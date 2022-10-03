ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Teasing Heel Turn For Top RAW Star

It looks like a heel turn is on the horizon for one top WWE RAW Superstar. During Monday night’s episode of RAW, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio lost a tag team match to Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Mysterio got distracted by his son, Dominik, who was at ringside with Rhea Ripley. The distraction allowed Ripley to aid in Priest and Balor getting the win.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Opening Match Revealed For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

MJF announced on Twitter that his match against Wheeler Yuta would open this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the anniversary edition of the weekly television show that started in 2019. He wrote the following to promote the match:. “I was the first match at ALL IN. I was in...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sammy Guevara Tells Andrade El Idolo To Go Back To WWE In Heated Exchange

As previously reported here on eWn, Andrade El Idolo recently did an interview where he claimed that he was involved in a backstage incident with Sammy Guevara because Sammy claimed that he was hit too hard during a match. This has led to them exchanging words on Twitter, as seen...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Montez Ford Dealing With An Injury – Details

One top WWE RAW Superstar is dealing with an injury. Montez Ford is dealing with an injury, and the news was kept under wraps until Monday night’s episode of RAW. On Monday’s RAW, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn were featured in a backstage segment with The Street Profits. Zayn warned The Profits that Roman Reigns will be there next week, and they’ll have to acknowledge him. Ford was wearing a walking boot during the segment.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Jon Lovitz
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Personality Confirms 'Incident' Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara

A wealth of backstage issues have plagued AEW lately, and today looks to be no different, with Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo getting in on the action with their exchange of tense tweets. Jose the Assistant, El Idolo's right-hand man, chimed in on Twitter confirming a backstage confrontation did transpire between the two, stemming from reports that Guevara took issue with how hard he was hit in the ring by Andrade.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results SPOILERS for October 7, 2022

This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. Here are the results from tonight’s tapings, which will air this coming Friday night:. Indi Hartwell defeated Sloane Jacobs. Myles Borne defeated Guru Raaj. Fallon...
ORLANDO, FL
ewrestlingnews.com

Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”

Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mjf#Eddie Kingston Chimes#Aew Dynamite#The Mjf
ewrestlingnews.com

Sammy Guevara Says The Drama In Wrestling Is “Tiring”

Sammy Guevara is back with a new vlog, this time discussing his frustration with all of the drama that comes with the wrestling territory. In the vlog, Guevara discusses the impact of all of the drama that takes place in the industry, and more. You can check out some highlights...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Reportedly Made Production Mandate For Women’s Ladder Segment On RAW

During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, Damage CTRL utilized a ladder to take out Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The trio then climbed the ladder and held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and the RAW Women’s Championship. According to Fightful, a production mandate called...
WWE
Fightful

MJF Returns To The Ring, Wardlow Retains | AEW Fight Size

Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, October 5, 2022. - MJF returned to the ring and faced Wheeler Yuta in his first singles match since AEW Double or Nothing. The two rivals delivered a hard-fought match, and MJF clinched the victory with the Salt of the Earth armbar.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

MJF Hints At A Babyface Turn On AEW Dynamite

Is AEW actually turning MJF babyface? That certainly seemed to be hinted at during Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After MJF defeated Wheeler Yuta in their singles bout to open the show, Yuta went for a handshake. It looked like MJF was actually about to shake his hand before Lee Moriarty from The Firm came out of nowhere to attack Yuta.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments On AEW’s Current Crew, Provides ‘Winter Is Coming’ Update

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the plans for ‘Winter Is Coming,’ the company’s stability as of late, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jake Roberts: Without Me, There Is No Undertaker Or Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has taken some credit for the careers of some of wrestling’s top stars, including The Undertaker. Debuting in 1990, The Undertaker would become one of wrestling’s most veteran performers, and feuded with Jake in early 1992. This culminated...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Comments On Possibility Of Andrade El Idolo Leaving AEW

Tony Khan has seen the future of the AEW — and Andrade El Idolo might not be in it. In an interview for "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," Khan seemingly dissed Andrade ahead of his Mask vs. Career Match against Preston "10" Vance of the Dark Order coming up on "Rampage" October 7.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Several WWE Superstars Were Reportedly Dealing With Injuries Prior To RAW

Multiple Superstars are out with injuries, according to a report before this week’s episode of RAW made it to air. Last night’s RAW was the go-home episode of the red brand before this Saturday’s Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Praises Sheamus, Top 10 WWE NXT Moments, Seth Rollins Tweets

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is high on Sheamus’ 2022 run in WWE. The WWE legend took to Twitter earlier this week to praise the SmackDown Superstar. He wrote,. “Just a random acknowledgment of the amazing year @WWESheamus is having. Banger after banger after banger!”. The Brawling Brutes...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News & Notes From RAW, Several Late Changes

According to a report from Fightful, WWE had plans to have The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio headline last night’s episode of RAW. That didn’t happen, as IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss was the main event. The Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles match kicked off the show.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy