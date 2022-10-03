ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Nowell reveals he would be keen on following Exeter team-mate Sam Simmonds in moving to France... leaving Eddie Jones sweating over his wing's England future just 12 months out from the World Cup

By Alex Bywater
 4 days ago

England wing Jack Nowell has admitted he would be keen on following his Exeter and international team-mate Sam Simmonds in moving to France.

No 8 Simmonds will join TOP14 champions Montpellier for the start of next season and turn his back not only on Exeter, but any chance of adding to his list of Test caps.

England players who represent a club abroad are unavailable to feature at Test level. Exeter director of rugby Baxter has hinted Simmonds is unlikely to be the last England man to leave his club.

Jack Nowell admitted a move abroad to play the game has always been one of his ambitions

British & Irish Lions ace Nowell, who has played his entire professional career at Sandy Park, is of interest to a host of top French clubs including Racing 92 and Clermont Auvergne.

Asked on Monday about his future, Nowell confirmed an interest in a European switch.

‘I’ve made it obvious before that one day that (moving abroad) is something I would like to do,’ he told talkSPORT.

Exeter and England No 8 Sam Simmonds is joining French side Montpellier next season

‘Whether it’s next year or the year after I’m not too sure yet, but I’m in a position where I’ve always been in contract with the club.

‘This is the first year where I’ve found myself not in contract for next year. For me there is a lot to play for and a lot still to go.

‘The only thing I can do is focus on is this year and whatever comes, comes. We’ve got four big games this autumn and a massive Six Nations where we want to make up for last year.’

Director of rugby Rob Baxter hinted that more players could follow the lead of Simmonds

