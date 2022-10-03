Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Apple iPhone 14 Plus Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. Apple has typically reserved its biggest and best smartphone experiences for the iPhone Pro Max line. In particular, if you want the largest display and the longest battery life of any iPhone, you usually have to pony up for Apple's top-shelf device. That changes this year with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($899), a new handset in the iPhone lineup that brings you the big-screen experience at a slightly lower price. While we believe the iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099) and its powerful new features are worth the extra money (as well as our Editors' Choice award), the iPhone 14 Plus is a respectable alternative with only a few drawbacks at a more budget-friendly price.
Digital Trends
The thinnest laptops you can buy
The thinnest laptops of today are paper-thin compared to their predecessors, and though they aren't literally that trim, they're getting pretty close. In recent several years, one of the biggest advances made to the modern laptop is that the chassis continues to shrink. Best of all, battery life and performance continue to improve. It's a no-compromise situation — and we love it.
PC Magazine
Google Shows Off Pixel Tablet, But It Doesn't Arrive Until 2023
The new Pixel phones and Pixel Watch were the biggest news at Google's event on Thursday, but we also got a glimpse of a new product for next year: the Pixel Tablet. Google finally unveiled its newest Android tablet, but unlike the phones and smartwatch you won't be able to get your hands on the Pixel Tablet until 2023.
PC Magazine
Corsair K100 Air Wireless Review
Corsair has delivered two of our favorite keyboards this year: the full-size Corsair K70 RGB Pro and the K70 RGB Pro Mini, the latter being one of the best 60 percent keyboards we’ve seen to date. With sky-high polling rates, excellent wireless connectivity, and comfortable, clicky keys, Corsair keyboards seem like they can’t do any wrong. The company's latest, the K100 Air Wireless ($279), is an ultra-thin mechanical gaming keyboard that seems to mirror the recent the K70 RGB Pro. However, as slim and light as it might be, it has more in common with a general-use productivity keyboard than a gaming one, and the change to scissor key switches is less than ideal for gamers looking for a comfortable key press. Couple that with a very high price, and it’s a tough sell, though it undeniably has tech appeal.
PC Magazine
Curious About Foldables? Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Now 22% Off
Can't decide between a phone and a tablet? Get the best of both worlds with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, on sale now from Amazon for $1,499.99(Opens in a new window), or 22% off the $1,919.99 list price. The large-screen foldable makes on-the-go multitasking even easier with a slightly...
Amazon devices are on mega sale ahead of Prime Day—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
PC Magazine
Amazon Axes Kid-Focused Glow Smart Display
Amazon is discontinuing its kid-focused Glow smart display a year after its launch. Amazon Glow came out of the company's Grand Challenge moonshot laboratory, and the combination video screen and projector allowed for virtual chats while reading, drawing, and playing games with far-flung friends and family. But lackluster sales means an early demise for Glow, according to Bloomberg.
PC Magazine
Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition Review
The Intel Arc A380 that Intel released earlier this year was an interesting piece of hardware, but that card's limited performance wasn’t going to win many converts from AMD or Nvidia. The new Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition ($329 with 8GB of memory; $349 in our 16GB test model), however, might just have what it takes to start attracting gamers willing to give Team Blue a go early on in Arc's lifecycle. It goes on sale on Oct. 12.
PC Magazine
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core Review
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the best gamepad for the Xbox One/Xbox Series consoles, and one of the best for PCs. It has an excellent feel, plus hardware and software customization tricks that the standard Xbox Wireless Controller does not. It’s also quite expensive at $179.99. With that in mind, Microsoft now offers the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core (we’ll refer to it as the Elite Core going forward). At $129.99, the Elite Core is $50 less than the standard Elite, and it’s the same controller at its heart. The savings come from Microsoft ditching the Elite's carrying case, cradle, rear paddles, and alternate analog sticks and direction pads. The paddle removal feels odd, since the connections remain on the gamepad's back and the controller feels a bit naked without them. But this is otherwise the same gamepad that you can upgrade to the full Elite for another $60.
PC Magazine
Amazon's Scout Robot Stops Making Deliveries
Amazon has decided to shut down its Scout home delivery robot project, meaning the six-wheeled robot won't be making any more deliveries. As Bloomberg reports, the Scout team is in the process of being disbanded and offered new jobs within Amazon wherever possible. Around 400 people were working on the project, but ultimately it seems the robot couldn't achieve the customer experience Amazon was hoping for.
Lenovo Think Report Reveals Barriers to Critical Thinking and How Technology Can Empower Progress for a Better World
RESEARCH PARK TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- To take a critical look at how today’s societal challenges have affected global productivity and attitudes, Lenovo today releases its first-ever Think Report. This report identifies a compromised way of thinking in today’s world, with global respondents claiming a loss of roughly two hours per day in productivity due to their inability to think purposefully, primarily because of burnout, stress and mental fatigue they have experienced from the tremendous societal changes in the past two years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005300/en/ Lenovo Think Report 2022: The State of Thinking Today and Into the Future (Photo: Business Wire)
PC Magazine
The Best Cheap Gaming Monitors for 2022 in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Fast-reaction games like Valorant and Apex Legends keep soaring in popularity—and so does the demand for the highest possible frame rates to stay competitive. To that end, more gamers than ever are wondering where they can get an ace of a gaming monitor for the right price, packing a high refresh rate and low input lag.
Apple Loses Major Court Case
Two years ago the European Commission outlined plans to force all tech companies to use a single charging port. Two years from now Apple AAPL will have to acquiesce to those plans after the regulatory commission passed new rules. By the end of 2024, all mobile phones sold in the...
Intel promises its drivers 'will get there' as Arc Alchemist A770 readies for launch
Not long to go until we find out if this is going to be a three-horse race.
PC Magazine
Running Linux 5.19.2 on an Intel Laptop Can Damage the Display
A recent version of the Linux kernel can create a nasty flickering effect on Intel-powered laptops—to the point the problem may damage the display. The problem involves a bug in the 5.19.2 release for the Linux kernel. On Monday, an Intel software engineer named Ville Syrjälä noted the software contains a “potentially bogus panel power sequencing delays, which may harm the LCD panel.”
TechCrunch
Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers
The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
PC Magazine
Let a Robot Hoover Your Home With a Discounted iRobot Roomba 694
Cleaning your house doesn't need to be a back-breaking chore or an expensive contract. iRobot's Roomba 694(Opens in a new window) keeps floors spick and span for a wallet-friendly $199—$75 off from Amazon. Featuring a three-stage cleaning system and various built-in smart controls, this robot vacuum is a welcome...
