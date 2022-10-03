Read full article on original website
State College
Boal Mansion Museum to Hold Boalsburg Renaissance Faire
The Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum will host the Boalsburg Renaissance Faire on Sunday. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 163 Boal Estate Drive, Boalsburg. The Boalsburg Renaissance Faire includes a wide range of arts and crafts vendors and demonstrations; sword-fighting, dueling, archery and axe-throwing demonstrations; a bounce house and petting zoos, including unicorns; carriage rides; live music and dance performances; crafts, games and wandering minstrels; and special museum tours of the Boal Mansion Armory and the Columbus Chapel.
State College
Arboretum at Penn State to Host Annual Pumpkin Festival
UNIVERSITY PARK — A pumpkin-carving contest and lighted jack-o’-lantern display will highlight The Arboretum at Penn State’s annual Pumpkin Festival on Friday and Saturday. Festivities will take place in the Arboretum’s H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens, at the corner of Bigler Road and East Park Avenue on the...
State College
Renaissance Faire planned for Oct. 9
BOALSBURG — The Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum in Boalsburg will host the Boalsburg Renaissance Faire on Oct. 9. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Boalsburg. The Boalsburg Renaissance Faire includes a wide range of arts and crafts vendors and demonstrations; sword-fighting, dueling, archery and axe-throwing demonstrations; a bounce house and petting zoos, including unicorns; carriage rides; live music and dance performances; crafts, games and wandering minstrels; and special museum tours of the Boal Mansion Armory and the Columbus Chapel.
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
State College
Cub Scouts celebrate successful fundraiser for CVIM
BOALSBURG — Cub Scout Pack 380 is celebrating their successful Mile of Pennies fundraiser for Centre Volunteers in Medicine. The Cub Scouts met on Sept. 21 in the Lions Community Building, Boalsburg, to count their pennies and share the results with their guest, Cheryl White, the executive director of CVIM.
State College
Fez Records Opens with a Purpose in Bellefonte
Michael Fester had always dreamed of opening his own record shop. However, it wasn’t until he moved from across the country to central Pennsylvania that he found the perfect opportunity. Fester, the owner of Fez Records in Bellefonte, opened his shop to the public on Oct. 1. The independent...
Onward State
Where Not To Take Your Family For Parents Weekend
By the end of this week, Happy Valley will be filled to the brim with anxious parents and families storming the dorms to see their precious babies they dropped off just about seven weeks ago. If you’re a student getting ready to welcome your family to your second home, there...
State College
Mystery author to speak
STATE COLLEGE — The Nittany Valley Writers Network will meet on Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in Schlow Library’s Community Room, State College. Award-winning thriller and mystery writer J.L. Delozier will celebrate the Oct. 18 release of her fifth novel, “The Photo Thief,” with a lively discussion about her path to publication and how to establish a writing career. Delozier is a local physician, and she will share how her medical knowledge has influenced her stories and characters.
State College
Old Gregg School provides many different opportunities
SPRING MILLS — At the joining of Penns Creek and Sinking Creek in the small town of Spring Mills sits what has become the hub of the Gregg Township community. Once it was a school — in fact, the one my mother graduated from in 1941. I attended it as a fifth grader. Later, as a high school student, I had wrestling practice there.
abc27.com
What is that pink glow in Carlisle?
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Avoid the area: State College homecoming starts today. See which roads are closed
The parade steps off from the high school at 6 p.m.
Pennsylvania’s Country Cupboard to be demolished next week
UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops located along Route 15 in Lewisburg is set to be demolished starting Oct. 11. Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops was opened in 1973 by Dan Baylor. It started off as a small farmers market, restaurant, and gift shop. Since then, the […]
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
WJAC TV
Wife calls for answers after husband falls into Johnstown flood channel, dies
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. 6 News spoke with some of...
State College
Mobility and Connectivity Plan Looks to Future of Transportation Network in State College
State College has begun work on a comprehensive plan for the future of the transportation network in the borough. The Next Generation Connectivity and Mobility Plan will assess existing conditions and develop goals and projects for everything from bicycling to walking to public transit to vehicle traffic, State College Sustainability Officer Jasmine Fields said during Monday night’s borough council meeting.
Sandy Township approves subdivision plans for DuBois Mall
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property. According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics. As of right now, the subdivision plans […]
bahsredandwhite.com
Our Opinion: Bullying in Bellefonte– a hidden problem
As students flood daily into a school that stands for respecting all individuals that demonstrate excellence along with responsibility and safety, as stated in the Raider motto, the question rests if the Bellefonte Area School District’s environment is excelling at these expectations, or falling short. With the start of...
11 charged for animal abuse at Pa. turkey farms: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced charges against 11 people for alleged cruel treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
State College
Ferguson Township Seeks State Grant for Next Phase of Cecil Irvin Park
Ferguson Township’s Board of Supervisors on Monday gave the go-ahead on a state grant application that could help fund the next phase of Cecil Irvin Park. Supervisors voted unanimously to authorize submitting a grant proposal for phase 2 of the park near Pine Grove Mills to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Community Conservation Partnerships Program fall funding round. Eligible projects include those that expand and rehabilitate parks to improve access to recreation, among other initiatives.
fox8tv.com
Missing Toddler Found
A Johnstown woman says her son disappeared from a Cambria County preschool. The Johnstown Police say they were contacted by the preschool, but say no one contacted the young boy’s mother until he was found. We met with the child’s mother one week after the incident took place, and...
