WWE Teasing Heel Turn For Top RAW Star
It looks like a heel turn is on the horizon for one top WWE RAW Superstar. During Monday night’s episode of RAW, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Mysterio got distracted by his son, Dominik, who was at ringside with Rhea Ripley. The distraction allowed Ripley to aid in Priest and Balor getting the win.
Opening Match Revealed For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
MJF announced on Twitter that his match against Wheeler Yuta would open this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the anniversary edition of the weekly television show that started in 2019. He wrote the following to promote the match:. “I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in...
Sammy Guevara Tells Andrade El Idolo To Go Back To WWE In Heated Exchange
As previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo recently did an interview where he claimed that he was involved in a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara because Sammy claimed that he was hit too hard during a match. This has led to them exchanging words on Twitter, as seen...
Montez Ford Dealing With An Injury – Details
One top WWE RAW Superstar is dealing with an injury. Montez Ford is dealing with an injury, and the news was kept under wraps until Monday night’s episode of RAW. On Monday’s RAW, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn were featured in a backstage segment with The Street Profits. Zayn warned The Profits that Roman Reigns will be there next week, and they’ll have to acknowledge him. Ford was wearing a walking boot during the segment.
AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara
A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
Jake Roberts Says Brock Lesnar Should Have Never Ended The Undertaker’s Streak
During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts commented on why Brock Lesnar beating The Undertaker was a bad decision, why it should have ended with Roman Reigns, and more. You can check out some highlights...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results SPOILERS for October 7, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. Here are the results from tonight’s tapings, which will air this coming Friday night:. Indi Hartwell defeated Sloane Jacobs. Myles Borne defeated Guru Raaj. Fallon...
Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”
Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
Sammy Guevara Says The Drama In Wrestling Is “Tiring”
Sammy Guevara is back with a new vlog, this time discussing his frustration with all of the drama that comes with the wrestling territory. In the vlog, Guevara discusses the impact of all of the drama that takes place in the industry, and more. You can check out some highlights...
WWE Reportedly Made Production Mandate For Women’s Ladder Segment On RAW
During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Damage CTRL utilized a ladder to take out Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The trio then climbed the ladder and held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and the RAW Women’s Championship. According to Fightful, a production mandate called...
MJF Returns To The Ring, Wardlow Retains | AEW Fight Size
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, October 5, 2022. - MJF returned to the ring and faced Wheeler Yuta in his first singles match since AEW Double or Nothing. The two rivals delivered a hard-fought match, and MJF clinched the victory with the Salt of the Earth armbar.
MJF Hints At A Babyface Turn On AEW Dynamite
Is AEW actually turning MJF babyface? That certainly seemed to be hinted at during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After MJF defeated Wheeler Yuta in their singles bout to open the show, Yuta went for a handshake. It looked like MJF was actually about to shake his hand before Lee Moriarty from The Firm came out of nowhere to attack Yuta.
Tony Khan Comments On AEW’s Current Crew, Provides ‘Winter Is Coming’ Update
AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the plans for ‘Winter Is Coming,’ the company’s stability as of late, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
Jake Roberts: Without Me, There Is No Undertaker Or Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has taken some credit for the careers of some of wrestling’s top stars, including The Undertaker. Debuting in 1990, The Undertaker would become one of wrestling’s most veteran performers, and feuded with Jake in early 1992. This culminated...
Tony Khan Comments On Possibility Of Andrade El Idolo Leaving AEW
Tony Khan has seen the future of the AEW — and Andrade El Idolo might not be in it. In an interview for "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," Khan seemingly dissed Andrade ahead of his Mask vs. Career Match against Preston "10" Vance of the Dark Order coming up on "Rampage" October 7.
Several People Were ‘Frustrated’ By Sammy Guevara & Andrade El Idolo Online Argument
As we previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were involved in a heated exchange on Twitter over the weekend. This led to a physical confrontation between the two men at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings. According to a report from Fightful, the interaction online...
Several WWE Superstars Were Reportedly Dealing With Injuries Prior To RAW
Multiple Superstars are out with injuries, according to a report before this week’s episode of RAW made it to air. Last night’s RAW was the go-home episode of the red brand before this Saturday’s Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports...
Mick Foley Praises Sheamus, Top 10 WWE NXT Moments, Seth Rollins Tweets
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is high on Sheamus’ 2022 run in WWE. The WWE legend took to Twitter earlier this week to praise the SmackDown Superstar. He wrote,. “Just a random acknowledgment of the amazing year @WWESheamus is having. Banger after banger after banger!”. The Brawling Brutes...
Ric Flair Says He Has No Immediate Plans To Return To Ring, Talks Ricky Steamboat’s Return
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took to his podcast, “To Be The Man,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including if he has any immediate plans to return, Ricky Steamboat working one more match, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Backstage News & Notes From RAW, Several Late Changes
According to a report from Fightful, WWE had plans to have The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio headline last night’s episode of RAW. That didn’t happen, as IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event. The Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles match kicked off the show.
