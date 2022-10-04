ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Of Course, Dwayne Johnson Rocked The Black Adam Theme First In The Iron Paradise: ‘Darth Vader Vibe’

By Adreon Patterson
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

Dwayne Johnson got a "Darth Vader vibe" while listening to the Black Adam theme during his workout routine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hj7pa_0iKWPPm500
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dwayne Johnson has been hyping up DC fans for months with Black Adam trailers and ubiquitous behind-the-scenes photos. The visuals have been impressive, but not much has been released when it comes to the movie's score. That's changed, however, as Johnson took to social media with a monumental reveal. The star rocked out to the film’s theme while putting in work in his Iron Paradise, and he was getting serious "Darth Vader vibe."

The Rock decided to give his followers a sneak peek at the theme through an Instagram post, which came days after he celebrated Black Adam tickets going on sale. As with Johnson’s usual posts, the movie star addressed fans from his personal gym, The Iron Paradise and had partaken in a rigorous exercise set when he decided to take a break. When the video started, Johnson was amped not only from his workout but from listening to the DC film’s unreleased theme. Watch the multihyphenate spit gratitude while rocking out to the string-heavy track in the video below:

Dwayne Johnson couldn’t hold back his excitement when hearing the booming theme. The Jungle Cruise actor spoke about the "Darth Vader vibe" he got from the theme, saying;

You are guessing it right, That is the official theme of Black Adam. Written and composed by the master composer Lorne Balfe. It has a Darth Vader vibe to it, one of the inspirations along with a few other things.

While The Rock was as energetic as usual, the Black Adam theme was the star in the video. It's probably appropriate that it was playing in this particular instance, given that the star likely needed some heavy music to help him through the rest of his workout. The rock-meets-orchestral vibe also seems to match the DC character’s ominous presence, which has been shown in the various trailers. Given how long the movie has been in development, it must've been surreal for the actor to finally be able to listen to a piece of the score.

Dwayne Johnson delved into his struggle to get the superhero movie made while speaking about his connection to the famed anti-hero. His love for DC, and comic books in general, was on full display as he mentioned the usual Justice League roster, which includes Batman and Superman. It goes without saying that this is a passion project for him, and it has to be great for him to know that the years of hard work are finally about to pay off. And the DC movie is only the first part of Johnson’s DC vision, as he's already teased a possible Justice Society of America movie.

Of course, the entertainment mogul has remained grateful and generous throughout the journey. Co-star Noah Centineo called The Rock a true class act for being present at all times. We'll have to see if Centineo, Dwayne Johnson, and co. were able to deliver something that matches the hype but, at the very least, it already sounds like the music is on point.

The wait for Black Adam is almost over, as it hits theaters on October 21. In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s schedule of upcoming movies to see what other new flicks are premiering this fall.

A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap

Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorne Balfe
Person
Dwayne Johnson
POPSUGAR

Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option

Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Darth Vader#Comic Books#Iron#The Black Adam Theme#The Iron Paradise#The
TheDailyBeast

The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
TV SHOWS
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
TV SERIES
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
157K+
Followers
38K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy