spring, avian influenza had appeared in 400 flocks in nearly 40 states. It led to the termination of over 40 million birds. Now the so-called bird flu has been detected in multiple counties in North Dakota. This is from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.
Fargo, ND Commissioner “We Have To Take Back Our Downtown”
The city of Fargo and the rest of the state of North Dakota might not always see eye-to-eye on social issues, but it's safe to say we all agree that we should all enjoy the right to feel safe in our communities. Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has concerns about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WE Fest 2023’s Headlining Acts Have Been Announced
WE Fest has just announced its headlining acts for 2023. By the way, this will be their 40th anniversary. WE Fest bills itself as the largest country music festival and camping event in the nation. WE Fest is located at the beautiful Soo Pass Ranch just outside of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
SuperTalk 1270
Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0