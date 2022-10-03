ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

$20K reward for info on killings of 5 wild horses in Nevada

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A $20,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed five wild horses in eastern Nevada late last year, the Bureau of Land Management announced Monday.

BLM officials said the National Mustang Association pledged to double the previous $10,000 reward in the case.

Authorities said five mortally wounded horses were discovered Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Ely.

They said the horses all were located within 600 yards of each other about two miles (3 kilometers) south of U.S. Highway 50, and an aborted fetus was attached to one of the dead animals.

The BLM is investigating and prosecuting the killings as part of the enforcement of the Wild Horses and Burro Act of 1971.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. Investigators were preparing a case against the suspect — a convicted felon who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings — and sought a person of interest believed to be his accomplice. Relatives and fellow members of the Punjabi Sikh community, meanwhile, were shocked by the killings. “Right now, I’ve got hundreds of people in a community that are grieving the loss of two families, and this is worldwide. These families are across different continents,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press. “We’ve got to show them that we can give them justice.”
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Thousands Attend Grand Opening of Master-Planned Williams Ranch Presented by Williams Homes

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Williams Homes celebrated the highly anticipated grand opening of Williams Ranch, welcoming thousands of interested buyers to the Santa Clarita Valley’s newest master-planned community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005266/en/ High interest demonstrates homeownership remains the American Dream as the new master-planned Williams Ranch community celebrated its grand opening in the Santa Clarita Valley, CA with more than 3,000 in attendance. (Photo: Business Wire)
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) apart, police said. “We don’t know what the motive is. What we do believe is that it’s mission-oriented,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said Tuesday. “This person’s on a mission.” The first fatal shooting was in Oakland in April 2021. The woman was wounded in Stockton days later. More than a year passed, then the five killings in Stockton took place between July 8 and Sept. 27, all within a radius of a few square miles, police said.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Ely, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover

BENT, N.M. (AP) — Several people have been injured Wednesday after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico, authorities said. Roswell Independent School District officials said students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They said several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, but it’s unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police said it wasn’t immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Associated Press

Arizona woman accused of fatally shooting husband, young son

KAIBETO, Ariz. (AP) — A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week, according to authorities. The FBI said 28-year-old Lydia Carol King is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. According to a federal indictment, Navajo Nation police responded to a home last Wednesday night after a caller said a man and a 6-year-old boy were found dead near the town of Kaibeto. Police said both bodies had a gunshot wound to the head and King had fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Horses#Horse#The Horses#Blm
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition. The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro in 2004, as he took out the trash while working at a convenience store in Corpus Christi. In March, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Ramirez, saying states must accommodate the wishes of death row inmates who want to have their faith leaders pray and touch them during their executions. In the execution chamber, his spiritual adviser, Dana Moore, placed his right hand on the inmate’s chest, and held it there for the duration. With his back to witnesses, Moore offered a brief prayer.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Inmates die after being attacked in California prison yards

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Life-saving measures failed and Tunstall was pronounced dead about a half-hour after the attack, authorities said. An inmate-made weapon was recovered and a suspect identified as Lawrence Adams, 42.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment

PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she’s not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies. In her most expansive comments on abortion since the ruling last month, Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe.” Ross Trumble, a spokesman for Lake, said she meant to say only “rare but safe.” “You know, it would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal — the way they said it before, remember? Rare but safe, rare but safe, I think is what they said,” Lake told conservative host Mike Broomhead on KTAR radio. “It’d be really wonderful if that’s how it turned out. But that’s not what they want, Mike. They don’t want rare but safe.” Lake appeared to be referring to former President Bill Clinton’s famous line that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Fleet Farm on Wednesday, alleging the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court, alleges that Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags that should have tipped off chain officials, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges that Fleet Farm stores sold the two at least 37 firearms over a 16-month period. Most of the guns have not been recovered, Ellison said. Ellison, a Democrat, is facing a stiff re-election challenge from Republican candidate Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue. “We comply with all applicable gun laws and devote substantial resources to training and compliance,” countered Fleet Farm spokesman Jon Austin. He added that after the St. Paul shooting Ellison highlighted, “we were told by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that our team members had ‘done nothing wrong’ and had complied with all applicable gun laws.”
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal. The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Jurors weigh cost of Alex Jones' Sandy Hook lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — For a decade, the parents and siblings of people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have been tormented and harassed by people who believe the mass shooting was a hoax. How do you put a price tag on their suffering? That’s part of the task faced by a Connecticut jury that has been asked to decide how much Infowars host Alex Jones and his company should pay for spreading a conspiracy theory that the massacre never happened. The six jurors deliberated for less than an hour Thursday before breaking for the evening. Their work was set to resume Friday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and he was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest to the assault charge on Sept. 15. Before he left, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family and they haven’t heard from him since, police said. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them. They did not provide details of Briggs’ comments to his family. Additionally, Briggs had “appeared upset about his probation and verbally expressed his displeasure to the (probation) officer,” said Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Police: Officers shoot, kill man who fired at them

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police officers shot and killed a man Wednesday after they allege he fired at them while they were following up on a zoning law violation at his home outside Akron. Authorities said the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. in Springfield Township. The man, who has not been identified, died at an Akron hospital, Springfield Township police Sgt. Eric East said. The department has asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting. East said township police had no additional comment. East did not say how many officers fired, but said the officers have been placed on administrative leave.
AKRON, OH
The Associated Press

Kelly criticizes Biden, Masters backtracks in Senate debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly distanced himself from President Joe Biden on Thursday, calling the U.S.-Mexico border “a mess” and saying his party doesn’t understand border issues during his first and only debate against his Republican challenger Blake Masters. Masters, trying to back away from some of the hard-line positions he took during the bruising GOP primary, said there should be some limits on abortion but not a national ban, conceded after a few prompts that Biden was the legitimately elected president and acknowledged that he hadn’t seen evidence the 2020 vote count was rigged. For Masters, the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. Fagras will formally sentence Emery on Nov. 3, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy