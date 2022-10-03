ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SuperTalk 1270

Avian Influenza Confirmed In Yet Another ND County

Just when we were hoping avian influenza had flown the coop, the devastating pathogen migrated back to the state. In the Spring, avian influenza had appeared in 400 flocks in nearly 40 states. It led to the termination of over 40 million birds. Now the so-called bird flu has been detected in multiple counties in North Dakota. This is from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.
WARD COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Fargo, ND
West Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy