Westfield, MA

Peter L. Milford

BLANDFORD – A private graveside burial service was held out of town recently for Peter L. Milford, 76, of Blandford. He died unexpectedly, yet peacefully while sleeping, some months earlier. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Eugene and Ruth (Miller) Milford. He graduated from Trinity-Pawling School and from Trinity College in Connecticut with a degree in English. He was a member of Theta Xi fraternity.
Gwendolyn C. (Avery) Cornelius

WESTFIELD – Gwendolyn C. (Avery) Cornelius, of Westfield, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022. She was born in Westfield, MA to the late Ernest and Gwendolyn (White) Avery. She was a graduate of Westfield High School and Westfield State University where she received a Bachelors in Business. She was employed as a Senior File Clerk at Old Colony Envelope retiring in 2011.
WESTFIELD, MA

