BLANDFORD – A private graveside burial service was held out of town recently for Peter L. Milford, 76, of Blandford. He died unexpectedly, yet peacefully while sleeping, some months earlier. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Eugene and Ruth (Miller) Milford. He graduated from Trinity-Pawling School and from Trinity College in Connecticut with a degree in English. He was a member of Theta Xi fraternity.

BLANDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO